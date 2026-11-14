I use AI to help draft these articles. Every recipe and every fact in them is checked before publishing.

The first Christmas a young couple hosted his parents was the one that stuck. The table had to be right, the food had to be hot, and nothing could look like you had tried too hard, even though you absolutely had. Cookbooks with French names were dog-eared by then, the Julia Child television program had given a generation of home cooks an entirely new vocabulary, and the 1960s and 1970s gave ambitious women a great many ideas about what impressive was supposed to look like.

These seven dishes show up often in the holiday cookbooks and magazine spreads of that era. Some are genuinely difficult. A few require equipment most people now leave in the back of a cabinet. All of them carry the weight of a woman who had something to prove and went to considerable lengths to prove it at the table.

1. Beef consommé with sherry

Photo by Ryutaro Uozumi on Unsplash

Beef consommé with sherry made the leap from hotel dining rooms to Christmas tables in the early 1960s, carried by cooking classes and by French-focused cookbooks that suddenly had a willing audience. The restaurant version had been a standard opener at formal dinners for decades, often finished with a spoonful of dry sherry. At home the sherry was sometimes swapped for cooking sherry from the grocery shelf, which is the one substitution that showed. The technique is laid out in Escoffier's 'Le Guide Culinaire' (1903), and the raft it describes rises to the surface and stays there while the broth clarifies beneath it.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8 as a first course)

2 quarts cold beef stock, skimmed of all fat

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean or leaner)

4 large egg whites

1 medium carrot, finely minced (about 1/2 cup)

2 stalks celery, finely minced (about 1/2 cup)

1 medium yellow onion, finely minced (about 3/4 cup)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

4 sprigs fresh thyme

4 to 6 tablespoons dry sherry (amontillado or fino), divided

Salt to taste

Instructions

In a large cold stockpot, mix the ground beef, egg whites, carrot, celery, onion, tomato paste, peppercorns, bay leaves, thyme, and about 1/2 cup of the cold stock. Stir until the mixture is well combined. Pour the remaining cold stock into the pot and stir everything together. Cold stock is important: it lets the proteins distribute before the heat sets them. Set the pot over medium heat and stir slowly and continuously, scraping the bottom, until the meat and egg whites look pale and begin to firm at the surface, about 20 minutes. Stop stirring once a cohesive raft has formed and risen to the surface. Reduce the heat to its lowest setting so the broth shows only an occasional bubble at the edge. The raft stays on the surface for the entire simmer. Do not stir it back down. Simmer undisturbed for 45 to 60 minutes. Test for clarity by ladling a small spoonful from beneath the raft: the broth should be a clear amber with no cloudiness. Gently push aside one small section of the raft at its edge and ladle the consommé through a fine-mesh strainer lined with two layers of cheesecloth into a clean pot, keeping the ladle tip just under the surface. Taste for salt and add it now. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the sherry, taste, and add up to 2 more tablespoons until the flavor is present but not sharp. Serve in warmed cups with the remaining sherry on the table for guests to adjust.

2. Beef Wellington

Photo by Loija Nguyen on Unsplash

Beef Wellington was the kind of dish you served when you needed the room to know you were serious. The 1960s dinner party circuit had picked it up from British and French cooking, and by the early 1970s it was appearing in women's magazine holiday spreads as the centerpiece that showed you had done the work. A whole beef tenderloin wrapped in mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, and puff pastry, sliced at the table to reveal a pink center ringed with golden crust. With the in-laws watching, this was the dish to bring out.

The duxelles is where everything falls apart if you're not paying attention. Mushrooms hold a lot of water, and if you pull them off the heat before every drop has cooked off, that water has nowhere to go once the pastry seals it in. The result is a sodden bottom crust that collapses when you try to cut a clean slice. The fix is not complicated but it takes time: cook the chopped mushrooms, shallots, and garlic in butter over medium-high heat for a full 12 to 15 minutes, stirring often, until the pan looks dry and the mixture has gone crumbly. If there is any visible moisture left, keep cooking. Spread the finished duxelles on a plate and let it cool completely before you wrap anything.

When you slice it at the table, ten minutes out of the oven, the cross-section is what everyone came to see: golden outer crust, then the dark band of duxelles, then the prosciutto, then the beef at the center, still pink and not gray. Pull it at 145°F on the thermometer, the USDA minimum for whole cuts of beef, and give it the full ten-minute rest so the juices settle before the knife goes in. The in-laws, who had been watching every single move, would have nothing left to say.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

2 pounds center-cut beef tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 pound cremini mushrooms, very finely chopped

2 shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

8 thin slices prosciutto (about 3 ounces total)

1 box (17.3 ounces, 2 sheets) frozen puff pastry, thawed overnight in the refrigerator

2 large eggs, beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water

Instructions

Pat the beef dry and season all over with the salt and pepper. Heat a heavy skillet over high heat until smoking. Sear the tenderloin on all sides, about 2 minutes per side, until a deep brown crust forms on every surface. Set on a wire rack and brush all over with the Dijon mustard while still warm. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 30 minutes. In the same skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the mushrooms, shallots, and garlic and cook, stirring often, until all moisture has evaporated and the mixture is dry and crumbly, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in the thyme leaves, taste for salt, and spread the duxelles on a rimmed plate to cool completely. The mixture must be fully cool and dry before you proceed. Lay a large sheet of plastic wrap on the counter. Arrange the prosciutto slices in a rectangle roughly as wide as the tenderloin is long, overlapping the slices slightly. Spread the cooled duxelles in an even layer over the prosciutto, leaving a half-inch border on all sides. Set the beef at the near edge and roll tightly, using the plastic wrap to pull everything snug around the beef. Twist the ends of the plastic wrap closed and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°F. On a lightly floured surface, lay the two pastry sheets side by side with the long edges overlapping by about 1/2 inch and press the seam firmly together. Roll the pastry out to a rectangle large enough to fully enclose the beef with about one inch of overlap on all sides. Brush the pastry surface with some of the egg wash. Remove the plastic wrap from the beef roll and set it near one edge of the pastry. Roll the pastry tightly around the beef, pressing the seam firmly to seal. Tuck and press the ends closed. Place seam-side down on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the entire pastry surface with the remaining egg wash. Using the tip of a sharp knife, lightly score a crosshatch pattern across the top without cutting through the pastry. Roast until the pastry is deep golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted through one end into the center of the beef reads 145°F, the USDA minimum for whole cuts of beef, 30 to 45 minutes. Rest on the pan for 10 minutes. Slice into 1-inch-thick rounds at the table and serve immediately.

3. Hearts of palm salad

Photo by Gabriel Mihalcea on Unsplash

Hearts of palm came in a can from the specialty shelf, and to in-laws who had never eaten one, the pale rounds set on butter lettuce looked like something from a supper club. The salad cost very little effort, which mattered on a night when the oven was already spoken for, and it could sit plated in the refrigerator for an hour before anyone sat down.

I cut the hearts of palm into rounds about half an inch thick and let them sit in the dressing for at least 30 minutes, because straight from the can they taste faintly of brine until the vinegar gets into them. I use butter lettuce rather than iceberg, since the soft leaves cup the rounds and hold the dressing, and I chill the plates so the salad is still cold when the last guest finally comes to the table.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

2 cans (14 ounces each) hearts of palm, drained, rinsed, and sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 small shallot, minced

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 head butter lettuce, leaves separated, washed, and dried

1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Whisk the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, shallot, sugar, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl until the dressing is smooth. Put the sliced hearts of palm in a medium bowl, pour half of the dressing over them, and toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours. Set six salad plates in the refrigerator to chill. Arrange the butter lettuce leaves on the chilled plates. Spoon the hearts of palm over the lettuce, dividing them evenly. Scatter the pimientos and parsley over each salad, drizzle with the remaining dressing, and serve.

4. Cheese soufflé

Photo by Lucas Oliveira on Unsplash

The soufflé came out of the oven with a brown dome that cracked slightly at the crown, and it had maybe eight minutes before it started sinking back into itself. You spooned through the crust at the table, working through an exterior that had set against the buttered dish walls into something crisp and lacy, and into an interior that was barely set and very hot. Somewhere between thick foam and very soft scrambled eggs. The Gruyère ran through it in pale threads. Not filling the way a casserole is filling, but warm all the way through, and salt-edged, and lighter than it looked.

The flavor is mostly cheese and egg, with a dry burn from mustard and cayenne underneath that you felt more than named. Where the batter touched the Parmesan-dusted walls of the dish, it set into a thin, browned crust, firm at the edges and still trembling two inches in. That contrast between the hot, set exterior and the barely-cooked center is the whole point of the dish, which is exactly why the cook was the last one seated.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus softened butter for the dish

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan, for the dish

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk, warmed

4 large egg yolks

5 large egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 1/2 cups grated Gruyère (about 5 ounces), divided

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F with a rack in the lower third. Butter a 2-quart soufflé dish generously, then pour in the Parmesan and rotate the dish until the bottom and sides are evenly coated. Refrigerate the dish while you make the base. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in the warm milk. Keep whisking until the mixture is thick and pulls away from the sides of the pan, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the mustard, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Add the egg yolks one at a time, stirring each one fully into the base before adding the next. Stir in 1 cup of the Gruyère. The base can sit at room temperature for up to 1 hour. In a large, very clean bowl, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until they hold firm, glossy peaks. Do not beat past this point. Stir a large spoonful of the beaten whites into the cheese base to loosen it. Fold in the remaining whites in three additions with a wide spatula, cutting down through the center and sweeping up from the bottom. Work gently. A few white streaks are fine. Pour the batter into the prepared dish and smooth the top. Scatter the remaining 1/2 cup Gruyère over the surface. Run your thumb around the inside rim of the dish to create a shallow groove, which helps the soufflé rise straight and even. Bake until the soufflé is well risen above the rim, the top is deep golden brown, and the center jiggles only slightly when you nudge the oven rack, 28 to 32 minutes. Carry it to the table and serve immediately, spooning through the crust to get both the set exterior and the loose center in every portion.

5. Pommes Dauphinoise (cream potato gratin)

Photo by Some Tale on Unsplash

Pommes Dauphinoise was the kind of dish that announced you had done your homework. It showed up in American kitchens in the 1960s partly through Julia Child's 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking' and partly through the hostess sets that newly married women collected, the ones with the matching baking dishes and the index cards from cooking class. A young woman who could pull off a proper potato gratin, cream-soaked and golden at the edges, had demonstrated she was not just cooking: she was doing something.

The in-laws sat in the living room, and she was in the kitchen. The dish had gone in at four o'clock so it could rest while everything else finished, and the house filled up with garlic and browning cream before anyone had touched a drink.

By the time dinner was on the table, the gratin had been resting for fifteen minutes, long enough for the cream to settle back into the potatoes instead of running onto the plate. She sliced it like a cake. Nobody said anything about the potatoes for a minute, and then her mother-in-law asked for the recipe.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

2 1/2 pounds russet or Yukon Gold potatoes (about 5 medium), peeled and sliced 1/8 inch thick

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

2 medium cloves garlic, finely minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Rub the softened butter over the inside of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Combine the cream, milk, garlic, salt, pepper, and nutmeg in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring just to a simmer, stirring once or twice, then remove from heat. Arrange the potato slices in the prepared dish in overlapping layers, fanning them as evenly as you can. Pour the cream mixture slowly and evenly over the potatoes. Press the top layer down gently with a spatula so the potatoes are mostly submerged. Bake uncovered for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, until the top is deep golden brown and a paring knife inserted straight down in the center meets no resistance. Remove from the oven and let rest uncovered for at least 15 minutes before serving. The cream thickens as it cools.

6. Roast duckling with cherry sauce

Photo by Олег Мороз on Unsplash

Duck on a dinner table in 1965 said something. It told the in-laws you weren't just rotating through the same chicken you'd cooked a hundred times before; you were attempting something they probably hadn't tried making themselves. A whole roasted bird with a deep cherry sauce pooled across the serving platter looked like a magazine cover, and the flavor held up its end of the bargain. Duck fat gives the meat a richness chicken can't come close to, and the tart-sweet sauce cut right through it. The skin, when you got it right, crackled.

