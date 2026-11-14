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The week before Christmas, the heaviest saucepan came out of the cabinet and the candy thermometer went up on the counter where it could be seen from across the kitchen. Waxed paper ran the full length of the table, and the air turned thick with sugar and butter and something caramel you could not quite name but recognized the moment you walked through the door.

What filled the tin was not random, because the same candies came back every year, the ones that took a whole afternoon and a steady hand on the thermometer: pulled taffy, chocolate-dipped pecan clusters, soft maple creams, and a fudge that was not chocolate at all. The recipes lived on index cards in handwriting that grew fainter at the corners from years of pulling them out of the tin box by the stove. Here are seven of them.

1. Chocolate turtles (pecan caramel clusters dipped in chocolate)

Photo by Chau Le on Unsplash

Turtles started as a commercial candy, and the shape was always the point. A Chicago candy company, later renamed DeMet's, put them in its shops in the late 1910s, with four or five pecan halves fanned out like legs and a rounded head, soft caramel pooled over the top to form the shell. By the postwar years the form was common enough that home cooks recognized exactly what they were copying when they laid out pecans on waxed paper before Christmas.

What changed in the home kitchen was mostly the caramel. Kraft had been selling its caramels since the 1930s, and by the postwar years those little squares made turtles achievable for a cook who had never pulled sugar to soft-ball stage in her life. The chocolate shifted too: a candy shop used dark, but home cooks used whatever was in the pantry, which was often milk chocolate chips or a mix of both. DeMet's Candy Company holds the trademark on the name "Turtles," which is why any competing version on a store shelf is listed as pecan clusters or caramel pecan patties. The shape belongs to everyone, but the name does not.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 turtles)

1 1/2 cups pecan halves, lightly toasted

1 (11-ounce) bag Kraft caramels, unwrapped

2 tablespoons heavy cream

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

Instructions

Line two baking sheets with waxed paper. Arrange the pecan halves in clusters of 4 or 5 on the waxed paper, fanning the nuts out from the center so they form legs and a rounded head. Combine the unwrapped caramels and heavy cream in a small saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until completely melted and smooth, 4 to 5 minutes. Working quickly before the caramel firms, spoon about 2 teaspoons of caramel over the center of each pecan cluster, covering where the nuts overlap. Let stand until the caramel is completely firm, at least 30 minutes. Melt the chopped chocolate and shortening together in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat. Use a fork to lift each caramel cluster and dip it into the chocolate, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Return each turtle to the waxed paper, pecan legs down. Let stand at room temperature until the chocolate is completely set, about 1 hour. Store between layers of waxed paper in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

2. Homemade peppermint patties (fondant peppermint centers dipped in dark chocolate)

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Peppermint patties were the glamour piece of the Christmas tin. They looked like something from a candy counter, smooth dark chocolate rounds with a clean white center, and most people didn't guess they were made from powdered sugar and peppermint extract on a Tuesday afternoon in December. The fondant itself is stiff, almost like cookie dough, and you press it into flat discs and freeze the whole sheet solid before the chocolate goes anywhere near it.

Dipping chocolate cools fast in a cold kitchen, so you need to watch the temperature on both ends. Above 92°F, it starts to soften the edges of the frozen disc before the shell can set, and you get ragged-edged patties instead of clean rounds. Below 85°F, it turns thick and lumpy on the fork. A tablespoon of vegetable shortening stirred into the melted chocolate keeps it fluid and helps it set with a soft shine; aim for 88°F to 90°F before you pick up the fork. Work in small batches and return the sheet to the freezer for ten minutes between rounds if the room is warm.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 patties)

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons heavy cream, plus more if needed

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

10 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

Instructions

In a bowl, combine the powdered sugar, heavy cream, butter, and peppermint extract. Mix by hand or with a fork until the mixture comes together into a stiff, smooth dough. If it crumbles, add more cream one teaspoon at a time. Pinch off pieces of dough and roll each into a ball about 1 inch across. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and press each one flat into a disc about 1/2 inch thick. You should have about 24 discs. Freeze the sheet of discs for at least 30 minutes, until they are completely firm all the way through. Melt the chopped chocolate and shortening together in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat and let the chocolate cool until a thermometer reads 88°F to 90°F. Working quickly, drop one frozen disc into the chocolate. Use a fork to turn it and coat both sides, then lift it out, let the excess drip back into the bowl, and slide it onto a clean sheet of parchment. Repeat with the remaining discs, returning the sheet to the freezer for 10 minutes between batches if the discs begin to soften. Let the finished patties sit at room temperature until the chocolate shell is completely firm, about 15 minutes. Store in a single layer in an airtight container.

3. Coconut bonbons (sweet coconut cream centers dipped in melted chocolate)

Photo by Abbie Whiddett on Unsplash

Coconut bonbons were the candy grandmother made when the tin needed filling out without breaking the grocery budget. Each one is a ball of sweet coconut filling wrapped in a shell of dark chocolate, and the ingredients were among the cheapest things in the baking aisle. The filling required no cooking, no sugar syrup to boil, no thermometer to watch. You pressed cold ingredients into balls and dipped them, and that was it.

