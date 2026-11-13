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There's a specific Christmas most families had exactly once. The house was the same, the grandmother was the same, but the head count had jumped: grown grandchildren who used to show up with sleeping bags were back now carrying infants of their own. She pulled two extra chairs up from the basement without comment, set two more place settings on the good tablecloth, and started in the kitchen by noon.

The table she set in the 1960s and 1970s was different from what her own mother had cooked. Julia Child had been on public television since 1963, and the beef tenderloin and the hollandaise had arrived alongside the pumpkin pie and the molded salads her family already expected. These seven dishes are what that table looked like: cocktail-hour appetizers the adults passed around, a main course that required a sharp carving knife, a vegetable side that made the whole plate look finished, and a dessert that actually caught fire at the table.

1. Rumaki (chicken livers and water chestnuts wrapped in bacon)

Photo by Andrew Molyneaux on Unsplash

The idea is simple: a chicken liver, a water chestnut, bacon wrapped around both, a toothpick to hold it. You marinate the livers and water chestnuts in soy sauce, ginger, and a spoonful of brown sugar before assembling, then run the tray through a hot oven until the bacon crisps and the livers are just cooked through. By the mid-1960s, a platter of them was a regular sight at Christmas cocktail hours, next to the deviled eggs.

Chicken livers were among the cheapest things at the meat counter in those years, so three-quarters of a pound each of livers and bacon, plus one can of water chestnuts, made enough for eight people for very little money. The water chestnuts added crunch the livers alone couldn't provide, and the bacon fat rendered into the liver as it cooked, which is what turned a cheap organ meat into something people actually reached for off the tray. Rumaki is usually traced to Don the Beachcomber, the tiki restaurant Donn Beach opened in Hollywood in the 1930s. It shows up on a Don the Beachcomber menu from 1941, and it spread from tiki bars into home kitchens over the next two decades.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 pieces, serves 8 as an appetizer)

3/4 pound chicken livers

1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained

3/4 pound sliced bacon (about 12 strips), each strip cut crosswise in half

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

24 wooden toothpicks

Instructions

Trim the chicken livers, cutting away any visible fat, connective tissue, and green spots. Cut each lobe into roughly 1-inch pieces, similar in size to the water chestnut slices. Whisk together the soy sauce, brown sugar, oil, ginger, and garlic in a medium bowl. Add the liver pieces and water chestnut slices and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and set a wire rack on top. Remove the livers and water chestnuts from the marinade and discard the marinade. For each rumaki, place a water chestnut slice against a piece of liver, wrap a half-strip of bacon snugly around both, and pin with a toothpick. Arrange the rumaki on the rack in a single layer. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once at the 12-minute mark, until the bacon is crisp and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest liver piece reads 165°F. Transfer to a serving plate and let sit for 2 minutes before serving. Leave the toothpicks in place.

2. Coquilles St. Jacques (scallops in cream sauce in scallop shells)

Coquilles St. Jacques arrived on those Christmas tables as something between an appetizer and a statement. The shells themselves were the tell: ceramic or the real scallop kind, set at each place like a small formal promise before the main plates came out. The dish was French in name but thoroughly 1960s American in execution, picked up from the Julia Child cookbooks that were showing up on kitchen shelves around the same time those extra folding chairs were coming up from the basement.

What you got in the shell was a cream sauce drawn tight enough to stay put, warm almost to the edge of hot, with scallops that had been poached until just barely firm. Breadcrumbs and Gruyère turned golden under the broiler covered the top, so each spoonful broke through something crisp before hitting the sauce underneath. The sauce itself was sharp from the wine and salty from the Gruyère, and rich enough that one shell was exactly the right amount before the beef tenderloin came through.

The sauce is cooked tighter than most cream sauces, because it needs to hold in the shell without pooling at the edges before it reaches the table. Bay scallops work better here than sea scallops cut into pieces; they're already the right size and they poach in about two minutes, which keeps them from turning rubbery through the broiler pass that follows. The breadcrumb-and-Gruyère topping goes on dry, not pressed flat, so the heat catches it fast and you get actual crunch instead of a paste.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1 pound bay scallops

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup water

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 cup cremini mushrooms, finely chopped

2 large shallots, finely minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Gruyère cheese

Instructions

Combine the wine, water, and bay leaf in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Add the scallops and poach, stirring once, until just opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Lift the scallops out with a slotted spoon and set aside. Discard the bay leaf, strain the cooking liquid, and reserve 3/4 cup. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots and mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and any moisture has cooked off, about 5 minutes. Season lightly with salt and set aside. In a small saucepan, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the reserved 3/4 cup poaching liquid and the heavy cream. Continue whisking over medium heat until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with the 1/2 teaspoon salt and the white pepper. Remove the sauce from the heat. Fold in the mushroom mixture, the poached scallops, and the parsley. Taste and add more salt if needed. Position an oven rack 4 to 5 inches from the broiler element and preheat the broiler. Arrange 6 oven-safe scallop shells or shallow ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet. Divide the filling evenly among them. Stir the breadcrumbs and Gruyère together in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over each shell, keeping it loose rather than pressing it down. Broil until the topping is golden and the edges of the sauce are just beginning to bubble, 3 to 4 minutes. Watch closely through the oven window; the breadcrumbs move quickly from golden to scorched. Serve immediately.

3. Whole roasted beef tenderloin with herb crust and pan sauce

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The tenderloin came out Christmas Eve, the night everyone arrived, and it was the signal that the whole business had officially started. She had likely called the butcher the week before to hold one, because whole tenderloins sell out of the case fast in the two weeks before Christmas, and nobody bought one for a midweek supper.

At four to five pounds after trimming, a whole tenderloin feeds eight to ten people without the carving work a rib roast demands. The thin tail end folds under and ties with kitchen twine, so the whole thing cooks evenly. Every slice comes off the same, and no one argues over who gets the end. The pan sauce, made from the browned bits left in the pan with red wine and beef stock, is not elaborate, but it is what makes the meal feel finished. The cut itself, labeled PSMO at the butcher counter, stands for Peeled, Side Muscle On: the outside fat is removed but the chain, the long side muscle, is still attached, and the silver skin on the surface of the muscle stays on and must be stripped before the roast gets tied.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

1 whole beef tenderloin (PSMO trim), 4 to 5 pounds after trimming

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 shallot, finely minced

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 cup beef stock

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Take the tenderloin out of the refrigerator 1 hour before roasting. Pull or cut away the chain, the loose strip of meat running along one side, and save it for another meal. Check the surface for silver skin, the thin pearlescent membrane on the muscle itself. Slide a boning knife under it at a slight upward angle and pull it away in strips; silver skin left on will contract in the oven and curl the roast out of shape. Fold the thin tail end under itself to create an even thickness across the whole roast, then tie with kitchen twine at 2-inch intervals. Pat the entire surface dry with paper towels. Rub the olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper over all sides of the roast. In a small bowl, stir together the garlic, rosemary, thyme, and Dijon mustard and set it aside. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Set a large roasting pan over two burners on high heat until it is very hot (or cut the roast in half crosswise to fit a 12-inch oven-safe skillet). Add the tenderloin and sear on all sides, turning with tongs, until a brown crust forms, about 2 minutes per side. Take the pan off the heat and spread the garlic and herb mixture over the top and sides of the roast. Transfer the pan to the oven. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 145°F, the USDA minimum safe internal temperature for whole cuts of beef, about 35 to 45 minutes depending on the diameter of your roast. At that reading the meat is medium, pink through the center with no red. Remove the pan from the oven and move the roast to a cutting board. Tent it loosely with foil and let it rest at least 10 minutes before slicing. While the roast rests, set the same pan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter and the minced shallot. Cook, stirring, until the shallot softens, about 2 minutes. Pour in the wine and scrape up any browned bits from the pan bottom; let it reduce until about 2 tablespoons remain. Add the beef stock and simmer until reduced by about half, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and swirl in the remaining 2 tablespoons cold butter until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper. Remove the twine from the roast. Slice into 3/4-inch medallions and arrange on a platter. Serve the pan sauce alongside in a pitcher or spooned over each portion.