Cold duck the next day was a gift. The breast slices went onto rye bread with a scrape of mustard, eaten standing over the counter. The legs and thighs, pulled from the carcass and chopped, went into a morning hash with leftover potatoes, crisped in a cast-iron skillet in some of the duck fat you'd poured off during roasting and saved in a jar in the refrigerator. The carcass went straight into the stockpot. Duck stock takes two hours on the stove and comes out as dark and serious as good beef stock. Any cherry sauce that survived the dinner table got spooned cold onto toast the next morning, though it rarely made it that far. The whole ducks American supermarkets sold as 'duckling' in the 1960s and 1970s were almost always White Pekin birds, and Long Island farms in towns like Eastport and Aquebogue raised well over half of them before water-quality rules and rising land prices pushed much of that industry to the Midwest, especially Indiana, over the following decades.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 whole duckling, 4 to 5 pounds, giblets removed

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 small yellow onion, quartered

1 small orange, quartered

2 cups jarred tart cherries, drained, 1/2 cup juice reserved

1/4 cup ruby port or dry red wine

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove giblets and pat the duck dry inside and out with paper towels. Using a fork, prick the skin all over, especially around the thighs and breast, taking care not to pierce the meat. Mix the salt, pepper, and thyme together and rub the mixture all over the duck, including inside the cavity. Stuff the cavity loosely with the quartered onion and orange. Set the duck breast-side up on a rack in a roasting pan. Roast at 425°F for 20 minutes to begin crisping the skin. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Continue roasting, tilting the pan and spooning off accumulated fat every 30 minutes, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F, about 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes more. Transfer the duck to a cutting board, tent loosely with foil, and let it rest for 15 minutes before carving. While the duck rests, whisk the cornstarch into the reserved 1/2 cup cherry juice in a small bowl until completely smooth. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the drained cherries, port, sugar, and red wine vinegar. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Whisk in the cornstarch mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens and turns glossy, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat, swirl in the butter, and taste for salt. Carve the duck into breast slices and leg-thigh pieces. Spoon the cherry sauce over the carved meat and serve the rest on the side.

7. Black Forest cake

Photo by montatip lilitsanong on Unsplash

Black Forest cake asked more of an American kitchen in 1968 than most holiday desserts did. You needed a springform pan, the nine-inch ring with the buckled clamp on the side, because the sponge is tall and delicate and comes out cleanly when the ring is released. You also needed Kirschwasser, a clear and quite dry cherry brandy. Plenty of households bought a bottle just for this cake and then had to decide what to do with the rest.

I always make the sponge a day ahead and wrap it tightly once it cools. It slices into three even layers much more cleanly when the crumb has rested overnight. Where I part from most recipes is the amount of Kirschwasser I brush onto each layer before spreading the cream: I go lighter than the standard instructions call for, because a sponge that has been soaked heavy loses its lift and the whole cake flattens as it sits.

Ingredients (Makes one 9-inch layer cake, serves 10 to 12)

6 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 can (14.5 ounces) tart cherries in water, drained, juice reserved

Bottled tart cherry juice, as needed to make 1 cup with the reserved juice

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons Kirschwasser

3 cups heavy whipping cream, cold

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons Kirschwasser, for brushing the layers

2 ounces dark chocolate, for shaving

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan and line the bottom with parchment paper. Beat the eggs and 1 cup granulated sugar with an electric mixer on high speed for 7 to 8 minutes, until the mixture is pale yellow and falls from the beaters in a thick ribbon. Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder and fold gently with a rubber spatula until just combined. Drizzle the melted butter around the edge of the batter and fold it in until no streaks remain. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 28 to 32 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then run a knife around the edge, release the springform ring, and transfer the cake to a rack to cool completely. Make the cherry filling: Whisk the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar together in a small saucepan, then whisk in the 1 cup of cherry juice until smooth. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture reaches a full boil and thickens to a loose, pourable consistency, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the 2 tablespoons Kirschwasser and the drained cherries, and let cool to room temperature. Beat the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla together with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until the cream holds firm peaks. Using a long serrated knife, cut the cooled cake horizontally into 3 even layers. Place the bottom layer on a serving plate and brush it with 1 tablespoon of the soaking Kirschwasser. Spread half of the cherry filling over it, then top with about 1 cup of the whipped cream. Set the middle layer on top, brush with 1 tablespoon of Kirschwasser, spread the remaining cherry filling, and add another 1 cup of whipped cream. Place the top layer on the cake, brush it with the remaining 1 tablespoon Kirschwasser, and frost the top and sides with the remaining whipped cream. Use a vegetable peeler to shave curls from the dark chocolate over the top. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before slicing.

Every one of these dishes took more work than the finished plate let on, and the young hostess who made them usually spent the whole dinner getting up and down from her chair.



