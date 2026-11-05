7 Dishes Served at New Year's Eve Neighborhood Parties

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Somebody on the block hosted. The furniture got pushed back, the good plates came out, and by nine o'clock the coffee table was covered with things that only appeared on this one night of the year. These were not dinner party dishes or holiday cookie plates. They were party food built for a crowd: small, pickable, designed to hold up for three hours while people stood around and talked and waited for midnight.

In the 1960s and 1970s, that spread had a particular logic. Chafing dishes, cheese logs, little bites on toothpicks, things that had been sitting in the refrigerator since the afternoon before. The host had been cooking since at least noon, and you could tell. Here are seven dishes that turned up on those tables, the ones you ate standing up with a paper plate because all the chairs were already taken.

1. Pickled shrimp with bay, onion, and celery seed

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Pickled shrimp showed up cold, right out of the refrigerator, in whatever glass bowl wasn't already claimed by the cheese log. You ate them with a toothpick or just your fingers, standing next to the buffet in somebody's living room, and the whole point was that they were ready two days before the party started.

The texture was firm, not rubbery. Good pickled shrimp have a slight snap when you bite in, the way a cold poached shrimp does when it hasn't been overcooked and left to sit in something hot. The brine works over those two days in the refrigerator and pulls the flavors through: sharp vinegar, the flat mineral note of celery seed, bay leaf that reads more as a background warmth than a distinct flavor. Cold cuts the sharpness. At room temperature the vinegar pushes forward; straight from the refrigerator, the whole thing is tighter, cleaner, and much better.

The salt in pickled shrimp comes from two directions: the shrimp themselves, cooked in well-seasoned water, and the brine they sit in. Unlike the salt on a potato chip, which hits and fades, this salt lingers, so you notice it more on the second shrimp than the first, and by the third you're reaching for a drink, which is exactly why the bowl, set over ice, usually sat next to the punch bowl.

Ingredients (Serves 10 to 12 as an appetizer)

2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 medium yellow onion, very thinly sliced into rings

6 bay leaves

1 lemon, thinly sliced into rounds

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons capers with their brine

1 1/2 teaspoons celery seed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt it generously, add the shrimp, and cook 2 to 3 minutes, just until pink and curled. Drain and spread on a baking sheet to cool to room temperature. In a large jar or deep container, arrange one-third of the shrimp in a layer. Top with some of the onion rings, 2 bay leaves, and a few lemon slices. Repeat with two more layers, using all the shrimp, onion, bay leaves, and lemon. Whisk together the vegetable oil, white wine vinegar, capers and their brine, celery seed, salt, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl until the salt dissolves. Pour the brine over the layered shrimp. Press everything down gently so it is mostly submerged. Cover the container tightly. Refrigerate for at least 24 hours and up to 48 hours before serving. Shake or stir once or twice during that time. Serve cold, straight from the refrigerator, with toothpicks. Set the bowl over ice, or put out a portion at a time and refill from the refrigerator, and don't leave the shrimp out more than 2 hours.

2. Braunschweiger log with cream cheese and green onion

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Making the Braunschweiger log started the day before the party, not the night of it. The woman who brought it had mixed the liverwurst with cream cheese the evening before, pressed it into a log, and left it in the refrigerator overnight to firm. The next afternoon she frosted it with more cream cheese, rolled it in chopped parsley and walnuts, wrapped it in wax paper, and carried it across the street in both hands. At the party, she knew exactly where to set it down and everyone else knew exactly what to do with it.

The log had a window on the table. It came out early, right when coats were still being piled on the bed and people were figuring out where to stand. Someone fanned crackers around it, somebody's husband spread the first serving before the host even offered, and that was that. By ten o'clock it was down to crumbs on wax paper. Nobody called it liverwurst in polite company, though that's precisely what it was. Braunschweiger is a liver sausage that is usually smoked or smoke-flavored, which is the usual line drawn between it and plain liverwurst. Oscar Mayer has been the go-to supermarket brand for decades, sold in a soft chub that mashes directly into a bowl.

Ingredients (Makes 1 log, serves about 10 to 12 as an appetizer)

8 ounces Braunschweiger, at room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, softened, divided

3 green onions, white and green parts, finely sliced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

3 tablespoons walnuts, finely chopped

Instructions

Let the Braunschweiger and cream cheese sit at room temperature for 30 minutes so both are soft and easy to work with. In a medium bowl, beat together the Braunschweiger and 6 ounces of the cream cheese until the mixture is smooth and no streaks remain. Stir in the green onions, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and pepper until evenly combined. Lay a large sheet of plastic wrap on the counter. Turn the mixture onto it and use the plastic wrap to shape it into a log about 8 inches long and 2 inches across. Twist the ends closed to seal. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight, until the log is firm enough to hold its shape. In a small bowl, beat the remaining 2 ounces of cream cheese until smooth. Unwrap the log and spread the cream cheese in a thin, even layer over the outside. Spread the parsley and walnuts on a flat plate or cutting board. Roll the coated log through them, pressing lightly so they adhere. Transfer to a serving plate, cover loosely, and refrigerate until needed. Take it out 15 minutes before guests arrive and serve with crackers alongside.

