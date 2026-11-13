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In Norway the old rule for Christmas baking was syv slags kaker, seven kinds of cookies, and a kitchen that put out fewer than seven before Christmas Eve was thought to be cutting corners. Norwegian immigrants carried the custom to the farms and small towns of Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa, where in many homes the baking stretched over the weeks before Christmas and the finished cookies were stored in tins in the coldest room in the house.

Which seven made the list changed from house to house, and the old Norwegian recipes were often written for a scale and a wood stove. The versions below are written for an American kitchen with measuring cups and a home oven, with a full ingredient list and method for each one.

1. Berlinerkranser (butter wreaths)

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Berlinerkranser are small butter wreaths, and the odd thing about the dough is that it uses egg yolks two ways. Two are hard-cooked and pressed through a sieve, two go in raw, and the cooked yolks are what make the cookie short and crumbly instead of chewy. The name points to Berlin, though nobody has a firm explanation for why a Norwegian Christmas cookie carries the name of a German city.

The pitfall is temperature. This dough has a full cup of butter and no leavening, so it turns sticky as soon as it warms in the hands, and a rope that softens will tear when it is crossed into a wreath. Working with a quarter of the dough at a time and leaving the rest in the refrigerator solves most of the trouble. I'd also roll the ropes on an unfloured counter, since extra flour dries the cookies out and keeps the egg white from sticking.

The finish is a dip in beaten egg white and then pearl sugar, the hard white nuggets that hold their shape in the oven. When there was no pearl sugar in the house, coarse sugar or crushed sugar cubes stood in for it.

Ingredients (Makes about 5 dozen)

2 large eggs, hard-cooked, yolks only

2 large egg yolks, raw

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

1/3 cup pearl sugar

Instructions

Press the hard-cooked yolks through a fine sieve into a mixing bowl. Stir in the raw yolks and the sugar until smooth. Beat in the butter until creamy, then stir in the flour and salt until the dough comes together. Wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight. Heat the oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment. Working with a quarter of the dough at a time, pinch off 1-inch pieces and roll each into a rope about 5 inches long and as thick as a pencil. Shape each rope into a ring, crossing the ends over each other and leaving about 1/2 inch of each end loose. Set the wreaths 1 inch apart on the sheets. Brush the tops with egg white, sprinkle with pearl sugar, and bake 10 to 12 minutes, until the bottoms are pale gold. Cool on the sheets for 2 minutes, then move to a rack. Store in a tin for up to 2 weeks.

2. Krumkake

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Krumkake batter is five pantry staples and a teaspoon of cardamom, and a single batch turns out three dozen crisp rolled cookies, which made it one of the cheaper ways to fill a tin. The expense was the iron, a hinged pair of decorated plates that sat over a stove burner, and a family that bought one kept it for years.

Each cookie is baked flat, peeled off while it is still hot and soft, and rolled around a wooden cone, where it hardens in seconds. Some families filled them with whipped cream on Christmas Eve, though most were eaten plain from the tin. Ingebretsen's, the Scandinavian shop on Lake Street in Minneapolis since 1921, still sells krumkake irons and the wooden rolling cones.

Ingredients (Makes about 3 dozen)

3 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 cup all-purpose flour

Instructions

Beat the eggs and sugar until pale and thick, about 2 minutes. Beat in the melted butter, milk and cardamom, then the flour, until the batter is smooth. Heat a stovetop krumkake iron over a medium burner, turning it once, until a drop of water sizzles on both plates, about 5 minutes. Heat an electric iron according to its directions. Spoon 1 level tablespoon of batter onto the center of the bottom plate and close the iron. Bake 20 to 30 seconds, flip a stovetop iron, and bake another 20 to 30 seconds, until pale gold. Lift the cookie with a thin spatula and roll it at once around the cone. Hold it a few seconds until it sets, then slide it off. Repeat with the rest of the batter, stirring it now and then. Cool completely and store in a tin for up to 2 weeks.

3. Serinakaker (almond butter cookies)

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Serinakaker are the plainest cookie on the list, a round of butter dough pressed flat with a fork, brushed with egg and scattered with chopped almonds and pearl sugar. They bake up firm at the edges with a soft, sandy middle and taste mostly of butter and vanilla, with a toasted crunch from the nuts on top.

That plainness was useful. A tin of serinakaker could sit next to the spiced syrup cookies and the cardamom-heavy fried ones without clashing, and they suited anyone who did not care for cardamom. The fork marks press the dough to an even thickness, so the whole tray bakes at the same rate.

They are at their best a day or two after baking, once the almonds have dried out and the cookie has firmed, and they keep for weeks in a tin with a tight lid.

Ingredients (Makes about 6 dozen)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, beaten, for brushing

1/3 cup finely chopped almonds

2 tablespoons pearl sugar

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment. Cream the butter and sugar until light, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together, then stir them into the butter mixture until a dough forms. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and set them 2 inches apart on the sheets. Flatten each to about 1/4 inch with a fork dipped in flour. Brush the tops with the beaten egg and sprinkle with the chopped almonds and pearl sugar. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges are light golden. Cool on the sheets for 2 minutes, then move to a rack.

4. Goro

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Goro was often the job of the most patient cook in the kitchen, who mixed the cream dough the night before so it could chill until morning and then stood at the stove with the iron for an hour, turning out thin, crisp sheets stamped with a pattern. It was the most work of the seven. I'd roll the dough on parchment, since it is rich enough to stick to almost anything else. A goro iron presses one large wafer at a time, and the baked sheet is cut along the lines of its pattern into 3 small rectangles.

