7 Dishes That Filled the New Year's Day Open House Table

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The New Year's Day open house was less a party than a custom. Whoever came through the door got a plate. In a lot of neighborhoods during the 1950s and into the 1960s, this happened every year at the same houses, with more or less the same food: dishes that could hold over a chafing dish for three hours, stretch to feed twenty people without anyone counting heads, and still look like somebody had been up since seven.

The table itself was the welcome. Hot food at one end, cold on a platter in the middle, a pot of greens still going on the stove. Cake at the far end, frosted the night before and covered with a tea towel. These seven dishes are what that table held.

1. Hoppin' John (black-eyed peas with rice and smoked pork)

Photo by Jasmine Waheed on Unsplash

Hoppin' John was a New Year's Day dish, not a New Year's Eve one, which is why it fit an open house perfectly. The black-eyed peas went on early in the morning, simmered with a smoked ham hock for an hour or so, and then just sat warm on the back of the stove while the door opened and closed all afternoon. In South Carolina and Georgia, skipping it on the first of January was considered genuinely bad luck; the peas stood for coins, and the greens served alongside stood for folding money. A household that didn't have it going wasn't just unprepared for guests, it was unprepared for the year.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

1 pound dried black-eyed peas

1 smoked ham hock (about 1 to 1 1/4 pounds)

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, diced

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups long-grain white rice

4 cups water

Salt to taste

Instructions

Rinse the black-eyed peas and pick out any grit or shriveled peas. Place them in a large bowl, cover with cold water by 3 inches, and soak overnight. Drain before cooking. Place the ham hock, onion, celery, garlic, bay leaf, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in a large heavy pot. Pour in the 6 cups of chicken broth and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the drained peas. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered, until the peas are tender but not falling apart, about 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes. If the liquid drops below the level of the peas, add water a half cup at a time. Remove the ham hock and let it cool until you can handle it. Pull the meat from the bone, discard the skin and bone, chop or shred the meat, and stir it back into the pot. Remove and discard the bay leaf. Taste and add salt as needed. While the peas finish cooking, combine the rice and 4 cups water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, stir once, then reduce heat to low and cover tightly. Cook until all the water is absorbed, about 18 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Spoon the rice into bowls or onto plates and ladle the peas and their broth over the top.

2. Shrimp cocktail with homemade cocktail sauce

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A shrimp cocktail ring was the item that told guests the host had gone to some trouble. In a 1950s household far from either coast, shrimp often meant frozen by the late 1950s, thawed the night before in cold water, boiled briefly, then arranged tail-out around a footed glass dish with a cup of red sauce sitting in the middle. It went out at noon because it looked like a party from across the buffet table. The glass dish sat nested in a larger bowl of crushed ice, and somebody topped up the ice every hour while neighbors came and went with plates.

Whatever was still cold on the ice at the end of the day went into the refrigerator, and it rarely went to waste. Chopped shrimp with a spoonful of mayonnaise and some diced celery made a decent sandwich filling on January 2nd. The cocktail sauce kept for a week and worked on more things than you might expect: scrambled eggs, crackers with cream cheese, the odd deviled egg that also needed using up. Open house food had a second life built in. That was part of the planning.

Ingredients (Serves 10 to 12 as an appetizer)

2 pounds large shrimp (31/35 count), peeled and deveined, tails left on

1 lemon, halved

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

Instructions

Fill a large pot with enough water to cover the shrimp. Squeeze one lemon half into the water and add the kosher salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the shrimp and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring once, until they curl and turn pink all the way through. Pull one out and cut it at the thickest point to check; it should be opaque throughout. Drain the shrimp and transfer immediately to a large bowl filled with ice water. Let them sit 5 minutes, then drain and pat dry with paper towels. Make the cocktail sauce: juice the remaining lemon half into a small bowl. Add the ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce. Stir well, taste, and adjust the horseradish up or down. Arrange the shrimp tail-out around the rim of a serving platter or large bowl. Place the cocktail sauce in a small bowl in the center. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before setting it out, then set the platter over a larger bowl of crushed ice and refresh the ice as it melts. Shrimp that has sat out without ice for more than 2 hours should be thrown away.

3. Hot chicken salad casserole

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The pantry staple that holds this casserole together is condensed cream of chicken soup, used straight from the can, without diluting it first. Mayonnaise alone turns oily in a hot oven; with the undiluted soup alongside it, the filling thickens as it heats and holds together. The chicken was typically a whole hen that had been simmered the day before, pulled apart, and refrigerated overnight. Any fully cooked chicken works here, but 3/4-inch chunks rather than shredded meat give the casserole some texture.

Celery is not incidental. It's a big part of why the dish is still a salad at heart: at least four ribs, sliced thin, so the filling has real crunch against the soft chicken and the creamy binding. The topping is crushed potato chips, spread across the surface before the pan goes into the oven, where they toast to a salty, crackly layer. Some recipes use crushed butter crackers instead. The dish assembles in one bowl, bakes at 350°F, and comes out of the oven holding its shape well enough for a buffet table.

The dish is usually described as a baked take on the cold chicken salad served at luncheons, and baking it under a chip topping turned a luncheon plate into something that could sit hot on a buffet all afternoon.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

3 cups cooked chicken, cut into 3/4-inch pieces (about 1 pound boneless cooked chicken)

1 cup mayonnaise

1 can (10.5 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup, not diluted

1 1/2 cups celery, thinly sliced (about 4 medium ribs)

1/2 cup slivered almonds

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 cups crushed potato chips

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. In a large bowl, combine the chicken, mayonnaise, condensed soup (straight from the can, undiluted), celery, almonds, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Stir until everything is evenly coated. Spread the filling into the prepared baking dish in an even layer. Scatter the crushed potato chips evenly over the top. Bake until the topping is golden and the center of the casserole reads 165°F on an instant-read thermometer, 30 to 35 minutes if the filling was at room temperature when it went in. If you assembled the casserole a day ahead and refrigerated it, plan on 50 to 55 minutes rather than 30 to 35, again until the center hits 165°F. Tent the top loosely with foil if the chips brown before the center is hot.

4. Spiced sugared pecans

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A bowl of sugared pecans sat near the front door or at the end of the sideboard, where guests could take a handful on the way in and another on the way out. Across Georgia, Alabama and Texas, where pecan trees grew in backyards and along fence rows, plenty of hostesses still had shelled nuts from the fall harvest in the freezer by January, and this was the easiest way to put them out.

The method barely changed from one church cookbook to the next. A frothy egg white coats the nuts, sugar and cinnamon stick to the white, and a long, low bake dries the coating into a thin, crackly shell. The low oven is the part people rush. At 250°F the sugar sets without scorching the nuts, while a hotter oven tends to brown the outsides before the coating dries, leaving a batch that tastes burnt and stays tacky. Stored airtight, they keep about two weeks, so a batch made the weekend after Christmas is still crisp on New Year's Day.

Ingredients (Makes about 4 cups, serves 12 to 16 as a snack)

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon water

1 pound pecan halves (about 4 cups)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the egg white and water together until frothy, about 30 seconds. Add the pecans and stir until every nut is coated. In a small bowl, mix the sugar, cinnamon, salt, and cayenne if using. Sprinkle it over the pecans and stir until evenly coated. Spread the pecans in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes, until the coating is dry and the nuts are fragrant. Let them cool completely on the pan, about 30 minutes, then break apart any clumps. Store in an airtight tin at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

5. Coconut layer cake

Photo by David Holifield on Unsplash

Every open house table had one thing that announced itself before anyone lifted a fork: a tall white cake on the good cake stand, buried under so much shredded coconut it looked like it had been left out in a December storm. Coconut layer cake was a production. The hostess made it the day before, set it under a glass dome, and it sat there all afternoon drawing the eye while neighbors came and went.

The frosting that made the cake work was seven-minute frosting, a cooked meringue beaten over a double boiler until it turned glossy and stiff and looked like packed snow. Cream cheese frosting and buttercream are heavier and richer. Seven-minute frosting stays white, stays light, and grabs the shredded coconut the way nothing else will. The cake improved overnight, too, as the coconut pulled some moisture from the frosting and softened from scratchy to tender.

Seven-minute frosting has a narrow window. Beat it too long and it turns stiff and dull, starts pulling away from the spatula in ropes, and won't spread without tearing the cake surface. That window is maybe sixty seconds wide: the frosting is ready when it holds stiff, glossy peaks and the bowl is still warm to the touch. Wait until it cools completely and you've missed it. Frost the cake right away, work fast, and press the coconut on within five minutes while the surface is still tacky.