4. Twice-baked potatoes

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash

Twice-baked potatoes were one of those rare holiday sides that improved with a night in the refrigerator. The shell kept the filling contained and dense, so a leftover half reheated at 350°F for twenty minutes came out better than many a version straight from the oven, crust tighter and filling firmer. Some families split the cold halves and laid them cut-side down in a cast-iron skillet with a spoonful of bacon grease until the filling crisped against the iron. Others scrambled eggs around them the next morning. The shell held everything through all of it, which is why she always made two or three extra.

Ingredients (Makes 12 stuffed potato halves, serves 6 to 10 as a side dish)

6 large russet potatoes (about 10 ounces each)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup whole milk

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Scrub the potatoes, pat them dry, and rub each one all over with vegetable oil. Place directly on the oven rack and bake until a skewer slides through the center without resistance, 55 to 65 minutes. Let the potatoes rest for 10 minutes until you can handle them. Slice each one in half lengthwise. Scoop the flesh into a large bowl, leaving a shell about 1/4 inch thick. Set the 12 skins cut-side up on a rimmed baking sheet. Add the butter, sour cream, milk, 1 cup of the cheddar, bacon, green onions, salt, and pepper to the bowl with the potato flesh. Mash until smooth and well combined. Spoon the filling back into the shells, dividing it evenly and mounding it slightly above the rim. Scatter the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar over the tops. Return the baking sheet to the 400°F oven and bake until the filling is heated through and the cheese is melted and lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot.

5. Pumpkin pie

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Pumpkin pie is a custard baked in a shell, and understanding it that way changes how you treat it. The filling sets because eggs cook slowly in a wash of evaporated milk, not because of any thickener or gelling agent. Evaporated milk is the right choice over heavy cream because the custard slices clean and holds its angle on the fork, where a cream filling wobbles. The spice blend goes into the filling before the eggs, stirred straight into the cold puree so everything comes together evenly. This recipe uses more ginger than most, three-quarters of a teaspoon, because ginger gives the filling a sharper warmth that cinnamon alone doesn't deliver.

The pan is a standard deep-dish nine-inch, and the crust goes in raw. Pumpkin custard bakes long and low enough that the bottom crust cooks through without a blind bake, though the edge needs a foil shield for the last twenty to thirty minutes to stay blond. The oven starts at 425°F for the first fifteen minutes to firm the outer edge, then drops to 350°F for the rest of the bake. The filling is done when the edges are firmly set and only the center two to three inches still tremble; an instant-read thermometer should read 175°F at the center. Libby's canned pumpkin purée, the kind sitting on most grandmothers' pantry shelves since the 1950s, is made from the Dickinson pumpkin, a tan-skinned field variety, and it is packed at Libby's plant in Morton, Illinois, a town that calls itself the Pumpkin Capital of the World.

Ingredients (One 9-inch pie, serves 8)

1 unbaked 9-inch deep-dish pie crust

1 can (15 ounces) pure pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

2 large eggs

1 can (12 fluid ounces) evaporated milk

Instructions

Position an oven rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Fit the unbaked pie crust into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate and refrigerate while you prepare the filling. In a large bowl, whisk the pumpkin purée, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt together until the sugar is fully dissolved and no dry streaks remain. Add the eggs and whisk until the mixture is smooth and evenly colored throughout. Pour in the evaporated milk and whisk until the filling is uniform. Pour the filling into the cold unbaked crust. It should come to within about 1/4 inch of the crust rim. Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and continue baking for 40 to 50 minutes more. After the first 20 minutes at 350°F, check the crust edge. If it is browning too quickly, lay a strip of foil loosely over the rim. The pie is done when the edges are firmly set and only the center 2 to 3 inches still tremble when the pan is gently nudged. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center should read 175°F. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for at least 2 hours before slicing. The filling continues to set as it cools.

