Report: Karen Huger Accuses Police in DUI Arrest of ‘Illegal Search and Seizure’

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The Grande Dame’s legal team has been busy. As the aftermath of Karen Huger’s DUI plays out on Real Housewives of Potomac , she and her legal team have been trying to squash evidence from the case.

According to new court documents, Karen accused the cops of executing an “illegal search” before charging her with a DUI. Is this going to get her out of hot water? Her lawyers sure hope so.

Karen Huger invokes the Fourth Amendment

Photo Credit: Shannon Finney/Bravo

Season 9 of RHOP began with a dramatic reenactment of Karen’s DUI . Somehow, that reenactment glossed over what Karen claims to have been an illegal search and seizure.

In new court documents obtained by In Touch , Karen’s lawyers claimed cops violated Karen’s rights after the accident. Allegedly, a neighborhood security guard helped her out of the car, along with two cops named Officer Kyle Baxter and Sergeant Brett Trahan. They took her to an ambulance, where she refused medical treatment and tried to leave.

“After Karen exited the ambulance, Sergeant Trahan grabbed Karen by the arm and told her and her husband that ‘she is not free to leave,'” Karen’s lawyer explained.

From there, the officer allegedly started asking Karen “incriminating questions.” For example, they wanted to know where she came from, how much she had to drink, and the other standard questions a cop might ask after you mysteriously wreck your car .

Did Karen incriminate herself?

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Karen complied with the officer’s line of questioning. However, the lawyers argued Karen might have “provided answers that could possibly incriminate her in a trial.”

According to Karen, the two officers were “aggressive” and failed to read her Miranda rights. Therefore, they want everything Karen said, along with the body cam footage, tossed out ahead of her trial. They called the evidence “fruit of the poisonous tree.”

Her lawyers explained, “The statements taken from the defendant were involuntary and elicited during an illegal custodial interrogation without the observance of mandatory procedural safeguards required by law, specifically the 4th amendment.”

Of course, the prosecutors in the case claim that the cops did everything correctly. They want all of the evidence included in Karen’s trial, which is set to kick off in December. Stay tuned to see what a judge says about this.

