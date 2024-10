Kyle Richards Reveals Three Things She Will Never Film for RHOBH

Photo Credit: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has undergone many changes since the show’s premiere. She and her husband, Mauricio Umansky , were once considered one of Bravo’s most enduring love stories. Well, they lost that title when they split after 27 years of wedded bliss. When Kyle didn’t address the reasons for their separation on RHOBH, the backlash was swift.

Kyle Richards won’t film these three things

Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Kyle and Mauricio are reportedly planning to move forward with a divorce , and Mauricio has a new girlfriend. There were rumors that Kyle’s RHOBH co-stars were tired of her complaining about her impending divorce. Of course, Kyle set the record straight.

“I read something that said, ‘The women are sick of Kyle’s whining ’ or something like that. That’s not true,” Kyle stated. “Even though I’ve had some moments this season with some people, they were supportive.”

However, Kyle did admit that she “ had a meltdown ” and nearly quit Season 14 of the show. She ultimately walked off and didn’t film for RHOBH the following day. After that, she was able to continue. “I needed that break,” Kyle explained. “I think they saw [I was] really struggling and were reaching out to me.”

Recently, Kyle addressed some of her rules for filming. “There are a few things I don’t allow, believe it or not!” Kyle told US Weekly . “Showering, sitting on the toilet, and sex … these are things I’d like to keep off camera.” Well, I’d like to thank Kyle from a grateful nation. That is a bit too real. I still have flashbacks from Bethenny Frankel taking her pregnancy test.

So, does Kyle have any regrets from filming RHOBH? “I may have had some drunk moments, but I feel like we probably won’t be seeing those again for a while. I haven’t been drinking for two years and three months now,” she stated. “You’ll see a split here and there — without the margarita!” I can’t wait to see what Season 14 of RHOBH serves up.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is streaming on Hulu.

