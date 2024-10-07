Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reality Tea

    All the Signs Bachelorette Jenn Tran Is Rekindling Romance With Jonathan Johnson

    By Elizabeth Cheema,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8QyC_0vxwBKQQ00
    Photo Credit: Disney via John Fleenor

    Jenn Tran broke Jonathan Johnson’s heart on The Bachelorette , but are things really over between them? During The Bachelorette Season 21, Jonathan made it to Jenn’s final three. Jenn and Jonathan had a strong connection all season, although Jenn described it as a “slow burn”. After their overnight date, Jenn ultimately decided to eliminate Jonathan. As Jenn walked him out, Jonathan told her that she was perfect for him but he hadn’t been perfect for her.

    At After The Final Rose, it was revealed that Jenn had gotten engaged to Devin Strader . However, Devin later ended the engagement after filming, which left Jenn heartbroken in the end. Jonathan showed up to ATFR to support Jenn and it was evident that there were no hard feelings from his side. In recent weeks, however, Jenn and Jonathan have sparked several dating rumors. While they claim to be just friends for the time being, here are all the signs that point to the former couple rekindling their flame!

    Jonathan Johnson made a sweet post on Instagram for Jenn Tran following ATFR

    Before the ending of the season played out on ATFR, Jonathan told host Jesse Palmer that he was there to support Jenn amid a difficult ending. At this point, it became clear how much Jonathan cared for Jenn . While most men from the season sided with Jenn over Devin, Jonathan in particular went out of his way to stand by her.

    Shortly after ATFR, Jonathan dedicated a thoughtful post to Jenn on Instagram. Jonathan shared a series of pictures with Jenn throughout the season accompanied by a heartfelt caption. He started the post by explaining how honored he was to have been a part of Jenn’s journey and praised her throughout the caption. Jonathan continued to write that he was excited to have Jenn in his hometown of Los Angeles for some time, due to her casting on Dancing with the Stars .

    While Jonathan’s post was friendly, it also opened the door to a possible future relationship with Jenn. Jonathan made it clear that he intended to keep spending time with Jenn. Even if the two are just friends for the time being, it is possible they could try out their romantic relationship again. After all, anything is possible when it comes to Bachelor Nation !

    Jenn and Jonathan have posted a lot together since The Bachelorette ended

    Another major clue that points to Jenn and Jonathan possibly getting back together is their recent social media activity. After Jonathan made the previous Instagram post about Jenn , the duo quickly began collaborating for more content.

    The first video the pair made together received thousands of comments, many speculating that they were considering giving things another try. In the video, the audio voice-over says “Everybody wants to know what I’d do if I didn’t win” followed by “I guess we’ll never know”. Jonathan pops into the screen for the second line and the video ends with him and Jenn smiling . Jenn also captioned the post “Guess we’ll never know”, which seems to hint at something more going on between the two of them.

    Jonathan has also shared several other posts with Jenn, including pictures of them together at an event for People. Furthermore, Jenn has recorded several TikToks with Jonathan that she’s since posted to her account. One Tiktok includes them eating Taco Bell together, while another highlights Jonathan as Jenn’s “new LA tour guide”. Jenn and Jonathan have shared a lot of content in a short amount of time. The pair have spent a lot of time together recently, despite their busy schedules. It would be a shock if there wasn’t something more than friendship going on between them.

    Jonathan vowed not to miss any of Jenn’s DWTS Performances

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2HdB_0vxwBKQQ00
    Photo Credit: Disney

    Jenn’s current gig is her new role on DWTS Season 33 and Jonathan is doing everything possible to support her. The opportunity has brought Jenn to Los Angeles for the time being, where Jonathan also happens to reside. This has given the former couple an easy way to spend more time together and Jonathan is certainly making the most of it.

    On night one, Jonathan was front row during Jenn’s cha-cha-cha performance. Jonathan was among those cheering the hardest for Jenn and the camera panned to him clapping following the dance. After leaving the stage, Jenn was also seen immediately heading over to Jonathan and giving him a big hug. While Jonathan wasn’t front row during Jenn’s night two tango , that didn’t mean he wasn’t present.

    During an interview after the second night, Jenn ushered Jonathan over when she spotted him in the crowd. Jonathan admitted that he had flown back from a trip early just to be there to see Jenn dance. If that wasn’t sweet enough, he then vowed not to miss any of her performances this season. Jonathan is going above and beyond for Jenn, in ways that make their current connection seem more like a friendship. All the clues point towards the pair still having feelings for one another, even the way they blush when on camera together!

    TELL US – DO YOU THINK JENN AND JONATHAN WILL GET BACK TOGETHER?

    The post All the Signs Bachelorette Jenn Tran Is Rekindling Romance With Jonathan Johnson appeared first on Reality Tea .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jenn Tran Says She and Jonathon Johnson Have 'Become So Much Closer' Since “The Bachelorette” (Exclusive)
    People4 days ago
    Mark Anderson Joined ‘Golden Bachelorette’ For Selfish Reasons?
    TVShowsAce22 hours ago
    'The Golden Bachelorette's Jonathan Rone was "ready to leave" Joan Vassos' season
    Reality TV World19 hours ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Mark Anderson gets eliminated before 'The Golden Bachelorette's hometown dates
    Reality TV World23 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 23, look loved-up in photos from romantic summer
    Page Six2 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times1 day ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    DWTS Pro Admits Jealousy Over Ballroom Romance
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Jesse Palmer Reveals His Choice For The Next ‘Golden Bachelor’
    TVShowsAce8 days ago
    Clare Crawley Legally Marries Ryan Dawkins After Wedding Ceremony
    extratv1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Y&R Spoilers: A New Clue in Heather’s Murder!
    Soaps In Depth2 days ago
    Stassi Schroeder Would Consider More Kids if She Was ‘Insanely Wealthy’
    Reality Tea5 days ago
    Jennifer Hudson Asked Boyfriend Common About Marriage & We Can’t Stop Blushing
    SheKnows5 days ago
    RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas on a Potential Monica Garcia Comeback: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Safe’
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    Jimmy Carter Got 'the Thing He Wanted' for His 100th Birthday, Grandson Says
    People1 day ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    ‘GMA’ Weatherman Sam Champion Shares Cancer Update
    TVShowsAce3 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Gives 1st Interview After Ben Affleck Divorce: ‘My Whole F—ing World Exploded’
    Us Weekly2 hours ago
    5 Most Greedy and Selfish Zodiac Signs
    Ada E.4 days ago
    'Dancing with the Stars' Breaks Longtime Rule With Surprising Reveal for Season 33
    Parade1 day ago
    Whitney Houston’s Mom Dies the Morning After Jennifer Hudson’s Emotional Tribute to Her Daughter
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Fact Check: JD Vance Owns Company That Sells American Real Estate to Foreign Investors?
    Snopes18 hours ago
    Elevate your denim, Carole Middleton's high-waisted jeans and satin champagne shirt is the October look that'll take you from daytime chic to chilly night out glam
    Woman and Home1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Stuck at Sea, Cannot Return Home Due to Storm
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Ezra Sosa Says He and “Dancing with the Stars” Partner Anna Delvey Are Still ‘Texting Every Day’ After Their Elimination (Exclusive)
    People4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy