Amanda Batula Teases Summer House Season 9 Is ‘Different’

Summer is sadly over. This tragedy can only mean one thing, and thankfully, it is positive: the cast of Summer House has officially wrapped filming for Season 9. During Season 8, the bulk of this cast got along. Even still, dramatic notes sounded, especially at the reunion. Summer House Season 9, however, will be “different” than Season 8, according to Amanda Batula .

Summer House Season 9 has a whole new vibe, Amanda Batula teases

Amanda is currently promoting her new swimsuit line , South Moon Under. Cue Life & Style, interviewing Amanda about her line while also getting us some much-needed intel on Summer House Season 9.

Starting with Season 8, Amanda noted, “Last summer, you kind of had, for the most part, everyone was best friends and getting along.” However, Amanda also reminded us that a “little beef here and there” still caused “sprinkled” drama during Season 8.

Poor Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard . Their called-off engagement was rough. Thankfully, both are now doing well. Apart.

Amanda also had some matters of the heart to contend with, as her husband, Kyle Cooke , received her swimsuit line announcement like a hotheaded dud. Thankfully, Kyle’s now on board .

As for Summer House Season 9, “This summer was different,” Amanda continued, adding, “There’s a lot of different dynamics in the house. It’s good, though. It’s interesting. I enjoyed it.”

Amanda can only reveal so much, but I have a few guesses on what she might mean. During Season 9, we will likely see Carl and Lindsay trying to move forward, but a tiny, unborn elephant will be in the room. No, this baby is not Carl’s. Lindsay has a new man, and their unexpected, albeit exciting pregnancy now grants him a permanent spot in her life.

Likewise, West Wilson dropped the ball with Ciara Miller . This stunning fumbled bag is all on him. So dumb, bruh.

These romances gone wrong will (likely) cause at least two of the “different dynamics” Amanda is teasing us about for Summer House Season 9. Consider me ready.

Summer House is streaming on Peacock.