Ingredients (Makes one 9-inch 2-layer cake, serves 12 to 16)

FOR THE CAKE:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon coconut extract

FOR THE FROSTING:

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup water

2 large egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

FOR FINISHING:

3 cups sweetened shredded coconut

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans, line the bottoms with parchment, and grease the parchment. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside. Beat the butter and 2 cups sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Beat in the vanilla extract and coconut extract. Reduce the mixer to low and add the flour mixture in three additions, alternating with the milk, starting and ending with the flour. Mix just until the batter is smooth. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans. Bake 28 to 32 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then turn the layers out onto wire racks and cool completely, at least 1 hour. Make the frosting only after the cakes are fully cool. Set a large heatproof bowl over a pot of barely simmering water; the bowl should not touch the water. Add the 1 1/2 cups sugar, the water, the 2 egg whites, and the cream of tartar. Beat with a hand mixer on medium-high speed for 7 minutes, moving the beaters around the bowl constantly, until the frosting holds stiff, glossy peaks and the bowl is still warm to the touch. Remove the bowl from the heat and beat in the vanilla extract. Frost the cake immediately: set one layer on a serving plate, spread about 1 cup of frosting over the top, place the second layer on top, then frost the top and sides with the remaining frosting. Press the shredded coconut onto the top and sides while the frosting is still tacky. Work quickly. Let the finished cake sit uncovered at room temperature for at least 1 hour before cutting, then cover it with a cake dome, or leave it under the dome overnight for the coconut to soften into the frosting.

6. Beer cheese spread

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Beer cheese spread fed the whole room off one crock. It took a pound of sharp cheddar and part of a can of beer, and the garlic and dry mustard were already on the shelf. You grated the cheese fine, mixed it with flat beer and a few seasonings, pressed it into a bowl, and put it out with crackers. Not counting the wait for the beer to lose its fizz, it was about twenty minutes of actual work.

What made it right for open house crowds was the uncertainty. When the door was unlocked and neighbors dropped in all afternoon, a host could not count heads in the morning. Beer cheese scaled up in minutes: grate more cheese, add more beer, adjust the garlic. The crock never needed reheating. Between waves of guests it went back into the refrigerator, and an hour on the table was plenty for a crowd to work through it.

Most versions called for a rest in the refrigerator overnight, though an hour got the job done when time was short. Then it needed to come out of the cold about 45 minutes before serving so it would soften enough to actually spread. The sharp cheddar and the slight bitterness of the beer gave it an edge that cut through the richness of everything else on the table. Some cooks pressed it into a glass bowl and ran a fork across the top; others packed it into a small stoneware crock and ringed it with saltines. The spread has a specific hometown: Winchester, Kentucky, in Clark County, where restaurants along the Kentucky River were serving it by the 1940s, and where the town now hosts an annual Beer Cheese Festival.

Ingredients (Makes about 3 cups, serves 12 to 16 as a party spread)

1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded (about 4 cups)

4 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup flat beer, at room temperature

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions

Pour the beer into a measuring cup and let it sit uncovered for at least 30 minutes until the carbonation is gone. Combine the shredded cheddar and cream cheese in a food processor. Pulse until roughly blended, about 10 pulses. Add the flat beer, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, and cayenne. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides once or twice, about 1 minute total. Taste and add salt if needed. The cheddar is already salty, so you may not need any. Pack the spread into a bowl or crock, smooth the top, cover tightly, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Overnight is better for flavor. Remove from the refrigerator 45 minutes before serving so it softens enough to spread easily. Serve with saltines, sliced rye bread, or celery sticks.

7. Slow-cooked collard greens with smoked ham hock

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Collard greens cooked low and slow with a ham hock turn soft and silky. The pot liquor that collects underneath carries a smoky saltiness, and on an open house table it got spooned over the Hoppin' John or sopped up with cornbread.

This pot runs close to three hours at a bare simmer, counting the time the hock spends alone in the water first, because the last hour is when the ham meat starts pulling off the bone on its own and the greens go past tender into truly soft. The red pepper flakes go in early so they mellow into the broth instead of tasting sharp at the finish.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

2 pounds fresh collard greens (about 2 large bunches), stems removed and leaves torn into large pieces

1 smoked ham hock (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 medium yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

6 cups water or low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Place the ham hock and water (or broth) in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a bare simmer. Cook uncovered for 45 minutes. Add the onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper to the pot and stir. Add the collard greens in three or four batches, pushing each batch down into the liquid as it wilts before adding the next. The pot will seem overfull at first; that is normal. Return the liquid to a simmer, cover, and cook on low heat for 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so. Remove the ham hock and set it aside until cool enough to handle. Pull the meat off the bone, discard the bone and any skin, and return the meat to the pot. Stir in the apple cider vinegar, taste, and adjust salt. Simmer uncovered for 15 more minutes. Serve hot with a ladleful of pot liquor.

Every one of them still holds up at a table with twenty people and no RSVP list.



