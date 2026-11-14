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In the 1950s, the Thanksgiving turkey was not a one-meal purchase. A bird big enough to feed the extended table cost real money, and every family had its own hierarchy for what was left: the best slices came off Thursday, the second-best went into something hot on Friday, and the stripped frame went into the soup pot by Sunday morning. The weekend was a rotation, and the same kitchen ran it three or four times over.

The dishes here were the workhorses of that rotation, the ones that turned up on folding tables and in covered-dish suppers from roughly 1950 to 1965, cooked by women who had come up through wartime rationing and knew how to use a carcass down to the last shred. Some are still common. Some have all but disappeared. All of them carried the bird through the long weekend without anyone at the table saying they were tired of turkey.

1. Hot open-face turkey sandwich with gravy

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The sandwich was nothing but white bread, leftover turkey, and hot gravy, served on a plate with a fork. Two slices of sandwich bread went down side by side, turkey piled on top in thick slices, and hot gravy went over everything until the bread softened beneath it and the whole plate steamed. No lettuce, no cheese, no toasting.

What made it worth eating was the temperature and the salt. The bread yielded easily under the fork, almost collapsing into the gravy, while the turkey stayed in pieces you could cut. The gravy carried most of the salt in the dish, made from whatever drippings and stock the bird had left behind, thick enough to coat the meat but not so thick it went gluey when it cooled. It showed up at Friday lunch and again at Saturday lunch, and nobody complained either time.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups turkey broth, or pan drippings topped off with broth to make 2 cups

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1 1/2 pounds cooked turkey breast, sliced 1/4 inch thick

8 slices white sandwich bread

Instructions

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes until the roux turns pale gold. Pour in the turkey broth in a slow, steady stream, whisking the whole time to prevent lumps. Bring the gravy to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 to 7 minutes until it is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Season with the black pepper and salt to taste. Keep warm over low heat. While the gravy finishes, lay the turkey slices in a skillet with 2 tablespoons of the gravy or broth, cover, and warm over medium-low heat for 4 to 5 minutes, until heated through. Lay 2 slices of bread side by side on each of four plates. Arrange the turkey slices over the bread, covering it completely. Ladle the hot gravy generously over the turkey and bread until the bread soaks through and gravy pools on the plate. Serve immediately with a fork and knife.

2. Turkey salad on white bread

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Turkey salad was the cold lunch of the long weekend, the easy use for the breast meat once the Thursday plates were washed. The white breast meat came off in clean strips, and by Friday morning it was cold in the refrigerator, easy to chop. White bread was the automatic choice in the 1950s, not because anyone thought about it but because that was what the bread box held. Some families toasted it; most didn't bother.

Whoever ran the kitchen made this in about ten minutes, usually while the rest of the household was still moving slowly. The formula barely varied: chopped turkey, celery for crunch, a little onion, and enough mayonnaise to hold it together. Mustard sometimes, sweet pickle relish sometimes, but the base never changed. It went between two slices of bread, got cut on the diagonal, and fed whoever happened to be sitting at the kitchen table. Duke's Mayonnaise, made in Greenville, South Carolina since 1917, was the jar a lot of southern cooks reached for; its recipe has no added sugar, so a southern turkey salad often tasted a little sharper than one made up north with Hellmann's.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 1/2 cups cooked turkey, diced into 1/2-inch pieces (about 3/4 pound)

2 stalks celery, diced fine

2 tablespoons yellow onion, minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

8 slices white sandwich bread

Instructions

Dice the cooked turkey into pieces about 1/2 inch across and put them in a medium bowl. Add the celery and onion and stir to combine. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. Stir until the turkey is evenly coated. Season with the celery salt and pepper. Taste and adjust. Spread the filling evenly across 4 slices of bread, about 3/4 cup per sandwich. Top with the remaining 4 slices and cut each sandwich on the diagonal.

3. Turkey à la King over egg noodles

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Turkey à la King started out as chicken à la King, a hotel dining room dish, and by the 1950s home cooks had made it plain and practical. What made it useful after Thanksgiving was exactly what made it appealing any other time: a cream sauce thick enough to carry whatever you put in it. In this case that meant strips of cold white and dark meat that had been sitting in the refrigerator since Thursday. The noodles gave the sauce something to soak into, and the whole thing came together in one skillet and one pot of boiling water.

The leftovers that worked best were the firm slices cut from the breast, though thigh meat held up fine too. The mushrooms come out of the pan once they've browned, and the roux goes into that same skillet so it picks up whatever the mushrooms left behind. The sauce should thicken fully before the turkey and mushrooms go back in, because cold meat stirred into a thin sauce cools it down and it never quite thickens again. The pimiento matters, because those soft red strips are what make it look like à la King and not plain turkey in white sauce.

By Saturday most of the white meat was already spoken for, split between whatever else the household was making. A family working through a fifteen-pound bird might have gotten two rounds of this dish in a single weekend, the second batch a little looser because the pickings were thinner. That is the whole logic of the leftover rotation in those years: nothing extravagant, nothing wasted, and a cream sauce could make the same turkey feel like three different meals.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

8 oz wide egg noodles

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

8 oz cremini mushrooms, sliced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 cups cooked turkey, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup diced pimiento, drained

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Cook the egg noodles in a large pot of salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain and keep warm. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms in a single layer and cook without stirring for 3 to 4 minutes until browned on one side, then stir and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl and set aside. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter to the same skillet. Once melted, whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for about 2 minutes until the paste smells nutty and turns pale gold. Pour in the chicken broth while whisking steadily, then add the heavy cream. Cook over medium heat, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Return the mushrooms to the skillet. Add the turkey pieces and pimiento, stir to combine, season with the salt and pepper, and cook 2 to 3 minutes until the turkey is heated through. Spoon the turkey mixture over the warm egg noodles and serve immediately.

4. Turkey divan

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Turkey Divan got its name from a restaurant in midtown Manhattan, the Divan Parisien, but the version that spread through church basements and covered-dish suppers in the 1950s had almost nothing to do with the restaurant's rich, closely guarded sauce, usually remembered as hollandaise and whipped cream. Home cooks stripped that out and replaced it with one can of condensed cream of chicken soup stirred together with mayonnaise and a squeeze of lemon, which held the whole thing together. Broccoli went down first in the pan, then the sliced leftover turkey, then the soup mixture poured over the top, then cheese and buttered breadcrumbs to form a crust. Thirty-five minutes at 350 degrees and it set up clean.

Ingredients (Serves 4 to 6)

2 1/2 cups cooked turkey, sliced or pulled into 1-inch pieces

1 pound fresh broccoli florets (about 4 cups), or 1 (10-ounce) package frozen broccoli florets, thawed

1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1/4 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 11x7-inch (2-quart) baking dish. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the broccoli florets for 2 minutes, until barely tender. Drain well and spread them in an even layer in the prepared dish. Arrange the turkey pieces over the broccoli. In a bowl, stir together the condensed cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and curry powder until smooth. Taste and add salt if needed. Pour the mixture evenly over the turkey. Scatter 1/2 cup of the cheddar over the soup mixture. In a small bowl, stir together the breadcrumbs, the remaining 1/4 cup cheddar, and the melted butter. Spread over the top. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the filling is bubbling at the edges and the breadcrumb topping is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

5. Creamed turkey on biscuits

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Creamed turkey on biscuits started as Friday cooking in places that couldn't afford waste. Hospital kitchens, boarding school dining halls, and church fellowship rooms all ran on cream sauce because it could cover almost anything left over from the day before. You made a roux, poured in milk, and suddenly yesterday's protein was tonight's dinner. Turkey was the best candidate of all because roast turkey shreds cleanly and holds its texture through a gentle reheat without going tough or stringy.

Home economics classes taught white sauce as a basic every girl was expected to master, so by the 1950s cream sauce over a starch was just cooking, not a technique with a name. Some families put the creamed turkey on toast, but biscuits were quick to stir up on a Friday afternoon and soaked up the sauce better than sliced bread. Fannie Farmer's 1896 Boston Cooking-School Cook Book gave a basic white sauce as 2 tablespoons each of butter and flour per cup of milk, and this sauce uses that same ratio, with a little broth standing in for some of the milk.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 cups cooked turkey, pulled or cut into 3/4-inch pieces

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion, finely diced (about 1/2 cup)

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup low-sodium turkey or chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

8 biscuits, split

Instructions

Melt the butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the onion and stir constantly for 1 minute, until the raw flour smell cooks off and the mixture looks like wet sand. Pour in the milk in a slow, steady stream, whisking as you go to prevent lumps. Add the broth, salt, pepper, and celery salt. Raise the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 4 to 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add the turkey, and stir to coat. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the turkey is heated through. Taste and adjust salt. Spoon generously over the split biscuits and serve immediately.

6. Turkey chow mein

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Turkey chow mein was American home cooking's nod to Chinese-American restaurant food, built from canned bean sprouts, celery, and whatever turkey the refrigerator held. This version uses more celery than bean sprouts, because celery keeps its crunch long after the bean sprouts go soft. Mix the cornstarch into cold broth before it goes in the pan. Hot liquid seizes cornstarch into lumps on contact, and you cannot whisk them out after the fact. Pulling the pan off the heat for about thirty seconds before the cornstarch mixture goes in helps too, and then it goes back on the burner and gets stirred until the sauce clears and coats the back of a spoon.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 cups cooked turkey, shredded or cut into bite-size pieces

2 1/2 cups celery, sliced thin on the diagonal (about 5 stalks)

2 cups canned bean sprouts, drained and rinsed

1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced thin

1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained

2 cups chicken broth

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Chow mein noodles or cooked white rice, for serving

Instructions

Stir together the cold chicken broth, cornstarch, and soy sauce in a small bowl until the cornstarch fully dissolves. Set aside. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring often, until the celery begins to soften but still has some bite, about 4 minutes. Add the turkey and water chestnuts. Stir to combine and cook for 2 minutes. Add the bean sprouts and stir. Pull the pan off the heat and let it sit for 30 seconds. Give the cornstarch mixture a quick stir, then pour it into the pan. Return the pan to medium-high heat and cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce comes to a boil, thickens, and turns from cloudy to clear, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over chow mein noodles or white rice.

7. Baked turkey loaf

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By Saturday afternoon, the carcass still had plenty on it, and the thigh meat and leg scraps pulled away easily once you knew where to press. Baked turkey loaf was what you made when the sliceable breast was gone but the bird had given you a pound and a half more. You ran the meat through a grinder or chopped it very fine by hand, mixed it with breadcrumbs soaked in milk, and bound it with two eggs. It baked in a loaf pan under a ketchup glaze and came out of the oven looking like something you'd actually planned.

The whole dish cost almost nothing on top of what the turkey had already cost, because the breadcrumbs came from the heels of the bread loaf, dried in the oven and crushed, and the glaze was just ketchup and a spoonful of brown sugar. Two eggs and a splash of milk were the only new groceries, and it fed six people without anyone feeling like they were eating Thursday's dinner reheated.

A pound and a half of picked turkey was money already spent, and most women running a 1950s kitchen would not have thrown it out. The loaf format also stretched a step further: cold slices went between white bread for Monday's school lunches, and nothing was left to feel bad about.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1 1/2 pounds cooked turkey, finely chopped or ground

3/4 cup dry breadcrumbs

1/2 cup whole milk

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion

1/2 cup finely diced celery (about 2 medium stalks)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl. Let stand 5 minutes so the crumbs absorb the milk. Add the turkey, eggs, onion, celery, Worcestershire sauce, sage, salt, and pepper. Mix until evenly combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared loaf pan and press into an even layer. Stir together the ketchup and brown sugar in a small bowl, then spread the glaze over the top of the loaf. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 165°F, 50 to 55 minutes. Let the loaf stand in the pan for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nothing on that bird went to waste, and these seven dishes are how families made it last through Sunday.



