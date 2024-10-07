All the Signs Bachelorette Jenn Tran Is Rekindling Romance With Jonathan Johnson

Photo Credit: Disney via John Fleenor

Jenn Tran broke Jonathan Johnson’s heart on The Bachelorette , but are things really over between them? During The Bachelorette Season 21, Jonathan made it to Jenn’s final three. Jenn and Jonathan had a strong connection all season, although Jenn described it as a “slow burn”. After their overnight date, Jenn ultimately decided to eliminate Jonathan. As Jenn walked him out, Jonathan told her that she was perfect for him but he hadn’t been perfect for her.

At After The Final Rose, it was revealed that Jenn had gotten engaged to Devin Strader . However, Devin later ended the engagement after filming, which left Jenn heartbroken in the end. Jonathan showed up to ATFR to support Jenn and it was evident that there were no hard feelings from his side. In recent weeks, however, Jenn and Jonathan have sparked several dating rumors. While they claim to be just friends for the time being, here are all the signs that point to the former couple rekindling their flame!

Jonathan Johnson made a sweet post on Instagram for Jenn Tran following ATFR

Before the ending of the season played out on ATFR, Jonathan told host Jesse Palmer that he was there to support Jenn amid a difficult ending. At this point, it became clear how much Jonathan cared for Jenn . While most men from the season sided with Jenn over Devin, Jonathan in particular went out of his way to stand by her.

Shortly after ATFR, Jonathan dedicated a thoughtful post to Jenn on Instagram. Jonathan shared a series of pictures with Jenn throughout the season accompanied by a heartfelt caption. He started the post by explaining how honored he was to have been a part of Jenn’s journey and praised her throughout the caption. Jonathan continued to write that he was excited to have Jenn in his hometown of Los Angeles for some time, due to her casting on Dancing with the Stars .

While Jonathan’s post was friendly, it also opened the door to a possible future relationship with Jenn. Jonathan made it clear that he intended to keep spending time with Jenn. Even if the two are just friends for the time being, it is possible they could try out their romantic relationship again. After all, anything is possible when it comes to Bachelor Nation !

Jenn and Jonathan have posted a lot together since The Bachelorette ended

Another major clue that points to Jenn and Jonathan possibly getting back together is their recent social media activity. After Jonathan made the previous Instagram post about Jenn , the duo quickly began collaborating for more content.

The first video the pair made together received thousands of comments, many speculating that they were considering giving things another try. In the video, the audio voice-over says “Everybody wants to know what I’d do if I didn’t win” followed by “I guess we’ll never know”. Jonathan pops into the screen for the second line and the video ends with him and Jenn smiling . Jenn also captioned the post “Guess we’ll never know”, which seems to hint at something more going on between the two of them.

Jonathan has also shared several other posts with Jenn, including pictures of them together at an event for People. Furthermore, Jenn has recorded several TikToks with Jonathan that she’s since posted to her account. One Tiktok includes them eating Taco Bell together, while another highlights Jonathan as Jenn’s “new LA tour guide”. Jenn and Jonathan have shared a lot of content in a short amount of time. The pair have spent a lot of time together recently, despite their busy schedules. It would be a shock if there wasn’t something more than friendship going on between them.

Jonathan vowed not to miss any of Jenn’s DWTS Performances

Jenn’s current gig is her new role on DWTS Season 33 and Jonathan is doing everything possible to support her. The opportunity has brought Jenn to Los Angeles for the time being, where Jonathan also happens to reside. This has given the former couple an easy way to spend more time together and Jonathan is certainly making the most of it.

On night one, Jonathan was front row during Jenn’s cha-cha-cha performance. Jonathan was among those cheering the hardest for Jenn and the camera panned to him clapping following the dance. After leaving the stage, Jenn was also seen immediately heading over to Jonathan and giving him a big hug. While Jonathan wasn’t front row during Jenn’s night two tango , that didn’t mean he wasn’t present.

During an interview after the second night, Jenn ushered Jonathan over when she spotted him in the crowd. Jonathan admitted that he had flown back from a trip early just to be there to see Jenn dance. If that wasn’t sweet enough, he then vowed not to miss any of her performances this season. Jonathan is going above and beyond for Jenn, in ways that make their current connection seem more like a friendship. All the clues point towards the pair still having feelings for one another, even the way they blush when on camera together!