The centers need at least an hour in the refrigerator before dipping, because the colder the ball is, the faster the chocolate sets around it and the cleaner the finished shell comes out. The dipping chocolate does best melted low and slow, just to the point where it coats a spoon and falls in a slow ribbon, since chocolate that runs too thin slides off the centers and leaves bare spots. Baker's Angel Flake Coconut, the sweetened shredded variety, was a common pick for the centers in that era; the short flakes pack dense enough to hold a ball without loose strands tearing through the chocolate during dipping.

Ingredients (Makes about 36 bonbons)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips or semi-sweet baking chocolate, finely chopped

Instructions

Beat butter in a large bowl until smooth. Add powdered sugar in two additions, beating between each, until the mixture is smooth and uniform, about 2 minutes total. Add heavy cream and vanilla; beat until fully combined. The mixture should be stiff but pliable. Stir in coconut until evenly distributed and the mixture holds together when pressed between your fingers. Scoop level tablespoons of filling and roll each one into a ball between your palms. Arrange on a waxed-paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 1 hour, until the centers are firm and cold through. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring often, until smooth. Remove from the heat. Drop one center into the chocolate, turn it to coat on all sides, then lift it out with a fork, letting the excess drip back into the bowl before setting it on clean waxed paper. Repeat with the remaining centers. Let the bonbons stand at room temperature until the chocolate sets completely, about 30 minutes. If your kitchen is warm, refrigerate them for 10 minutes to speed the process.

4. Maple creams (soft cooked maple candy squares)

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Maple creams sit in the tin at room temperature and go from cool-firm to soft the moment they hit your tongue, with none of the graininess you get from rushed fudge. The texture sits somewhere between a stiff fondant and the softest divinity, dense enough to hold a clean edge when you cut them but yielding completely on contact. Pure maple syrup carries all the flavor here, and there's no added salt in the traditional recipe, so the sweetness is clean and uncluttered, with that faint woody depth that imitation extract never manages to fake.

Ingredients (Makes about 30 squares)

2 cups pure maple syrup (Grade A Dark Color, Robust Flavor)

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more to grease the pan

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Lightly butter a 9x5-inch loaf pan and set it on a wire rack. Combine the maple syrup, heavy cream, and butter in a heavy 3-quart saucepan. Set over medium heat and stir gently just until the butter melts and the mixture is combined. Clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan. Stop stirring and cook undisturbed until the mixture reaches 238°F (soft-ball stage), 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and add the vanilla. Do not stir. Let the mixture cool undisturbed, without moving or jostling the pan, until the thermometer reads 110°F, about 45 to 60 minutes. Once at 110°F, beat vigorously with a wooden spoon or stiff spatula. Work steadily for 8 to 12 minutes: the mixture will turn from glossy amber to opaque and pale, thickening into a creamy mass that holds a trail when you drag the spoon through it. Immediately scrape the candy into the prepared pan and spread it to an even layer. Let set at room temperature, undisturbed, until firm, at least 1 hour. Run a thin knife around the edges, turn the candy out onto a cutting board, and cut into 1 to 1 1/2-inch squares. Store between sheets of waxed paper in a tin at room temperature for up to two weeks.

5. White nougat with glacé cherries and walnuts

Photo by Vered Caspi on Unsplash

White nougat was not an everyday project. It needed a thermometer clipped to a pot, a stand mixer running at full tilt, and a whole afternoon with no interruptions, so it got made early in the week, before the more forgiving batches of fudge and coconut centers took over the counter. The woman who made it in a given family had usually learned from someone else who had, because there's a moment about halfway through the beating when beginners quit, convinced it isn't going to firm up. It always firms up. The glacé cherries went in by the handful, red and green if you planned ahead, and the walnuts in rough chunks rather than a fine chop so they'd still be something worth biting into once the nougat set.

Ingredients (Makes about 36 pieces)

2 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup water

2 large egg whites, at room temperature

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus extra softened butter for greasing the foil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup glacé cherries, halved

1/2 cup walnut halves, coarsely chopped

Instructions

Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with foil and grease the foil with softened butter; set aside. Combine the sugar, corn syrup, and water in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Once dissolved, stop stirring and cook until the syrup reaches 280°F on a candy thermometer. While the syrup finishes cooking, beat the egg whites in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until they hold stiff peaks. With the mixer running on medium speed, pour the hot syrup in a thin, steady stream down the inside of the bowl into the beaten whites. Increase to high speed and beat until the mixture is very stiff and no longer steaming, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the 2 tablespoons of softened butter and the vanilla extract. Beat until fully incorporated. Fold in the glacé cherries and walnuts. Spread the nougat into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a lightly buttered spatula. Let it cool at room temperature until firm, at least 6 hours or overnight. Lift the nougat out by the foil, peel the foil back, and cut into pieces with a sharp knife.

