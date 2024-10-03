Ubah Hassan Throws Shade at Brynn Whitfield While Promoting RHONY

Photo Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The highly anticipated premiere of Real Housewives of New York aired Tuesday night and it certainly delivered. Teaser clips showed Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield fighting on a cast trip. The duo were not on speaking terms when the cast reunited to film the opening credits five days after filming for Season 15 wrapped.

Ubah seemed to confirm that she is still not speaking with Brynn. The professional model joked about not recognizing her co-star during a recent interview.

Ubah Hassan asked fans to “take your notes” while watching the season

While a guest on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Ubah was asked to comment on the continued conflict with the marketing consultant.

“Who?” Ubah joked in response, causing fellow RHONY stars Sai De Silva, Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff to laugh.

“I have extensions,” she continued while playing with her hair. “These are long. I can’t hear you.”

What fans can deduce from the flashback clips is that Ubah and Brynn both fueled the fire with their commentary against the other. Erin Lichy confirmed in the premiere that there “needs to be apologies on both sides.”

During a teaser clip, Brynn suggested Ubah modeled for Dressbarn. The latter said Brynn was “s-king dick” to pay the bills.

According to Ubah, her rival made another comment that hasn’t been aired yet. It was enough, clearly, to cause the professional model offense.

“You want the f–king tape? She said that!” she said.

“[Hassan is] a six-foot f–king toddler!” Brynn responded.

In a subsequent moment on the cast trip, Ubah can be seen telling production, “If you guys believe her, I quit.”

Ubah asked fans to be vigilant to the drama during her interview. She suggested viewers also keep an open mind.

“Take your notes and start writing them. Just watch the show and at the end, you can decide,” she said. “Don’t come to conclusions. Please watch it, all the episodes.”

Catch Real Housewives of New York Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

