Here’s Why RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Might Be Misunderstood

Brynn Whitfield of the Real Housewives of New York is getting the short end of the stick this season. The socialite has her back up against the wall when it comes to the other women, and she seems to be just keeping her head above water. In Season 14, Brynn was the happy-go-lucky girl who could turn the world on with her smile. However, Season 15 shows her really struggling within her friend group. Personally, I feel like she might be misunderstood as sometimes the vixen can be the victim.

Brynn Whitfield has a smart girl act

During Season 14, many viewers felt that Brynn was putting on an act for the camera. At times, she pretended to play dumb to incite a laugh. Other times, she seemed to be playing up her intelligence for the camera. More than once, Brynn tried to showcase how smart she was by doing things that were not authentic to her personality/hobbies. But this is where I think Brynn was first misunderstood. Why isn’t it okay for her to enjoy chess or be a collector of old books? I think most fans thought that a pretty face like hers should like fashion and parties. And that isn’t the case.

We’ve already seen Brynn have intelligent conversations multiple times. She is very capable of expressing her emotions concisely, too. She is educated and a graduate of Purdue University. Frankly, she is entitled to want to learn chess and collect dusty books. I like how Brynn is proving that she can be more than just a pretty face amongst a cast of women who, at times, treat her like she is just another Miss America contestant.

Brynn Whitfield’s flirting got her into trouble

Now, let me preference this section by noting I don’t think it is smart to flirt with your friend’s husband overtly. It is never going to end well. So when Brynn leaned in during Season 14 with her flirting, I quickly thought it might be a technique for her to cover up her insecurities. Real Housewives of New York viewers knew Brynn was going to be in trouble when they heard her tagline, “I love to laugh, but make me mad, and I’ll date your dad.” Brynn’s openness about sexuality really bothered fans and co-stars the wrong way, and it really shouldn’t have.

Instead of embracing Brynn, most people chalked her down as a flirt with an agenda. It was obvious that Brynn was seen as a threat, especially to Erin Lichy . It makes sense why the realtor was really upset about Brynn’s remarks , especially since Season 15 shows that she and Abe Lichy are having marital issues. But in retrospect, no one should have hated Brynn, aka the player; they should have hated the game. Did Brynn push the envelope at times? Yes. But she didn’t deserve to wear the scarlet letter.

Sometimes, it feels like Brynn Whitfield is a punching bag

I don’t think Brynn is innocent in the group’s falling out. But I do think sometimes she is blamed for a lot of the turmoil. The latest episode showed Brynn running out of her own party after the women ganged up on her, noting she was a pot stirrer. But EVERYONE gossips. Man, woman, child, everyone enjoys a moment by the water cooler. It’s human nature. So, I don’t necessarily think it was fair to put all the blame on Brynn. Let’s not forget Sai De Silva broke Ubah Hassan’s trust last season. Even Jessel Taank repeated a story or two.

Can Brynn be a bit mischievous? One hundred percent. Can Brynn be a bit bratty? One hundred percent. But is she malicious in her chit-chat agenda? Not one bit. It is unfair that Erin and the other housewives are trying to call Brynn out for her habit of manipulating a narrative. All Brynn has been doing is repeating the other women’s catty comments about one another. In reality, if you don’t want to be called out, then the women should have learned the thumper rule: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. So, Brynn, you keep doing you.