6. Pineapple fudge (cream fudge with crushed pineapple and walnuts)

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Pineapple fudge sat at the bottom of the candy tin under the chocolate pieces, and it was reliably the last one chosen. White fudge looked plain against chocolate turtles and dark peppermint patties, so it got passed over first and second and third, until someone finally took a piece and then immediately took another. The base is cream fudge, cooked to soft-ball and beaten after it cools: dense and smooth, with a fine sugar crystal that dissolves cleanly. The crushed pineapple goes in after the beating, along with the walnuts, so the fruit stays in distinct pockets rather than dissolving into the candy.

Leftovers, when there were any, went back into waxed paper and sat on the counter through the dead week between Christmas and New Year's. Cream fudge dries slightly over those days as it loses moisture and its sugar crystals coarsen, and pineapple fudge by day three had a crumble to it that it lacked on Christmas Eve. Some households cut the dried pieces small and folded them into vanilla ice cream. Some crumbled them over a bowl of oatmeal in the morning, which sounds odd but works. The more common fate was the tin sitting out on the coffee table, getting picked at through bowl games and card games until nothing was left by the second of January. The white cream base is essentially the same one used in Cincinnati-style opera creams, the small chocolate-coated fondants that Cincinnati candy shops have sold since the early twentieth century.

Ingredients (Makes about 36 pieces)

3 cups granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces, plus softened butter for the pan

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup canned crushed pineapple, drained and pressed very dry

3/4 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

Instructions

Lightly butter an 8x8-inch baking pan and set it aside. Put the drained pineapple into a clean kitchen towel and wring it hard over the sink. Keep squeezing until it is as dry as you can get it. Set it aside. Combine the sugar, heavy cream, butter, and salt in a heavy 3-quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar fully dissolves and the butter melts, about 5 minutes. Stop stirring. Clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan. Keep the heat at a steady medium and cook without stirring until the mixture reaches 240°F. Pull the pan off the heat. Pour in the vanilla but do not stir. Leave the pan completely undisturbed until the fudge cools to 110°F, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove the thermometer. Beat the fudge vigorously with a wooden spoon, working it steadily until it thickens, shifts from glossy to matte, and looks creamy rather than syrupy, about 5 to 8 minutes of active beating. Fold in the pineapple and walnuts quickly, working them through the candy before it begins to set. Scrape into the prepared pan and smooth to an even layer. Let sit at room temperature, undisturbed, until fully firm, at least 2 hours. Cut into small squares. Store with waxed paper between layers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

7. Molasses taffy (pulled)

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Pulled taffy is not a recipe you can half-watch. It needs a candy thermometer clipped to the pot and your full attention in the last few minutes of cooking, when the temperature climbs fast. The thermometer was the piece of equipment that separated a tin of real homemade candy from a saucepan of burnt sugar and wishful thinking. Without it, you're guessing at a temperature range that spans barely twenty degrees between soft and hard, and the candy doesn't forgive guessing.

Molasses is the pantry staple that gives this taffy its character, and the grade matters more than most recipes admit. Unsulfured molasses, made from fully ripened cane without sulfur dioxide treatment, tastes less sharp than the sulfured grade, which is treated with sulfur dioxide during processing. Dark unsulfured molasses gives the taffy a deep, slightly bitter backbone. Blackstrap is too heavy and too bitter for candy work; it makes the finished pieces taste more like iron supplements than like Christmas. Stick with a full-flavor or robust bottle, not blackstrap, and you'll get the right color and flavor for taffy.

Keep the heat at medium and resist the urge to stir once the sugar is dissolved, because stirring after that point can throw crystals into the batch. Pull until the rope is noticeably lighter in color, which takes a good ten to fifteen minutes of real work. That's the visual cue that enough air has been worked in, and it's the difference between taffy that chews clean and taffy that sits heavy on the tooth.

Ingredients (Makes about 40 pieces)

1 cup unsulfured dark molasses

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra for coating your hands

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Instructions

Generously butter a rimmed baking sheet and set it on a heatproof surface near the stove. Combine the molasses, sugar, water, and salt in a heavy 3-quart saucepan. Stir over medium heat until the sugar dissolves completely. Stop stirring, clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan, and cook without stirring until the thermometer reads 265°F (hard-ball stage), 18 to 25 minutes. The temperature climbs slowly at first and faster in the final few minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the butter and baking soda. The mixture will foam up. Stir once or twice to combine, then pour immediately onto the prepared baking sheet. Do not scrape the bottom of the pan. Let the candy cool until it holds its shape when pressed but still feels pliable, about 8 to 10 minutes. Coat your hands generously with butter. Gather the candy into a ball, pull it out to about 18 inches, fold it back onto itself, and pull again. Continue for 10 to 15 minutes, until the candy turns noticeably lighter in color and develops a slight sheen. Pull the candy into a long rope about 3/4 inch in diameter. Use buttered scissors to snip it into 1-inch pieces. Wrap each piece immediately in a square of waxed paper, twisting the ends closed. Store at room temperature in a single layer or the pieces will stick together.

A tin lined with two layers of waxed paper keeps the harder candies from denting the softer ones. Those kitchens ran on the same logic: everything had its place, and nothing went in until it was ready.



