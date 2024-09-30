Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reality Tea

    Cheryl Burke Says She’ll Never Return to DWTS: ‘Done With That’

    By Debbie,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkdm4_0vpKin5g00
    Photo Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

    Cheryl Burke has “zero interest” in ever returning to Dancing with the Stars . Nor does she harbor any regrets about the time she spent on the popular dancing competition.

    “I’m done with that,” Cheryl said. “Feelings aside, I just have zero interest in teaching another celebrity how to dance, to be quite honest.”

    The professional dancer claims to be in a much better place since she first left the show in 2022. “I don’t think I would be in a spot where it would be so easy for me to get sucked back in [in] a way where it starts to define me again,” she says now. “And I’m still a little vulnerable to say, ‘OK, I’m ready to do that.’”

    Cheryl Burke would have liked to remain “a part of the [DWTS] family”

    Two years after leaving the show, Cheryl still has hurt feelings and “unanswered questions” about why she wasn’t asked back to the show in another capacity.

    “I can only assume … it was the podcast,” she told Us Weekly . Cheryl heads up the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, where she often spills behind-the-scenes secrets from her days on the show.

    Cheryl was a coach/mentor on the dance competition show for 26 seasons. Before the Season 31 finale, she made it clear that she’d love to come back in a different role, perhaps as a judge.

    “They are very well aware that I want that seat,” she said in 2022. “It’s not that I just want it, I just know that I can contribute because I am an expert in ballroom dancing. I can say that with confidence. I can also say that my teaching methods haven’t been known [for] being sugar-coated.”

    “[DWTS execs] have been very well aware for probably a few years now,” she continued. “Unfortunately, that decision is not up to me. I would love to still be a part of the family. I just would love a different role on the show, just like anybody [would] after 26 seasons .”

    Cheryl’s “telling the honest truth” about DWTS

    Since leaving the show, Cheryl started her podcast, featuring interviews with former contestants and show recaps. She wonders whether her podcast was the reason she wasn’t invited to take part in the tribute to beloved judge Len Goodman in October 2023.

    “I found out [about Len’s tribute] when everyone else found out,” she says. “That was just a stab in the heart for me. I just couldn’t believe that I wasn’t included in something so special. More than anything, I just [felt] really sad. I’m still so sad.”

    “It just makes me believe that they’re not listening to [my podcast],” she adds. “We need to attract listeners, and unfortunately, with that, you have to put clips together that may sound a little like, ‘Oh, she’s just bashing the show.’ No, that’s not what the podcast is. It’s telling the honest truth.”

    Even so, she stands by her decision to leave DWTS. It was time.

    “I am still, in a way, grieving, but [it’s] not nearly as heavy as it was a year ago,” she admits. “I also feel like it’s been helpful to hear my guest’s stories and what they’ve been through … But there’s also beautiful memories, and [that’s] everything.”

    Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

    TELL US – DO YOU MISS CHERYL ON DWTS? DO YOU THINK SHE WAS TREATED UNFAIRLY BECAUSE OF HER PODCAST?

    The post Cheryl Burke Says She’ll Never Return to DWTS: ‘Done With That’ appeared first on Reality Tea .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Anna Delvey Clarifies Controversial DWTS Final Comments
    Reality Tea2 days ago
    Rylee Arnold Suffers Sprained Ankle in DWTS Rehearsals Ahead of Week 3
    Reality Tea2 days ago
    Jenna Johnson Explains Importance of Comfortable Environment for DWTS Partners’ Significant Others
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    Derek Hough Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does Dancing with the Stars Judge Make?
    Reality Tea14 days ago
    Bachelor Alum Joey Graziadei Requested DWTS Pro Who Is ‘In a Relationship’
    Reality Tea2 days ago
    Zookeeper mauled to death by lion in front of horrified visitors after crucial mistake
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    NeNe Leakes’ Bank Account To Be Garnished Over $25,000 Debt
    Reality Tea6 days ago
    Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood and Husband Jordan C. Brown Announce Birth of Their First Child
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Everything To Know about Christine Brown’s Lawsuit Against Kody Brown
    Reality Tea6 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Watch: Prince Harry Tackles Haunted Maze With Jimmy Fallon, Leaving Actors Starstruck
    Reality Tea5 days ago
    Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Pregnant With Second Child
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown ‘Ready To Be Done’ Having Kids After ‘Miserable’ Pregnancy
    Reality Tea5 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Julie Chrisley’s Attorney Blames Her Resentencing Decision on Fame, Vows to Appeal
    Reality Tea5 days ago
    Andy Cohen Thinks a Real Housewives Kid Being Cast on the Show Is ‘Inevitable’
    Reality Tea5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Sister Wives: Kody Brown Now Wants to Be ‘Friends’ With Meri
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Everything To Know about Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown’s New Farm After Divorce
    Reality Tea4 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy