I use AI to help draft these articles. Every recipe and every fact in them is checked before publishing.

Las Posadas runs December 16 through December 24, and in Mexican-American neighborhoods across Texas, California, and the Southwest it has always been a collective effort. Each night a group of neighbors walks a candlelit procession from door to door, re-enacting Mary and Joseph looking for shelter. When the doors finally swing open, everyone crowds inside and the host family feeds them.

The food is not incidental to those nine nights; it is a large part of why people come back. Steaming pots of ponche sit ready before the procession even ends. Tamales made earlier in the week come out wrapped in corn husks. These seven are among the dishes those nights are remembered for, from the big clay pot of hot fruit punch to the salt cod stew that many families reserved for the final gathering on Christmas Eve.

1. Ponche navideño (hot spiced fruit punch with tejocotes and piloncillo)

Photo by Yuliia Martsynkevych on Unsplash

Ponche brews in a clay pot over a wood fire at the most traditional Posadas, and in a Dutch oven on a gas burner in every apartment where the procession eventually lands. Half a dozen fruits go in at once: tejocotes, guavas, sugar cane, prunes, raisins and apple, plus jamaica flowers that turn everything the color of burgundy. What sweetens all of it is piloncillo, the dark brown cones sold at Mexican groceries. Piloncillo is unrefined cane sugar boiled down and poured into cone molds, and it carries a molasses note that white sugar doesn't have.

Tejocotes are the other pantry puzzle north of the Rio Grande. They're the fruit of a hawthorn native to Mexico's central highlands, small and yellow-orange and tart like a crabapple crossed with a quince. Fresh ones can be hard to find in US stores, so many cooks in Dallas or Tucson buy them frozen or jarred. Jarred tejocotes in syrup, which Goya markets for ponche, work fine in ponche when fresh ones are gone; rinse them, leave them whole, and they hold up through the full simmer.

Ingredients (Makes about 10 cups; serves 8 to 10)

1 pound fresh tejocotes (about 20), skin and seeds removed (see step 1), OR 1 jar (32 ounces) tejocotes in syrup, drained and rinsed

8 ounces piloncillo (1 large cone), broken into rough chunks

4 cinnamon sticks, each about 3 inches long

4 guavas, quartered

1 cup pitted prunes (about 14 to 16 prunes)

1/2 cup raisins

1 large tart apple (such as Granny Smith), cored and cut into 1-inch chunks

1/2 cup dried jamaica (hibiscus flowers)

10 cups water

2 stalks fresh sugar cane, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces (optional)

Instructions

If using fresh tejocotes, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the tejocotes and blanch for 2 to 3 minutes, then drain. When cool enough to handle, peel off the skin and use a paring knife to cut out the seeds. Skip this step if using jarred tejocotes. Combine the 10 cups of water, the piloncillo, and the cinnamon sticks in a large pot (at least 6 quarts). Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the piloncillo fully dissolves, about 10 minutes. Add the tejocotes, guavas, prunes, raisins, apple chunks, and sugar cane pieces if using. Bring back to a simmer over medium-low heat. Add the dried jamaica. Simmer over low heat, uncovered, for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the fruit is very tender and the broth has turned deep red. Taste and stir in more piloncillo if you want it sweeter. Ladle into mugs or clay cups, spooning some of the softened fruit into each serving.

2. Atole de vainilla (warm corn masa drink)

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

Atole started as a pre-Columbian drink made from corn masa dissolved in water, and by the time it arrived in Texas border towns and barrio kitchens in California, the base formula had already split in several directions. The water-only version is lighter and tastes more of corn; the version made with milk, which many families poured on posada nights, is thicker and coats the inside of a clay mug. The masa harina gets whisked into cold water first, before any liquid goes near the heat, because dry masa dropped into hot liquid makes lumps that never cook out. The pot comes off the flame while the atole is still slightly loose, since it thickens fast as it cools and what looks thin at the stove is right by the time it reaches the table.

Ingredients (Makes about 5 cups, serves 6)

1/2 cup masa harina

2 cups cold water, divided

3 cups whole milk

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions

Whisk the masa harina and 1 cup of the cold water together in a small bowl until completely smooth, with no dry lumps remaining. Combine the whole milk and remaining 1 cup of cold water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Warm, stirring occasionally, until steaming but not yet boiling, about 4 to 5 minutes. Pour the masa paste into the hot liquid in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly. Add the sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Continue whisking over medium-low heat until the atole thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon and no raw corn flavor remains, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Taste and adjust sugar if needed. Ladle into mugs and serve immediately; atole continues to thicken as it sits.

3. Tamales de rajas con queso (roasted poblano and cheese tamales)

Photo by Marisela Leon on Unsplash

Rajas con queso tamales are made with strips of roasted poblano chile and melted cheese folded into a corn masa shell. They show up on Las Posadas tables across Texas and the Southwest as the meatless option alongside the pork versions, and families that make tamales by the dozens before Christmas keep this filling in a separate batch for anyone who doesn't eat meat. The poblanos go directly over a gas flame or under a broiler until the skins are fully blackened, then into a covered bowl to steam for fifteen minutes before you peel them.

After roasting and sweating, poblanos release liquid as they cool, and that liquid migrates into the masa during steaming if the strips aren't patted dry first. Where you'd expect tender masa, you get a gummy layer right against the filling. The cheese holds best if it melts clean, like Oaxacan string cheese or Monterey Jack; queso fresco crumbles into pockets rather than binding the strips into a coherent filling.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 tamales)

24 to 30 dried corn husks

3 cups masa harina

1 cup lard or vegetable shortening, at room temperature

2 1/2 cups warm vegetable broth

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt, for the masa

4 large poblano chiles

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup Mexican crema or sour cream

8 ounces Oaxacan string cheese or Monterey Jack, torn into thin strips

1/2 teaspoon salt, for the filling

Instructions

Soak the dried corn husks in a large bowl or sink of hot water for at least 30 minutes, until they are pliable. Weigh them down with a plate to keep them submerged. Char the poblanos directly over a gas burner or under a broiler, turning with tongs, until the skins are fully blackened on all sides, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and let them steam for 15 minutes. Peel off and discard the charred skin, then remove the stems and seeds. Slice the poblanos into strips about 1/4 inch wide. Spread the strips on a paper-towel-lined plate and pat them thoroughly dry. Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Add the poblano strips and 1/2 teaspoon salt, stir to combine, and remove from the heat. Stir in the crema and let the filling cool completely before filling the tamales. Beat the lard or shortening in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until fluffy and pale, about 3 minutes. In a separate bowl, stir together the masa harina, baking powder, and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the dry mixture to the fat alternately with the warm broth, about one cup at a time, mixing after each addition. The finished dough should be spreadable, like thick hummus; if it feels stiff, add broth one tablespoon at a time. Drain and shake dry the husks. Lay one husk flat, wide end toward you. Spread about 3 tablespoons of masa into a 4-by-3-inch rectangle on the upper two-thirds of the husk, leaving a 1-inch border on each side. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of filling down the center and lay a few strips of cheese on top. Fold one long side of the husk over the filling, then fold the other side over that to enclose it. Fold up the pointed tail and secure the bundle by tying a thin strip of husk around it. Repeat with the remaining husks, masa, and filling. Stand the tamales upright in a steamer basket or large pot fitted with a steamer insert, open ends up. Cover tightly and steam over medium heat for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, until a tamal peels away cleanly from its husk. Add boiling water to the pot as needed so it never boils dry. Let the tamales rest in their husks for 10 minutes before serving.

4. Bacalao a la Vizcaína (salt cod stew with tomatoes, olives, and potatoes)

Photo by Geoffrey Moffett on Unsplash

Salt cod has long been a Christmas Eve dish across much of the Catholic world, and in many Mexican and Mexican-American homes bacalao is the centerpiece of the Nochebuena dinner. A slab of bacalao kept on the pantry shelf without refrigeration, and it stretched: a pound and a half of dried cod, padded with potatoes and olives, fed six people from a single pot. The Vizcaína style is named for the Basque province of Biscay, and in Mexican kitchens it means a cooked-down tomato sauce with garlic, olives, and capers holding the flaked fish together. Soak the cod for at least 48 hours, changing the water several times, or the dish will taste like brine.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1 1/2 pounds salt cod (bacalao), soaked in cold water for 48 hours in the refrigerator, water changed every 8 to 12 hours

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large white onion, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 dried ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 cup water

1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

3/4 cup pimiento-stuffed green olives, halved

2 tablespoons capers, drained

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Instructions

Drain and rinse the soaked cod. Put it in a medium pot, cover with cold water, and bring to a bare simmer over medium heat. Poach for 8 to 10 minutes, until the fish flakes when pressed. Drain and let cool enough to handle. Pull the cod apart into rough 1- to 2-inch flakes, discarding any skin and pin bones. Toast the ancho chiles in a dry skillet over medium heat, pressing them flat with a spatula, about 30 seconds per side until fragrant. Transfer to a bowl and cover with boiling water. Soak for 20 minutes. Drain, then blend the chiles with 1/2 cup of the crushed tomatoes until smooth. Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or wide pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly golden, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Pour in the ancho chile puree and stir, cooking for 3 minutes until it darkens. Add the remaining crushed tomatoes, the water, bay leaves, and oregano. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Add the potatoes. Cover and cook over medium-low heat until the potatoes are tender and can be pierced easily with a knife, 18 to 22 minutes. Fold in the flaked cod, olives, and capers. Cook uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring gently, until the cod is heated through and the sauce has pulled together around the potatoes. Taste before adding salt; the olives and cod carry a good deal already. Remove the bay leaves, scatter the parsley over the top, and serve hot.

5. Ensalada de Noche Buena (Christmas salad with roasted beets, jicama, and orange)

Photo by Simone Fischer on Unsplash

The salad comes out cold. After the procession and a cup of ponche warm in both hands, the platter of beets, jicama and orange is the coolest thing on the spread. The beets are soft all the way through from roasting, and they bleed deep burgundy onto the orange segments the moment someone spoons into the pile. Against them, the jicama stays crisp, with a texture closer to a firm pear than a cooked vegetable.

The dressing is barely there: lime and a touch of honey, light enough that the colors stay vivid on the platter. Pomegranate seeds give it short bursts of tart juice, the peanuts give it dry crunch, and together they keep it from tasting like a beet salad. It cuts through the tamales and the braised pork, so it usually sits at the edge of the table where the heavier dishes won't bury it. The name ties it to one night: Nochebuena is Spanish for Christmas Eve, the last of the nine posada nights, and this salad belongs to that night rather than to all nine.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

3 medium beets (about 1 1/2 pounds total), scrubbed

1 pound jicama, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch matchsticks

3 navel oranges, peeled and segmented, white pith removed

3/4 cup pomegranate seeds (from 1 large pomegranate)

1/2 cup roasted unsalted peanuts

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 large romaine lettuce leaves, for lining the platter

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Wrap the beets tightly in foil and roast until a paring knife meets no resistance at the center, 55 to 65 minutes depending on size. Unwrap and let cool completely, then rub the skins off with a paper towel. Cut into 1/4-inch rounds or half-moon slices. Whisk the lime juice, orange juice, honey, and salt together in a small bowl until the honey dissolves. Line a large platter with the romaine leaves. Arrange the jicama matchsticks across the center of the platter. Lay the beet slices around and over the jicama. Distribute the orange segments evenly across the top. Drizzle the dressing over everything. Scatter the pomegranate seeds and peanuts over the top. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving, or up to 2 hours. Serve cold.

6. Empanadas de cajeta (sweet pastries filled with goat milk caramel)

Empanadas de cajeta were a gift for the later nights. The women who brought them filled and crimped each pastry by hand and carried them over in a cloth-covered basket or a dish-towel-lined box. The filling is cajeta, a slow-cooked goat milk caramel that thickens further as the empanadas bake and sets with some pull and chew, different from the loose caramel sauce you'd spoon over ice cream.

By the seventh or eighth night of the posadas, the spread on the table had grown, and the empanadas came with the neighbors who had found a free afternoon to bake. The cinnamon sugar coating browns slightly in the oven and gives each bite a faint crunch before the pastry gives way.

About half a tablespoon of filling per empanada leaves the cajeta room to bubble without pushing the seam open. Chilling the formed pastries for fifteen minutes before baking matters too, because cold dough holds the crimp and the edges stay shut.

Ingredients (Makes about 16 empanadas)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup cold lard, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 large eggs, divided

6 to 8 tablespoons ice water (for the dough)

1 tablespoon water (for the egg wash)

1/2 cup cajeta (goat milk caramel)

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add the cold lard and work it into the flour with your fingertips until the mixture looks like coarse, uneven crumbs with some pea-sized pieces still visible. Beat 1 egg with 6 tablespoons of ice water. Drizzle it over the flour mixture and stir with a fork until the dough starts to clump together. If it looks dry, add the remaining ice water a tablespoon at a time. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface, press into a flat disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll the chilled dough out to about 3/16-inch thick. Cut into 4-inch rounds using a cookie cutter or the rim of a wide-mouth jar. Gather the scraps, re-roll once, and cut more rounds. You should get about 16 total. Place a rounded 1/2 tablespoon of cajeta in the center of each round. Fold the dough over to form a half-moon shape and press the edges firmly together. Crimp the sealed edge with the tines of a fork. Set the formed empanadas on the lined baking sheets and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Beat the remaining egg with 1 tablespoon of water. Stir together the granulated sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Brush each chilled empanada with the egg wash, then dust generously with the cinnamon sugar. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown across the top. The cajeta may bubble slightly at a seam; that is fine. Cool on the pan for at least 10 minutes before serving. The filling stays very hot longer than the crust suggests.

7. Carnitas (slow-cooked pork shoulder braised with citrus and lard)

Photo by Frankie Lopez on Unsplash

Carnitas was not the dainty dish at the posada table. By the third or fourth night of the nine, the family hosting that night pulled out the largest pot they owned, the one that lived under the stove or in the back of a cabinet all year, and filled it with pork shoulder cut into rough 3-inch chunks. The pork goes in as chunks and comes out soft enough to pull apart with two forks, with golden, crisped edges where the fat rendered down and the meat finished frying in its own lard. A crowd of thirty neighbors and their children meant doubling or tripling the batch below.

The technique sits somewhere between braising and frying, though it finishes as a fry. The pork chunks go into a heavy pot with lard, orange juice, and garlic; the liquid cooks off slowly over the next ninety minutes to two hours, and once it is gone, the pork spends another ten to fifteen minutes rolling in the rendered fat and picking up color. The inside stays loose and pulls apart easily while the outside turns crisp.

The leftovers, if there were any, rarely made it to the next night's posada. Cold carnitas, pressed into a flour tortilla with pickled jalapeños and folded in half, was what the teenagers ate standing over the kitchen sink the morning after. What survived longer than that went into eggs, into bean soup, into tacos at whatever informal gathering the family managed to call a posada on night seven or eight. The pork kept well, and it improved as it sat, the fat firming up overnight so you could slice it cold instead of shred it.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8 as part of a larger spread)

3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 3-inch chunks

3/4 cup lard

1 orange, halved, juiced, halves reserved

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)

4 garlic cloves, smashed

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups water, plus more if needed

Instructions

Season the pork chunks generously with salt, cumin, and oregano, turning to coat all sides. Place the seasoned pork in a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven. Add the lard, orange juice, spent orange halves, lime juice, garlic, and bay leaf. Pour in the water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a steady simmer. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the liquid fully evaporates and the pork is tender enough to pierce easily with a fork, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. If the pot runs dry before the pork is tender, add water 1/4 cup at a time. Once the liquid is gone, the pork will begin frying in the remaining fat. Turn the chunks with tongs to brown on multiple sides, about 10 to 15 minutes total, until the edges are golden and crisped. Transfer to a platter. Discard the orange halves and bay leaf. Pull the pork into large pieces with two forks, or leave in chunks, and serve immediately.

The procession itself lasted maybe forty minutes; the food kept people at the table for hours after.