3. Cheddar olive puffs (pimento-stuffed olives in baked cheese pastry)

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Cheddar olive puffs were the kind of thing that came out of the oven right as guests were walking through the door, and they were gone before the ice in the first round of drinks had melted. The pastry is just shredded sharp cheddar, softened butter, flour, and a pinch of cayenne, pressed thin and wrapped around a pimento-stuffed olive, then baked until the pastry turns crisp and golden around a warm olive. At a New Year's Eve party in somebody's wood-paneled rec room, they were the food people picked up first, before they'd even set down a coat.

Mixing the dough by hand instead of with a mixer lets you feel the moment it comes together, before it gets overworked, and each piece gets patted thin enough that there's no thick seam on the finished puff. The olives have to be completely dry before they go in, so drain the jar, spread them on a paper towel and give them a solid ten minutes, because a wet olive steams inside the pastry and turns the bottom soggy.

If any puffs are still there after midnight, seal them in a zip-top bag and put the bag in the refrigerator. The next morning, slide them onto a baking sheet and run them through a 350°F oven for about five minutes. That five minutes is enough: the pastry crisps back up and the cheese comes back to warm. On New Year's Day with a cup of coffee, they hold up well enough to call it breakfast.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 puffs)

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded (about 8 ounces)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

24 pimento-stuffed green olives, drained and patted dry

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drain the olives and spread them in a single layer on a paper towel. Let them dry for at least 10 minutes. Combine the shredded cheddar and softened butter in a medium bowl and work together with your hands until uniform. Add the flour, cayenne, and salt and mix until a smooth, cohesive dough forms. Pinch off about 1 tablespoon of dough and flatten it in your palm into a thin round roughly 2 inches across. Place one dried olive in the center. Wrap the dough up around the olive, pinch the seam shut, and roll gently into a smooth ball. Set on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and olives. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the pastry is lightly golden and set. Cool on the pan for 3 minutes before serving. To store leftovers, seal the fully cooled puffs in a zip-top bag and refrigerate. Before eating the next day, reheat on a baking sheet in a 350°F oven for 5 minutes.

4. Spinach balls with stuffing mix and Parmesan

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The stuffing mix called for here is the dry, seasoned bread cube variety, the kind shelved in the bread aisle, meant for soaking in broth before it went into the Thanksgiving bird. In spinach balls, it goes in completely dry. That matters: the crumbled cubes absorb egg and butter as the mixture rests, pulling everything into something you can actually roll into a shape, while the herbs and salt already baked into the mix handle most of the seasoning. You end up with something between a croquette and a soft dumpling, small enough to grab one-handed, firm enough to hold together on a platter for the better part of an evening. Spinach balls were a 1970s cocktail-party staple, and many versions from that era name Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing as the binder.

Ingredients (Makes about 40 balls)

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed very dry

2 cups dry herb-seasoned stuffing mix

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup finely minced yellow onion

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Wring the thawed spinach in a clean kitchen towel until it is nearly dry. Any moisture left in it will make the balls fall apart during baking. In a large bowl, stir together the dry stuffing mix, Parmesan, onion, garlic powder, pepper, and a pinch of salt. Add the spinach, eggs, and melted butter. Mix until fully combined. The mixture will seem loose at first; let it rest for 10 minutes so the stuffing absorbs the liquid and stiffens enough to roll. Roll into 1-inch balls, using about 1 tablespoon of mixture each, and place them on the prepared baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the bottoms are golden and the balls feel firm when pressed lightly. Serve warm. To make ahead, cool the baked balls completely, freeze in a single layer, then reheat from frozen at 350°F for 10 to 12 minutes.

5. Crab-stuffed mushroom caps

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Stuffed mushrooms became a party fixture in the 1950s and 1960s, and canned lump crab let a home cook in Ohio or Kansas make a version that once needed a coastal fish counter. The coastal version usually used fresh claw or backfin meat and a light cream sauce; by the time the dish reached the Midwest it had picked up cream cheese, a splash of Worcestershire, and sometimes a pinch of onion powder, which held better on a buffet table and was easier to put together the night before. What didn't change was the mushroom cap itself, which turned out to be nearly perfect for the job: deep enough to hold a real scoop of filling, sturdy enough to pick up without a plate.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 stuffed mushrooms, serves 8 to 10 as an appetizer)

24 medium cremini or white button mushrooms (about 1 1/2 pounds), stems removed and reserved

