7 Christmas Dinner Dishes Grandmothers Cooked for a Full House

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In the 1950s and 1960s, Christmas dinner meant every leaf in the dining room table pulled out, card tables borrowed from the neighbors, and a crew of grandchildren sent to haul chairs up from the basement. Twenty people, sometimes more, all sitting down at the same hour to a meal that had been in progress since before anyone else was awake. The grandmother who ran it had been planning since at least Thanksgiving, and the menu reflected that: dishes she could prep the day before, things that held their heat in the oven, and a few showpieces that only came out once a year.

The food itself was particular to the era, not restaurant food and not convenience food, but the kind of cooking that filled a house with heat and smell by noon and reached the table as a finished, coordinated effort. Some of these dishes fell out of fashion in the decades that followed, when Christmas shrank down to smaller gatherings and the extra tables went back in the basement for good. Others are still exactly right for a crowd. All of them carry the particular weight of a meal that had a real occasion behind it.

1. Roast capon with pan gravy

Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash

A capon is a rooster that was castrated young and given extra months to grow, and the result is a bird with more fat threaded through the meat than any standard grocery chicken carries. Its size is why it became the Christmas bird in households of eight or ten, too few to justify a full turkey. The breast carves wide and generous, the skin crisps to a deep mahogany, and the whole room notices when it comes out of the oven.

Capon fat is the bird's best quality and also the thing that wrecks the gravy when you skip a step. The drippings after two hours of roasting are very rich, with more fat pooled in that pan than you'd get from a standard roasting chicken. Pour them straight into the flour without skimming first and the finished sauce slides off the meat instead of coating it. Let the drippings settle in a measuring cup for five minutes, pull four tablespoons of fat off the top for the roux, then add stock to reach two cups of liquid. That ratio holds.

I make a point of working the butter under the breast skin rather than just spreading it over the top, because the skin on a capon pulls away from the meat more cleanly than on a chicken and you can get real coverage all the way back toward the thigh. The rest matters too: 25 minutes on the cutting board before the knife goes in. The breast on these birds runs thick. Cut in sooner and the first slices lose their juice before they reach anyone's plate.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

1 capon (7 to 8 pounds), giblets removed

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1 lemon, halved

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 medium yellow onions, quartered

3 medium carrots, roughly chopped

3 stalks celery, roughly chopped

1 cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, plus more if needed

Salt to taste

Instructions

Heat the oven to 375°F. Pat the capon completely dry inside and out with paper towels. Mix the softened butter with the kosher salt, pepper, dried thyme, and dried sage. Slide your fingers under the breast skin and rub half the seasoned butter directly onto the breast meat. Spread the remaining butter over the outside of the bird. Squeeze both lemon halves over the skin, then tuck the spent halves into the cavity along with the halved garlic head and the fresh thyme sprigs. Scatter the onions, carrots, and celery across a large roasting pan. Set the capon breast-side up on the vegetables. Roast for 30 minutes. Pour the white wine into the bottom of the pan. Continue roasting, basting every 30 minutes with the pan juices, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh away from the bone reads 165°F, about 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours more. Transfer the capon to a cutting board and let it rest uncovered for 25 minutes before carving. Pour the pan drippings through a fine-mesh strainer into a 4-cup measuring cup or fat separator, pressing on the solids to extract all the liquid. Discard the solids. Let the drippings stand for 5 minutes, then skim and reserve 4 tablespoons of fat from the surface. Spoon off and discard the remaining fat. Add enough chicken broth to the strained drippings to reach 2 cups of liquid total. Set aside. Put the reserved fat into a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes until the roux smells nutty and turns a pale gold. Pour the 2 cups of liquid into the roux in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until the gravy is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt to taste. Carve the capon and serve with the gravy.

2. Chestnut stuffing

Photo by Paréj Richárd on Unsplash

Chestnuts came into the markets every October and November, in time for the holiday stuffing. The other ingredients cost almost nothing: day-old bread, two onions, a few stalks of celery, some broth from the bird's neck. The labor was real. You scored, roasted, and peeled every nut by hand the morning of Christmas, but the grocery bill for the whole stuffing was modest enough that a grandmother could make a double batch without worrying about it. Most chestnuts in that bowl had been shipped over from Italy. The American chestnut tree was functionally gone by mid-century: a fungal blight first identified at the Bronx Zoo in 1904 had swept through the eastern forests and killed an estimated three to four billion trees, and imported nuts filled the gap in American markets by the time these holiday meals happened.

Ingredients (Serves 10 to 12)

1 pound fresh chestnuts (or 2 cups jarred whole chestnuts, drained and roughly chopped)

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish

2 medium yellow onions, finely diced

4 stalks celery, finely diced

1 pound day-old white sandwich bread, torn into roughly 1-inch pieces (about 8 cups loosely packed)

2 1/2 cups chicken broth

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

If using fresh chestnuts, cut a shallow X through the flat side of each shell with a sharp knife. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and roast at 400°F for 20 to 25 minutes, until the shells curl back at the cuts. Remove the pan from the oven and cover the chestnuts with a kitchen towel for 5 minutes. While still warm, peel off both the outer shell and the papery inner skin, then roughly chop into large pieces. If using jarred chestnuts, skip this step. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 10 minutes. Put the torn bread in a large bowl. Add the chestnuts, the cooked onions and celery with any butter remaining in the pan, thyme, and parsley. Toss to combine. Beat the eggs into the chicken broth, then pour over the bread mixture. Stir until the bread has absorbed the liquid and all ingredients are evenly distributed. Season with the salt and pepper and stir once more. Spread the stuffing evenly in the prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 20 to 25 minutes, until the top is deep golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 165°F.

