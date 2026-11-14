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French Canadians who came south from Quebec to work the mills in Manchester, New Hampshire; Lewiston, Maine; Woonsocket, Rhode Island; and the lumber towns of Michigan's Saginaw Valley built their neighborhoods around the parish church, and that church was at the center of Christmas Eve. Midnight Mass ran late. The whole family went. When it ended, sometime after one in the morning, everyone came back to a full supper already laid out in the kitchen. That meal had a name: le réveillon, meaning the waking, because the family stayed awake through the night to eat it.

The dishes that filled those tables came from Quebec farmhouse cooking, and families kept making them long after they had moved south. Spiced pork pies, meatball stew in dark thickened gravy, a cold pork spread on toast, a pot of pea soup that had been simmering since afternoon. Sugar pie waited on the counter. Some families set out everything at once; others brought dishes out as the stove heated up after the walk home in the cold. These seven are among the dishes those communities remember best.

1. Tourtière (French-Canadian spiced pork meat pie)

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Ground pork was one of the cheaper meats a French-Canadian mill family could buy from the corner butcher, and tourtière was built around it. The filling is minced pork, a single potato boiled and mashed to stretch it, one onion, and four spices that lived permanently on the shelf: cinnamon, cloves, allspice, black pepper. All of it goes into a double crust that was traditionally made with lard. The potato absorbs the fat from the pork as it cooks, pulls the filling together so it slices cleanly, and makes the filling go further without changing the flavor.

Families in Woonsocket and Lewiston made them two or three at a time in December, since the same afternoon of work produced three pies as easily as one. The ones that didn't get eaten the night of réveillon went out to the cold back porch, stacked in cake tins, and came out for breakfast the next morning sliced cold, which some people say is the better way to eat it. In the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, the word tourtière means something completely different: a deep pie of cubed game, pork, veal, and potatoes that bakes slowly for six hours or more. The small spiced pork pie that New England mill towns made every réveillon is called pâté à la viande up there, not tourtière.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

1 1/2 pounds ground pork

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 large russet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon salt, plus more for the potato water

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

Pastry for a double-crust 9-inch pie (2 store-bought refrigerated rounds, or homemade)

1 egg, beaten

Instructions

Put the potato cubes in a small saucepan, cover with salted water, and boil until completely tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and mash until mostly smooth. Set aside. Combine the ground pork, onion, water, salt, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and allspice in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, breaking the meat up constantly with a spoon, until no pink remains, 15 to 20 minutes. If liquid is still pooling in the pan once the pork is cooked through, raise the heat briefly and let it cook off until the mixture is moist but not wet. Stir the mashed potato into the pork mixture until fully combined. Taste and adjust salt. Spread the filling onto a baking sheet or large plate and let it cool to room temperature, at least 30 minutes. Do not add hot filling to the crust. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Roll out one round of pastry and fit it into a 9-inch pie dish, letting the edges overhang the rim by about an inch. Spoon all the cooled filling into the crust and smooth the top. Roll out the second round of pastry and lay it over the filling. Trim both layers to leave a 1/2-inch overhang, fold the edge under itself, and crimp to seal. Cut 4 or 5 small vents in the top crust. Brush the entire surface with the beaten egg. Bake until the crust is deep golden brown all over, 35 to 40 minutes. Let the pie rest 10 minutes before cutting.

2. Ragoût de boulettes (French-Canadian spiced pork meatball stew)

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Ragoût de boulettes comes off the stove hot and dark, the gravy deep brown from toasted flour, the meatballs dense with ground pork and clove. The flavor is salt-forward and resinous from cinnamon and allspice, with just enough pork fat to carry warmth a long time in the bowl after a cold walk back from midnight Mass. The flour gets toasted dry in a skillet before anything else, stirred over medium heat until it smells nutty and turns the color of a brown paper bag, and that one step gives the gravy its depth without a long braise. I'd brown the meatballs in batches with space between them, because a crowded pan steams them pale and the gravy loses the browned bits it is built on.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 to 28 meatballs in gravy, serves 6)

2 pounds ground pork

1 medium yellow onion, finely minced (about 3/4 cup)

1/3 cup fine dry breadcrumbs

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons neutral oil or lard

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups beef broth

Instructions

Toast the flour in a dry skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it turns light brown and smells nutty, 5 to 7 minutes. Set aside to cool. Combine the ground pork, onion, breadcrumbs, egg, 1 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, black pepper, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Mix until just combined. Form into meatballs about 1 3/4 inches in diameter; you should get 24 to 28. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs in 2 or 3 batches, leaving space between them. Brown on two or three sides, 4 to 5 minutes per batch. Remove to a plate. Pour off fat from the pot until about 2 tablespoons remain. Set the pot over medium heat. Add the toasted flour to the fat in the pot and whisk together. Cook for 1 minute, stirring. Gradually pour in the broth, whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer and whisk until the gravy is smooth and beginning to thicken, about 2 minutes. Return the meatballs and any accumulated juices to the pot. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the meatballs reach 165°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 25 minutes. Taste for salt and serve hot in bowls, with bread or boiled potatoes alongside.

3. Ragoût de pattes de cochon (French-Canadian braised pigs' feet in gravy)

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Ragoût de pattes de cochon sat at the heaviest end of the réveillon table, a braised pot of pigs' feet in gravy so dark it looked almost black in the low light of a mill-town kitchen at two in the morning. The pigs' feet gave the gravy a natural gelatin that set solid overnight, and the browned flour stirred in at the end deepened the color and gave the whole thing a faintly nutty edge.

The feet needed hours in the pot, so cooks usually made this a day ahead and reheated it after Mass, which also let the gravy settle and deepen overnight. By the time the coats came off, the kitchen already smelled of cinnamon and rendered pork.

Ragoût de pattes de cochon goes to the table in a deep bowl, the feet pulled apart into shreds of collagen-rich meat and the gravy ladled over everything. Some families served it over boiled potatoes. Others ate it with bread and not much else. Either way, it anchored the meal the way nothing lighter could have done after a cold walk home from Mass.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

3 pounds pigs' feet, split (ask the butcher to cut them lengthwise if not already split)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 1/2 cups water, divided

1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Instructions

Pat the pigs' feet dry with paper towels and season all over with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Heat the vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat. Brown the pigs' feet in batches, about 4 minutes per side, until well colored on both cut sides. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion to the same pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Return the pigs' feet to the pot. Pour in 4 cups of the water and add the cinnamon, cloves, allspice, black pepper, bay leaves, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and braise until the meat is very tender and beginning to pull away from the bone, about 3 to 3 1/2 hours. While the pigs' feet braise, toast the flour in a dry skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it turns the color of light coffee, about 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Watch the flour carefully once it starts to darken; it scorches quickly. Remove the pigs' feet from the pot and set aside. Discard the bay leaves. Skim any visible fat from the surface of the braising liquid. Whisk the toasted flour into the remaining 1/2 cup cold water (add a splash more if it is too thick to whisk) until completely smooth, then pour this slurry into the hot braising liquid while stirring. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the gravy thickens to the consistency of a loose pan sauce, about 5 minutes. When the feet are cool enough to handle, pull the meat and skin from the bones, discard the bones, and return the meat to the pot. Taste and adjust salt. Serve in deep bowls with plenty of gravy spooned over the meat, alongside boiled potatoes or crusty bread.

4. Cipaille (French-Canadian layered game and meat pie)

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Cipaille is the most labor-intensive thing on the réveillon table, and families started it a day early. Three kinds of meat went into a bowl overnight: pork, chicken, and venison or rabbit, whichever the household had, all tossed with onion, dried savory, and a pinch each of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. The pastry layers had a job. They absorbed the broth and the drippings through three to four hours in a low oven, pressing down into something you could cut clean wedges from at midnight when everyone came in stamping snow off their boots.

Leftover cipaille was often better on Christmas morning. It chilled in its pot overnight, and the fat from the pork and the gelatin from the meat settled into the gravy and firmed the whole thing up. Cold slices held together better than the warm ones had. Leftover wedges went into a cold covered pan with a splash of broth and warmed slowly over low heat until steaming in the center (165°F) while the coffee was made, and the rest went back in the refrigerator for the next day.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

1 pound boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound venison or rabbit, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large yellow onion, diced

3 stalks celery, sliced 1/4 inch thick

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried savory

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, for the meat mixture

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups chicken broth or pork broth, divided

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cold lard or cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt, for the pastry

6 to 8 tablespoons ice water

Instructions

Combine the pork, chicken, venison, onion, celery, garlic, savory, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Toss until the spices coat the meat evenly, cover the bowl, and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours. Make the pastry: stir the flour and 1 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Cut in the lard with a pastry cutter or your fingers until the mixture looks like coarse, uneven crumbs with a few pea-sized pieces still visible. Add ice water one tablespoon at a time, stirring just until the dough holds together when squeezed. Divide into 3 equal portions, flatten each into a disc, wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Lightly grease a deep 4-quart Dutch oven or a baking dish at least 10 inches wide and 4 inches deep. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one disc of pastry large enough to cover the bottom of the dish. Press it in, letting it come up the sides slightly. Spread half the marinated meat mixture evenly over the pastry. Roll out the second disc and lay it flat over the meat layer, pressing it gently down to conform. Spread the remaining meat over the second pastry layer. Roll out the third disc and set it on top as the final crust. Crimp the edges against the sides of the dish to seal, and cut a 1-inch hole in the center. Pour 1 cup of broth through the hole. Cover the dish tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 3 hours covered. Remove the lid, pour the remaining 1 cup of broth through the hole, and bake uncovered for 30 to 45 minutes more, until the top crust is deep golden and a thin knife inserted through the hole meets no resistance in the meat. Rest for at least 20 minutes before slicing.

