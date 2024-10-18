Open in App
    Crystal Kung Minkoff and Husband Rob Will Go to Trial Over Her Brother’s Alleged Car Crash

    By Karolina,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHGeu_0wC2usEs00
    Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Crystal Kung Minkoff is due in court over her brother’s alleged crash. She will be present for trial in Los Angeles Superior Court alongside her husband, Rob Minkoff , and sibling, Jeffrey Kung .

    The former RHOBH star quit the show after three seasons. During that time, her close bond with her brother was well-documented. Now, the trio will stand together against a lawsuit filed by a woman allegedly hurt in the accident.

    Rob and Crystal Kung Minkoff are headed to trial

    In Touch revealed that the lawsuit was filed by Candice Shahandeh-Rad in March 2023 against Crystal, Rob, and Jeffrey. A jury trial is set to commence on May 25, 2025.

    According to court documents that In Touch obtained, Candice claimed to be driving her 2018 Audi Q3 on November 13, 2022. She said she was rear-ended by the defendants’ vehicle. Jeffrey was supposedly at the wheel, TMZ reported. Candice claimed he exited the vehicle after the collision and “admitted he was distracted.”

    She is seeking unspecified damages for all alleged “past and future physical pain, mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement, physical pain, inconvenience, grief, anxiety, humiliation, and emotional distress.”

    No word yet on if Crystal will be discussing this mess on her new podcast .

    The trio of defendants responded by denying all allegations in the lawsuit. Their lawyer stated, “defendants allege that if [Candice] suffered or sustained loss, damage or injury as alleged in the complaint, such loss, damage or injury was proximately caused and contributed to by [Candice] in failing to conduct herself in a manner ordinarily expected of a reasonably prudent person in the conduct of their affairs and person. [Candice’s] recovery herein is diminished to the extent that [Candice’s] damages are attributable to [Candice’s] negligence.”

    Rob, Crystal, and Jeffrey petitioned the court to dismiss the suit. They did not want to pay the plaintiff any monetary compensation, documents state.

    The court ordered all parties to attend mediation for the trial is set to start.

    TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THE LAWSUIT? HOW DO YOU THINK IT WILL PLAY OUT?

    The post Crystal Kung Minkoff and Husband Rob Will Go to Trial Over Her Brother’s Alleged Car Crash appeared first on Reality Tea .

    Be4Real!!
    3h ago
    Digging for undeserved gold.
    Guest
    1d ago
    The lady is looking for a pay day. Hope she gets nothing.
