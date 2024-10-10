Maksim Chmerkovskiy Slams ‘Negative’ Cheryl Burke: ‘Sit Back and Reflect’

Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Scope

After Cheryl Burke officially retired from Dancing with the Stars , she launched a new podcast. Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans delves into the untold stories of DWTS. Many pros, former pros, and contestants have appeared on the show. Even Maksim Chmerkovskiy appeared on the podcast. But now the former “bad boy of the ballroom” has some harsh words for Cheryl.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy accuses Cheryl Burke of focusing on “negative stuff”

One issue that Cheryl has brought up is the tribute to beloved judge Len Goodman . Sadly, Len passed away in April 2023. Many former pros returned to the show to dance in the tribute. However, two DWTS alums didn’t make the cut : Cheryl and Sharna Burgess . This snub hurt Cheryl deeply.

Recently, Maksim was a guest on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. He stated that he regretted going on Cheryl’s podcast. “All she has about the show is just negative stuff. You know, that’s all she talks about. Like for so long and the only foundation for your conversation is negativity?” Maksim remarked. “The only people you get on your show are those who were wronged or feel like they were wronged and they’re there to express their wrongness or whatever. ”

He continued, “Had I known that that was the topic, not the topic, but her direction, I would never do it because I don’t want to be a part of that.” Maksim added that situations from the past are “completely taken out of context.”

It seems like Maksim is referencing how Cheryl discussed that he reportedly fat-shamed her during earlier seasons of DWTS. Plus, he noted that what he did two decades ago is being referenced in Cheryl’s podcast.

“I think Cheryl needs to do a lot of soul-searching. You got to move on. And she hasn’t,“ Maksim stated. “I think that Cheryl needed to sit back and reflect on her stuff, you know, instead of starting a podcast that’s just so vile and so dirty and so negative.” Well, damn! Tell us how you really feel…

Maskim thinks that Cheryl’s podcast is just “gossiping”

Photo Credit: Randy Shrophsire/Peacock

Maksim continued, “This isn’t therapeutic. This is just, you know, gossiping and talking nonsense. And someone like me will never support her podcast again, you know.” He added, “And I’m not going to support her, period, because I feel used by her with her guests for the most part.”

Of course, Maksim connected the dots between Cheryl’s departure from DWTS and her podcast. “When Cheryl was on the show … it was about being a Dancing with the Stars professional for the rest of her life. And the second she did not or she was no longer, she wanted a different position on the show,” he explained. “And when she didn’t get it she got super upset and came out with a podcast where she’s going to be trashing the show that made her who she is.”

Well, something tells me that Makism can look forward to a special podcast episode about him. As for Maksim, he has previously said that his time on DWTS is over.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MAKSIM THAT CHERYL IS “TRASHING” DWTS? HAVE YOU LISTENED TO HER SEX, LIES, AND SPRAY TANS PODCAST?

The post Maksim Chmerkovskiy Slams ‘Negative’ Cheryl Burke: ‘Sit Back and Reflect’ appeared first on Reality Tea .