6. Cherries Jubilee

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash

Auguste Escoffier is generally credited with creating this dessert for one of Queen Victoria's jubilee celebrations, most often given as the Diamond Jubilee of 1897. His version was cherries poached in syrup and flambéed with kirsch, and it was designed to be watched, while the scoop of vanilla ice cream underneath came later. By the early twentieth century the recipe had crossed the Atlantic with French-trained hotel chefs and was appearing on American hotel dining room menus.

Through the 1940s and 1950s, ordering Cherries Jubilee meant a captain rolled a gueridon to your table, the portable service cart that formal restaurants kept for tableside work. The overhead lights would dip, the brandy would catch, and a blue flame would run across the pan. It was theater with fruit in it. That association with occasion is what gave the dish its reach: a dessert that required performance carried weight at a celebration in a way that nothing plated in the kitchen could.

When American home cooks adopted it through the 1960s, the dish shifted. Restaurant kitchens used fresh dark cherries in peak season; home cooks found that canned dark sweet cherries worked just as well and made it a twelve-month option. The gueridon became a chafing dish at a dinner party, or just a skillet on the stove at Christmas. A grandmother setting a table for three generations had no use for a hotel dining room, and what she kept was the part that mattered, a small amount of fire that made everyone at the table stop talking.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

2 cans (15 ounces each) pitted dark sweet cherries, drained, 1/2 cup juice reserved

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup brandy or kirsch

1 quart vanilla ice cream

Instructions

Pour the reserved 1/2 cup cherry juice into a 10-inch skillet and add the granulated sugar. Set over medium heat and stir until the sugar dissolves, then cook without stirring for 3 to 4 minutes until the syrup thickens slightly. Add the butter and lemon juice. Swirl the pan until the butter melts into the sauce. Add the drained cherries. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the cherries are warmed through. Slide the pan off the heat and pour the brandy or kirsch over the cherries. Light it right away, while the pan is still hot, by holding a long kitchen lighter or long match to the edge of the pan. Let the flames burn out on their own, 30 to 60 seconds. Do not stir or shake the pan until the flame is fully out. Scoop the vanilla ice cream into 6 to 8 bowls and spoon the cherry sauce over each serving. Serve immediately.

7. Asparagus with hollandaise sauce

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Asparagus with hollandaise was the dish that announced the table was doing something formal that night. The sauce takes about eight minutes from cold bowl to finished; asparagus is done in three to five. If they start at the same time, the asparagus sits cold on the platter while the sauce catches up. Begin the hollandaise yolk phase first, the moment the salted water comes to a boil, and add the asparagus only when the yolks hit 160°F and the butter is ready to mount. That way both things arrive warm.

Ingredients (Serves 4 to 6)

1 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, woody ends snapped off

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened at room temperature and cut into 8 equal pieces

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the cooking water

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Instructions

Set a large, wide pan of generously salted water over high heat and bring it to a boil. At the same time, fill a small saucepan with 1 inch of water and bring it to a bare simmer to use as a double boiler for the hollandaise. The moment the salted water reaches a boil, start the hollandaise: whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over the simmering water without letting the bowl touch it. Whisk constantly until the mixture thickens and an instant-read thermometer reads 160°F, about 3 to 4 minutes. As soon as the yolks hit 160°F, add the asparagus to the boiling salted water. Cook until bright green and just tender at the thickest point, 3 to 5 minutes depending on how thick the spears are. While the asparagus cooks, remove the hollandaise bowl from the double boiler and begin adding the butter one piece at a time, whisking each piece fully in before adding the next. If the sauce cools and the butter stops melting, hold the bowl over the warm water for 10 to 15 seconds and continue. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and the cayenne. Drain the asparagus well, arrange on a warmed platter, and spoon the finished hollandaise over the top. Serve immediately.

She probably started cooking by noon. These recipes explain why.