5. Soupe aux pois (French-Canadian yellow pea soup with salt pork)

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Salt pork is not bacon. It's cured pork fatback or side, unsmoked and far saltier, sold in a dense white slab that keeps for weeks in the refrigerator without touching the freezer. That staying power is exactly why it was the fat French-Canadian mill workers kept stocked: cheap, long-keeping, and rich enough to carry a whole pot. The salt pork is cut into small cubes and rendered in the pot before anything else goes in, then the cracklings come out and wait on a plate, so the onions cook in that rendered fat from the start. In Quebec the soup was made with whole yellow peas soaked overnight; yellow split peas are the easier version and cook faster. Either way, use yellow, not green: yellow peas cook into something earthier and denser and turn the broth a deep amber-gold. This soup is not blended. It stays thick enough to coat a spoon, with the peas mostly fallen apart and some texture left, which is what a family wanted after a long Mass and a cold walk home.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

1 pound dried yellow split peas

8 ounces salt pork, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 large yellow onion, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

2 ribs celery, diced

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried savory (or dried thyme)

8 cups water

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

Rinse the split peas in cold water and pick out any debris. No soaking is required, but covering them with cold water for an hour before you start will cut about 20 minutes from the simmer. Drain before using. Set a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Add the salt pork cubes and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the fat has rendered and the cubes are golden, about 8 minutes. Remove the cracklings with a slotted spoon and set them aside. Leave the fat in the pot. Add the onion, carrots, and celery to the pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the onion is soft and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the drained split peas, bay leaves, savory, and water. Bring to a boil over high heat, skimming off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot partially, and simmer until the peas have broken down and the soup is thick, 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes. Stir every 20 minutes or so to keep the peas from sticking to the bottom. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Taste before you salt it: the salt pork has already done most of that work. Season with black pepper and add salt only if it needs it. Stir the reserved cracklings back in and serve hot.

6. Cretons (French-Canadian spiced pork spread on toast)

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Cretons is a cold pork spread made entirely on the stovetop. Ground pork is simmered down with onion, milk, and a small dose of sweet spices, then mashed into a thick, pale paste that firms up in the refrigerator. The spicing runs toward cinnamon, cloves, and allspice, the same handful of spices that goes into tourtière, because both dishes came out of the same Quebec farmhouse tradition. You pull it from the refrigerator still cold and spread it on bread or toast.

The mill workers who left Quebec for New England made cretons from memory. By the time it turned up on the réveillon table in the Petit Canada neighborhood of Manchester or the Franco neighborhoods of Woonsocket, it had been adjusted to whatever ground pork the local butcher trimmed, whatever milk was in the icebox, with the same spices in slightly different amounts from one kitchen to the next. Some families packed it into a small loaf and sliced it cold at the table; others ladled it into jars. The spicing held steady across all of it. It sat at the réveillon table alongside the tourtière and the meatball stew, the thing you put on a piece of bread while the pie was still cooling.

Ingredients (Makes about 1 1/2 cups, serves 8 to 10 as a spread)

1 pound ground pork

1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup water

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Combine the ground pork, onion, milk, water, bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, salt, and pepper in a medium saucepan. Stir to mix. Set the pan over medium heat and bring to a simmer, breaking up any clumps of pork with a wooden spoon. Reduce heat to low and cook uncovered, stirring every 15 minutes, for about 1 hour. The mixture is ready when most of the liquid has cooked off and the pork looks thick, pale, and nearly dry. Remove the bay leaf. Mash the mixture hard with a potato masher, or pulse it a few times in a food processor, until it turns to a coarse paste. Taste and adjust salt. Spoon the mixture into a small loaf pan or two ramekins and smooth the top. Let it cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours until firm. Serve cold or at room temperature, spread on toast or sliced white bread. Keep covered in the refrigerator and use within 1 week.

7. Tarte au sucre (French-Canadian sugar pie)

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Tarte au sucre came out last. By the time it came out, the tourtière and the ragoût de boulettes had already done the heavy work, and this was the sweet finish: a crust filled with brown sugar and cream, something between a soft caramel and a custard, served in thin wedges at room temperature.

The filling looks underdone when you pull it from the oven, and that is by design. Brown sugar tightens as it cools, so the center needs to move in a slow, wide wave when you tap the rack, not sit still. A filling that tests firm at 350°F will be granular and dense on the plate an hour later. Pull the pie early. It finishes on the counter.

The version below uses one egg, which gives the filling a slightly smoother texture and makes it easier to cut clean slices once fully cold. Some families skip the egg entirely and get a looser, more candylike set; both are right depending on what your crowd expects. Either way, do not rush the cooling.

Ingredients (Serves 8)

1 unbaked 9-inch single pie crust, store-bought or homemade

1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Fit the pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate, crimp the edges, and refrigerate while you make the filling. Whisk together the brown sugar and flour in a medium bowl until combined. Add the softened butter and work it in with a fork until the mixture is crumbly and no dry flour remains. Add the egg and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Pour in the cream and whisk again until the filling is uniform. Pour the filling into the chilled crust. It will be thin and pourable. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the edges are set and puffed and the center still moves in a slow, wide wave when you nudge the rack. Do not wait for the center to look firm. Cool completely on a wire rack, at least 2 hours, before slicing. The filling firms considerably as it cools.

The réveillon supper was not fancy food. It was the cooking those families already knew how to make, pulled out at an hour when most people were in bed, and that made it feel like Christmas.



