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The television was already on when you arrived, and it would stay on until midnight, but nobody was really watching it. The table was what mattered. In the 1960s and 1970s, New Year's Eve at grandmother's house meant the good china, the cloth napkins she kept in the cedar chest, and a meal she had been planning since Christmas.

These were not weeknight dishes. Some of them came into American home kitchens on the same wave that brought Julia Child into living rooms; others were older company dishes that expected visible effort and delivered it. All of them showed up at that table because the occasion required something worth remembering.

1. Vichyssoise (cold leek and potato soup)

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Vichyssoise was the dish that announced the party was serious. Grandmother would start it the night before the guests arrived, cooking down a pot of leeks and potatoes in chicken broth until everything was soft enough to puree, then leaving the base to chill overnight in the refrigerator. The cream went in the next day, right before the first bowl was ladled out into the good china. I make the base a full day ahead for the same reason, because the flavor settles as it chills and the soup can be tasted and re-seasoned once the cream goes in. One cup of cream to the whole pot is plenty, since a richer soup loses the clean potato-and-leek taste that makes vichyssoise worth making in the first place. The leftovers went back into the refrigerator and came out again on New Year's Day, still cold and smooth, needing nothing more than a stir and a few fresh chives from the same bunch grandmother had trimmed for the party.

Ingredients (Serves 6 as a first course)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 large leeks, white and light-green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced thin (about 3 cups)

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

Salt to taste

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped

Instructions

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the leeks and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 10 minutes. Do not let them brown. Add the potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered until the potatoes are completely tender and break apart when pressed with a spoon, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Puree the soup until completely smooth using a blender in batches or an immersion blender directly in the pot. If using a standing blender, leave the lid slightly vented and hold a folded towel over it to let steam escape. Season with white pepper and salt. Transfer the base to a container, press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface, and refrigerate overnight or for at least 6 hours. Before serving, pour in the heavy cream and stir to combine. Taste and adjust salt. Ladle into chilled bowls and scatter chives over each one.

2. Chicken Kiev

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Chicken Kiev showed up at the kind of table where someone got out the good plates. It was one of those dishes ambitious home cooks reached for in the 1960s when they wanted to demonstrate they knew what they were doing: a golden, oblong bundle the size of a closed fist, sitting on the plate with nothing but a lemon wedge beside it. When a fork pierced the crust, herb butter ran out across the china. The whole construction was designed for that exact moment.

The cut is a boneless chicken breast, and it has to be pounded flat, down to about a quarter inch. Working one breast at a time between two sheets of plastic wrap, twenty or so firm strokes with the flat side of a meat mallet is usually enough. Thin spots in the breast are where butter escapes during cooking; thick spots stay raw in the center while the outside turns dark. The breast needs to be even throughout, not just thin at the edges.

The butter is what the dish is really built around, and it has to go into the chicken frozen, not soft. You beat it at room temperature first to work in garlic and parsley and salt, then roll it in plastic wrap into a tight log and freeze it until it holds its shape cleanly when cut. That cold log sits at the bottom edge of a pounded breast; the chicken rolls around it, the seam gets sealed and secured, and the whole bundle chills again before it goes near heat. Frozen butter stays put long enough for the outer coating to firm and trap it. Butter any warmer seeps out before the crust can close.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 7 ounces each)

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon water

1 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

1/3 cup vegetable oil, for pan-frying

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, garlic, parsley, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Mix until evenly combined. Scrape onto a sheet of plastic wrap, shape into a log about 1 inch in diameter, roll tightly, and twist the ends to seal. Freeze for at least 1 hour until completely firm. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place one chicken breast at a time inside a large zip-top bag or between two sheets of plastic wrap. Pound with the flat side of a meat mallet to an even 1/4-inch thickness throughout. Repeat with the remaining three breasts. Remove the butter log from the freezer and cut it into 4 equal pieces. Season the pounded breasts with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Lay one breast flat. Place a piece of frozen butter near the bottom edge. Fold in the two sides of the breast toward the center, then roll the breast tightly from the bottom up, encasing the butter completely. Secure the bundle with 2 to 3 toothpicks, pressing the seams closed. Repeat with the remaining breasts. Refrigerate the bundles for 30 minutes. Set up three shallow bowls: flour in the first, the eggs beaten with 1 tablespoon water in the second, and breadcrumbs in the third. Working one bundle at a time, dredge in flour and shake off any excess, dip in the egg wash, then roll in breadcrumbs to coat. Dip back in the egg wash and roll again in breadcrumbs for a second coating. Heat a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat and add the vegetable oil. When the oil shimmers, add the bundles seam-side down. Brown for 2 to 3 minutes per side, turning carefully with tongs, until all surfaces are deep golden. Work in batches if the skillet is crowded. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 15 to 18 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted at the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F. Remove the toothpicks and let the bundles rest on a wire rack for 2 minutes before serving. Warn guests that the butter inside will be very hot when the crust is pierced.

3. Lemon mousse

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Lemon mousse was a French dessert, a tart lemon base lightened with cream and served in small cups at the end of a long dinner, and in the 1960s it fit right in with the other dishes that felt Continental without being impossible to make. Folding in a meringue made the whole thing higher, whiter, and more celebratory on the plate.

Many American cookbooks of the era set their cold lemon desserts with gelatin so they could be made a day ahead. For a New Year's Eve party where you were also managing a cold soup, a poached salmon, and a dessert that needed to come blazing out of the oven, the make-ahead appeal was real. The meringue version also holds overnight, without the faint wobble of a chilled gelatin dish. The mousse stays airy and the lemon stays sharp when it comes out of the refrigerator the next evening.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar, divided (1/2 cup for the curd, 3/4 cup for the meringue)

3 large egg yolks

3 large egg whites

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 3 medium lemons)

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Instructions

Make the curd: Whisk the egg yolks, 1/2 cup sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest together in a small heavy saucepan. Set over medium-low heat and cook, stirring constantly with a silicone spatula, until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter a few pieces at a time until fully melted. Press plastic wrap directly against the surface and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours. Make the Swiss meringue: Combine the egg whites and remaining 3/4 cup sugar in a large heatproof bowl. Set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Whisk constantly until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture reaches 160°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the bowl from the heat and beat with a hand mixer on high speed until the meringue holds stiff, glossy peaks and the bowl feels cool to the touch, about 5 minutes. In a separate chilled bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream until firm peaks form. Fold the cold lemon curd into the meringue with a rubber spatula, using wide strokes, until nearly combined. Add the whipped cream and fold until no white streaks remain. Divide among 6 serving glasses, cover, and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours before serving.

4. Baked Alaska

Photo by Jess Bailey on Unsplash

Baked Alaska earns its place at the end of a New Year's Eve table because nothing else at the party does what it does. A shell of meringue, bronzed under a very hot oven, sits over a core of ice cream that hasn't moved an inch. The contrast, oven-hot on the outside yet still frozen within, is the kind of trick that gets the whole table watching. It has to be cut and served before it melts.

Raw egg whites beaten with sugar stay raw inside a Baked Alaska no matter how hot the oven runs. The frozen ice cream under the shell acts as a heat sink and keeps the inner meringue layer cold for the full three to four minutes of baking, which is why this recipe uses a Swiss meringue. Whisk the egg whites and sugar together in a heatproof bowl set over barely simmering water, bring the mixture to 160°F on an instant-read thermometer, then lift the bowl off the heat and beat to stiff, glossy peaks. The meringue is already cooked at that point, and the short blast at 500°F is for the color you see when it comes to the table. The name is usually linked to Delmonico's in New York and the 1867 purchase of Alaska, though historians still argue over who made it first; Charles Ranhofer, the restaurant's chef, printed a version in his 1894 cookbook 'The Epicurean' under the name 'Alaska, Florida.'

Ingredients (Serves 8)

1 round sponge cake or pound cake, 9 inches across and about 1 inch thick

1 1/2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened just until packable

6 large egg whites, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Line a 2-quart bowl with plastic wrap, leaving several inches of overhang on all sides. Pack in the softened ice cream, smooth the top flat, fold the plastic over the surface, and freeze until completely solid, at least 4 hours or overnight. Place the sponge cake on an oven-safe platter or on a foil-lined baking sheet. Set aside. When ready to serve, position an oven rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 500°F. Make the Swiss meringue: combine the egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar in a large heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Whisk constantly until the mixture reaches 160°F on an instant-read thermometer, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove the bowl from the heat and beat with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff, glossy peaks form and the bowl feels cool to the touch, about 5 to 7 minutes. Beat in the vanilla extract. Unwrap the ice cream dome and invert it onto the center of the cake. Peel off the plastic wrap. Work quickly so the ice cream stays firm. Spread the meringue over the entire surface, covering the ice cream completely and extending over the edges of the cake all the way to the platter. Leave no gaps. Use the back of a spoon to pull up peaks and swirls across the top. Bake immediately until the meringue peaks are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Watch through the oven window; at 500°F it moves fast. Bring the whole platter to the table and cut straight through the meringue to serve. The center should still be frozen solid, so serve promptly.

5. Cold poached salmon with green herb sauce

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Cold poached salmon had the look of something expensive, and that worked in its favor at the New Year's table. A side of salmon goes farther than almost anything else you can put on a platter, and ten people could eat from one piece without crowding. The herb sauce was mostly parsley, chives, and tarragon blended into store-bought mayonnaise. I make the sauce the day before so the herbs have time to settle into the base, and I let the salmon cool entirely in its own poaching liquid before I lift it, because pulling warm fish tears it and turns the texture grainy.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10 as part of a spread)

For the green herb sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon drained capers

1 small garlic clove

For the salmon:

1 skin-on salmon fillet, about 3 pounds

8 cups cold water

1 1/2 cups dry white wine

1 small yellow onion, quartered

2 stalks celery, roughly chopped

1 lemon, thinly sliced, for poaching

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 lemon, thinly sliced, for garnish

Instructions

Make the herb sauce first: combine the mayonnaise, parsley, chives, tarragon, lemon juice, capers, and garlic in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and evenly green. Taste for salt, then transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Combine the water, wine, onion, celery, the poaching lemon slices, bay leaves, peppercorns, and salt in a fish poacher or a large roasting pan set across two burners (if the fillet is too long for the pan, cut it crosswise into two pieces). Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a bare simmer and cook 10 minutes. Lay the salmon skin-side down in the simmering liquid. If the liquid does not fully cover the fish, add just enough hot water to cover it. Cover the pan and poach over very low heat until the salmon registers 145°F on an instant-read thermometer at the thickest part, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Let the salmon cool in the poaching liquid for about 1 hour, no longer than 2. Cover and refrigerate, still in the liquid, for at least 2 hours or overnight. To serve, lift the salmon carefully onto a serving platter using two wide spatulas. Blot away any excess moisture with a paper towel. Peel off the skin if you like. Arrange the garnish lemon slices around the fish and serve cold, with the herb sauce in a bowl alongside.

6. Peach Melba

Peach Melba is cold from start to finish. A poached peach half, soft and pale, sits alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and a stripe of raspberry sauce runs across both. The peach gives under a spoon the way ripe fruit should, with almost no resistance. The ice cream is firmer and colder. The raspberry sauce cuts through both, bright and tart enough to sharpen each bite.

What you taste is contrast. The peach brings a floral sweetness that could easily go slack in a dessert this simple, but the raspberry holds a sour edge that keeps the dessert from tasting flat. There's no warm component, no crust, no baked anything. Every spoonful is clean and cold.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

6 ripe medium peaches (or 12 canned peach halves in light syrup, drained; skip steps 1 through 3)

3 cups water

3/4 cup granulated sugar, for the poaching syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 ounces fresh or frozen raspberries

1/4 cup granulated sugar, for the raspberry sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 pints vanilla ice cream (6 large scoops)

Instructions

Bring the 3 cups of water and 3/4 cup sugar to a simmer in a wide saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the vanilla extract and keep the syrup at a bare simmer. Bring a separate pot of water to a full boil. Score a shallow X in the bottom of each peach. Lower the peaches into the boiling water for 30 seconds, then transfer them immediately to a bowl of ice water. Pull the skins away with your fingers. Halve and pit the peeled peaches. Slide them cut-side down into the simmering syrup and poach for 3 to 5 minutes, until a knife tip meets slight resistance at the center but the flesh holds its shape. Remove with a slotted spoon and arrange in a shallow dish. Refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. Combine the raspberries, 1/4 cup sugar, and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the berries break down and the mixture thickens slightly, about 8 minutes. Press through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl to remove the seeds. Let cool, then refrigerate until cold. To serve, place 2 peach halves in each bowl. Add a large scoop of vanilla ice cream alongside. Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of cold raspberry sauce over the top.

7. Lobster salad in lettuce cups

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Somebody spent two days on this. The grandmother who put lobster salad on her New Year's Eve table wasn't winging it on December 31st; she started the evening of the 30th, picked every bit of lobster meat out of the shells with a fork, and had the meat picked, wrapped tight in wax paper, and in the refrigerator before the late news came on, ready to dress the next afternoon. It was the first thing guests ate, and it told them how the rest of the night was going to go.

Boston lettuce was the right vessel for this, not iceberg, not romaine, but the loose-headed butter lettuce whose inner leaves form a cup deep enough to hold a spoonful without spilling on the tablecloth. A grandmother with a good eye pulled the heads apart the morning of the party, chose the twelve cleanest cups, and put the rest in a salad bowl for the following night. The salad itself was dressed simply: mayonnaise, a squeeze of lemon, a stalk or two of celery chopped fine enough that you barely knew it was there. Some added Dijon.

It came out during cocktails, before anyone sat down, and the first six or eight cups went around on a tray, each one already filled with a pinch of paprika on top, and the tray was empty after one trip around the room. That was the point. The whole first hour of a New Year's Eve party required something you could hold in one hand while holding a drink in the other, and lobster salad in a lettuce cup was exactly that. Plenty of cooks skipped live Maine lobster and used frozen rock lobster tails, many of them shipped from South Africa, which cost less and could be bought any time of year; the tails cook up firm and hold their texture under dressing, which is what a cold salad needs.

Ingredients (Makes 12 cups; serves 6 to 8 as a first course or cocktail snack)

1 pound cooked lobster meat, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 stalks celery, finely diced (about 1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons finely sliced fresh chives

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

Salt to taste

2 heads Boston or Bibb lettuce, separated into individual cups (12 cups)

Paprika for garnish

Instructions

Pat the lobster meat dry with paper towels and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Place in a medium bowl and refrigerate while you prepare the dressing. Whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and white pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Add the celery and chives to the lobster meat. Pour the dressing over and fold gently until everything is evenly coated. Taste and add salt if needed. Cover and refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours before serving. Select 12 unblemished lettuce cups and arrange them on a serving platter or on individual plates. Spoon about 3 tablespoons of lobster salad into each cup. Dust each lightly with paprika and serve cold.

She knew the whole family was coming, and she cooked like it.