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 green onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

6 ounces canned lump crabmeat, drained and picked over for shell

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1/4 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

Salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Wipe the mushroom caps clean with a damp cloth and set them hollow-side up on the prepared baking sheet. Finely chop the reserved stems. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped stems and green onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and any liquid has cooked off, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes. In a bowl, combine the cream cheese, crabmeat, Parmesan, Worcestershire, Old Bay, and the cooked stem mixture. Stir until evenly mixed. Taste and add salt as needed. Spoon the filling into each mushroom cap, mounding it slightly above the rim. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs evenly over the tops. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until the caps are tender when pierced with a fork and the crumb tops are golden. Let rest on the pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a serving plate.

6. Artichoke squares (baked artichoke and egg casserole)

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Artichoke squares were a fixture on New Year's spreads in the 1970s, usually cut into neat two-inch pieces and laid out on the good china. They're a baked egg-and-cheese casserole with chopped artichoke hearts throughout, closer to a crustless quiche filling than anything else, and they held their shape at room temperature better than almost anything else on the table. That made them practical: you could bake them in the afternoon, let them cool, and cut them right before the guests arrived.

Marinated artichoke hearts carry a lot of liquid, and if you go straight from jar to bowl without pressing them dry, the squares stay wet in the center and fall apart when you try to pick one up. Drain them in a colander, then press them with the back of a spoon before they go anywhere near the eggs. I cut them finer than most recipes call for, about a quarter inch across, so the flavor reaches every bite instead of sitting in one big chunk. In the coastal California communities near Castroville, which calls itself the artichoke capital of the world and grows most of the country's commercial crop, the same dish often goes by artichoke frittata, and many versions sauté the onion in the reserved marinade from the jar before anything else goes in the bowl.

Ingredients (Makes about 16 squares, serves 8 to 10 as an appetizer)

2 jars (6 ounces each) marinated artichoke hearts, drained, 2 tablespoons marinade reserved

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1 clove garlic, minced

4 large eggs

1/4 cup fine dry breadcrumbs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon hot sauce

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish. Heat the 2 tablespoons of reserved artichoke marinade in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Press the drained artichoke hearts in the colander with the back of a spoon to push out the extra liquid, then chop them into pieces about 1/4 inch across. In a large bowl, beat the 4 eggs until blended. Stir in the breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, oregano, and hot sauce. Add the cheddar, chopped artichoke hearts, parsley, and the cooked onion and garlic. Stir until evenly combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread it into an even layer. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the center is set and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for at least 15 minutes before cutting into 2-inch squares. Serve at room temperature or slightly warm.

7. Benedictine finger sandwiches

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Benedictine spread traces back to Louisville, where caterer and cookbook author Jennie Benedict made it for her tearoom customers sometime around the turn of the twentieth century. The base is cream cheese and grated cucumber, with green onion and sometimes a few drops of green food coloring to give the spread its pale, cool tint between slices of white bread. By the 1960s it was a fixture at Louisville parties well beyond Derby Day, and on New Year's Eve spreads in Kentucky ranch houses and split-levels it was simply a thing you made when you wanted something that looked finished and careful.

Part of what made it so reliable was the cost. Cream cheese was inexpensive, a cucumber cost nearly nothing, and a loaf of thin-sliced bread ran about a quarter in the mid-1960s. A full plate of finger sandwiches came together for under a dollar. The only real investment was time: you had to drain the cucumber, mix the spread smooth, trim every crust, and cut the sandwiches to a matching size so they stacked properly. That was forty-five minutes of steady work, but the plate looked like it had cost considerably more than it did.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 finger sandwiches, serves 8 to 10 as a party bite)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 medium cucumber (about 8 inches long), peeled

3 tablespoons finely minced green onion (white and light green parts)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 to 3 drops green food coloring (optional)

16 slices thin-cut white sandwich bread

Instructions

Peel the cucumber and grate it on the large holes of a box grater. Gather the grated cucumber in a clean kitchen towel and wring out as much liquid as you can. You should have about 3/4 cup of drained cucumber. Beat the softened cream cheese with a fork or hand mixer until smooth. Add the drained cucumber, green onion, mayonnaise, salt, and food coloring if using. Mix until fully combined. Taste and adjust salt. Cover the spread and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to firm it up and let the flavors settle. Lay out all 16 bread slices. Spread about 3 tablespoons of Benedictine on 8 of the slices. Top each with one of the remaining 8 slices. Using a serrated knife, trim the crusts from all four sides of each sandwich. Cut each sandwich into 3 equal fingers. Arrange on a serving plate. If not serving immediately, cover loosely with a damp paper towel and plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 2 hours.

Whatever you carried over to the neighbor's house, you carried the dish back empty.