Ingredients (Makes about 5 dozen pieces)

1 large egg

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

Instructions

Beat the egg and sugar until thick and pale. In another bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks. Beat the butter into the egg mixture, fold in the whipped cream and cardamom, then stir in the flour until a soft dough forms. Wrap the dough and refrigerate it overnight. Cut a paper template the size of the goro iron's plate. Roll a quarter of the dough at a time to about 1/16 inch thick and cut rectangles to match the template. Heat the goro iron over a medium burner, turning it once, about 5 minutes. Lay a sheet of dough on the iron, close it, and bake about 1 minute per side, checking early, until light golden. Slide the wafer onto a board and, while it is still warm, cut it along the pattern lines into 3 pieces with a sharp knife. Cool on a rack and store in a tin for up to 3 weeks.

5. Smultringer (cardamom cake donuts)

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Smultringer take their name from smult, the Norwegian word for lard, and ring, and for most of their history they were fried in exactly that. The dough is a soft cake dough seasoned with cardamom and nutmeg, cut with a donut cutter and fried until puffed and brown, and a batch is big enough that it never got eaten in one sitting.

The leftovers went into a tin with the cookies, which is how a donut came to count toward the seven. They firm up after the first day and stay good for most of a week, and by the third day they are best dunked in the afternoon coffee.

Ingredients (Makes about 2 dozen, plus the holes)

2 large eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 quarts lard or vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

Beat the eggs and sugar until thick. Stir in the buttermilk and melted butter. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cardamom, nutmeg and salt together and stir them into the egg mixture until a soft dough forms. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour. Heat the fat in a heavy 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven to 365°F. It should be about 2 inches deep. On a well-floured counter, roll the dough 1/2 inch thick and cut it with a 3-inch donut cutter. Gather and reroll the scraps once. Fry 3 or 4 at a time, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes per side, until deep golden, keeping the fat between 350°F and 365°F. Drain on paper towels. Fry the holes for 30 to 45 seconds per side. Cool completely and store in a tin for up to 5 days.

6. Hjortetakk (fried antler rings)

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Hjortetakk means deer antler, a name that fits both the cookie, a fried ring notched along its outer edge so it branches like a rack of antlers, and the leavening it was traditionally made with, hjortetakksalt. In English that powder is hartshorn or baker's ammonia, once distilled from shavings of deer antler and now sold as ammonium carbonate. It gives thin and fried doughs a lighter, crisper texture than baking powder, and while the cookies cook it releases a sharp ammonia smell that clears from the kitchen in a few minutes and leaves no taste behind. Scandinavian shops carried it, and baking powder works when there is none in the cupboard.

Ingredients (Makes about 4 dozen)

2 large eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

3/4 teaspoon baker's ammonia, or 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

3 quarts lard or vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

Beat the eggs and sugar until thick, then beat in the cream, melted butter and cardamom. Crush the baker's ammonia fine if it is lumpy and whisk it, or the baking powder, into 3 1/2 cups of the flour. Stir into the egg mixture, adding more flour as needed for a soft dough that does not stick. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours. Heat the fat in a heavy 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven to 350°F. It should be about 2 inches deep. Roll walnut-size pieces of dough into ropes about 4 inches long and 1/2 inch thick. Join the ends into a ring and pinch them together. With a sharp knife, cut 3 or 4 short slashes along the outer edge of each ring. Fry a few at a time, about 1 minute per side, until golden. Drain on paper towels, cool completely and store in a tin for up to 2 weeks.

7. Sirupsnipper (syrup diamonds)

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Sirupsnipper are thin spiced diamonds cut with a fluted pastry wheel, each pressed with half a blanched almond in the middle. In Norway they are made with lys sirup, a pale golden syrup, and a mix of cinnamon, ginger, cloves and pepper that puts them in the same family as gingerbread.

Pale Norwegian syrup was hard to find in American groceries, so many Norwegian-American cooks used dark corn syrup or light molasses instead. As a result the cookies came out darker and stronger than the ones back home. The dough rests overnight, rolls out thin, and the diamonds bake in 6 to 8 minutes. Karo was the best-known corn syrup on those shelves, sold since 1902.

Ingredients (Makes about 8 dozen)

1/2 cup dark corn syrup or light molasses

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

1 cup blanched almonds, split in half

Instructions

Warm the syrup, sugar and butter in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring, until the butter melts and the sugar dissolves. Do not let it boil. Cool to lukewarm, about 20 minutes. Stir in the cream, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and pepper. Whisk the baking soda into the flour and stir it into the syrup mixture to make a stiff dough. Wrap and refrigerate overnight. Heat the oven to 350°F and line baking sheets with parchment. Roll a quarter of the dough at a time on a floured counter to 1/8 inch thick. Cut into 2-inch diamonds with a fluted pastry wheel. Move the diamonds to the sheets and press an almond half into the center of each. Bake 6 to 8 minutes, until the edges darken slightly. Cool on a rack and store in a tin for up to 3 weeks.

By Christmas Eve the tins were full, and the cookies came out for coffee with the neighbors, for the pastor's visit and for the long afternoons between Christmas and New Year's. Lutheran church cookbooks from Minnesota and North Dakota still carry many of these recipes under their Norwegian names, and plenty of families bake them from handwritten cards with the same irons a grandmother used.



