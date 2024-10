Monica Garcia Names RHOSLC Castmate Who Is Still Her ‘Girl’

Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Thanks to Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , newbie Monica Garcia cemented her spot in reality TV history. During the dramatic finale, Heather Gay revealed that Monica was part of the troll account Reality Von Tease. And the cast was shocked that their new friend was one of the people dragging them on social media. Well, the writing was on the wall, and Monica was let go after the reunion.

Monica Garcia has one friend still in the RHOSLC cast

Photo Credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

While both Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas have stated that they don’t see a way for Monica to ever return to RHOSLC , Monica does. All it would take is mixing up the current cast members. “So I could see myself coming back if, maybe, there was a cast shake-up ,” Monica previously said.

And one good thing came out of Monica’s brief stint on the show – an authentic friendship. “Mary [Cosby] is my girl. She has had me in her corner the entire time protecting me,” Monica told US Weekly . She also said that Mary “checks in” to see how Monica is doing and how she is managing her mental health. “She’s been amazing. She’s great,” Monica added.

She also claimed that she hadn’t watched any Season 5 episodes of RHOSLC, except for scenes on social media. “I have not watched it, but everyone sends me like the little clips. And it looks like the new girls are holding their own,” Monica commented. The “new girls” Monica referenced are newbie housewife Bronwyn Newport and friends Meili Workman and Britani Bateman.

Of course, ahead of the Season 5 reunion, Mary revealed that she had Monica’s back. “So, you guys are in for a show … I’ve got her back . I do,” Mary stated. She also hoped that Monica would return for Season 5.

It certainly looks like Monica would like to return to the franchise and recapture her snowflake. But as she pointed out, it would need to be a new cast plus Mary.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 continues (without Monica) on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