3. Stovetop creamed corn

Photo by Wouter Supardi Salari on Unsplash

Creamed corn off the stove runs looser than anything from a can, and that looseness is deliberate. The sauce is barely a sauce: just milk and cream with two spoonfuls of flour to hold them, plus whatever starch the corn releases into the pan over heat. Kernels keep their bite. The whole dish spreads when it hits the spoon, filling in the spaces around sliced capon or a mound of stuffing, and that quality is partly why it has always belonged at a table this crowded.

Salt is what keeps the sweetness honest. Butter and corn together push the dish toward rich and mild, and without a full teaspoon of salt it tastes flat before it reaches the table. Temperature matters just as much. Creamed corn cools fast in a wide serving bowl, and once it drops below warm it turns gluey and dull. It should arrive steaming, almost too hot for the first spoonful.

Ingredients (Serves 8)

4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels (from about 6 ears if using fresh)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion, finely diced (about 1/2 cup)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, until softened and translucent. Sprinkle in the flour and stir constantly for 1 minute, until the raw flour smell is gone. Pour in the milk and cream slowly, whisking to keep the mixture smooth. Bring to a low simmer. Add the corn, sugar, salt, and pepper. Stir well to combine. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often, for 10 to 12 minutes, until the corn is tender and the sauce has thickened to a loose, spoonable consistency. Taste and adjust salt. Serve immediately while hot.

4. Roasted parsnips with honey butter

Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash

The cook who set roasted parsnips on that Christmas table had most likely grown them herself. Kitchen gardens in the Northeast and upper Midwest ran a row or two as a matter of course, and parsnips would spend the weeks before Christmas sitting in the root cellar after the last harvest. Low-maintenance enough for a cook who already had the bird, the stuffing, and the gravy on her mind, they slid onto the second rack once the roast came out, needed one basting, and were done by the time the table filled.

Parsnips need a heavier peel than most recipes suggest. The bitterness sits in a tough outer layer, and a single thin pass with the peeler doesn't reach it. On larger roots, I split them lengthwise and cut out the woody core with a paring knife before they go on the sheet pan. The honey butter goes on twice: once right before the oven, and again at the halfway point so it has time to caramelize without scorching. At 425°F, 25 to 30 minutes will get the edges brown and lacy at the tips. Parsnips left in the ground past the first hard freeze accumulate sugar as the cold converts their stored starches, which is why December parsnips taste noticeably sweeter than those harvested in September or October.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8 as a side)

2 pounds parsnips (about 6 medium), peeled, halved lengthwise, cores removed from large roots, cut into 3-inch pieces

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Stir together the melted butter and honey in a small bowl until combined. Toss the parsnip pieces with half the honey-butter mixture, the salt, and the pepper. Spread them in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, cut side down. Roast for 15 minutes. Flip the parsnips, brush with the remaining honey butter, and scatter the thyme over the top. Continue roasting 10 to 15 minutes more, until the edges are golden brown and a fork meets no resistance at the thickest point. Serve hot.

5. Steamed Christmas pudding with hard sauce

Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash

The steamed pudding came out last, carried to the table with brandy flaming blue across the top. That was the whole entrance. At a table of twenty, chairs pushed back a few inches and children climbed up on rungs to watch. The pudding itself was dense, dark, and built well ahead: dried fruit, butter, breadcrumbs, spice, all pressed into a basin and steamed for hours. Many families made it weeks ahead, wrapped it, and steamed it again on Christmas Day. Hard sauce, cold butter and powdered sugar beaten with brandy, melted down over each hot slice.

Cold slices fried in butter the next morning were better than the original presentation, and most families who made this knew it. The cut faces browned and crisped at the edges. The fruit inside warmed back up, and the slices came out somewhere between bread pudding and a sweet hash. Hard sauce kept refrigerated for a week without trouble, good on the fried slices just as it had been on the hot pudding the night before. A pudding made in a standard 1 1/2-quart basin served eight to ten people at Christmas dinner and still left enough for three or four breakfast plates afterward, which partly explains why the dish earned its place on an already crowded table.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs (from about 3 slices white sandwich bread)

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, grated frozen or softened, plus more for greasing the basin

2 large eggs, beaten

1/4 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons brandy or dark rum, for the batter

1 cup raisins

1 cup dried currants

1/2 cup mixed candied citrus peel, roughly chopped

1/4 cup pitted prunes, chopped

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened, for the hard sauce

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted, for the hard sauce

2 tablespoons brandy or rum, for the hard sauce

Pinch of salt, for the hard sauce

2 tablespoons brandy, for flaming at the table

Instructions

Generously butter a 1 1/2-quart (6-cup) heatproof pudding basin or deep bowl. Cut a circle of parchment paper to fit the bottom and press it in. Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Add the breadcrumbs and brown sugar and stir to combine. Add the 1/2 cup grated or softened butter and work it into the dry ingredients with your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse, damp sand. Stir in the beaten eggs, milk, and 2 tablespoons brandy until a thick, sticky batter forms. Fold in the raisins, currants, candied citrus peel, and prunes until evenly distributed through the batter. Scrape the batter into the prepared basin. It should come to within about 1 inch of the rim. Smooth the top. Cut a sheet of parchment and a sheet of foil, each large enough to cover the basin with a 2-inch overhang. Stack the parchment on top of the foil and fold a 1-inch pleat across the center of both layers together. Press them over the basin and tie securely with kitchen twine around the rim. Set the basin on a small rack or an upturned heatproof plate inside a large pot. Pour enough boiling water into the pot to come halfway up the sides of the basin. Cover the pot tightly. Steam over medium-low heat for 5 hours. Check every 45 minutes and add more boiling water as needed to keep the level steady at the halfway mark. Lift the basin out carefully and let it rest 30 minutes. Run a thin knife around the edge, set a serving plate over the top, and invert. To make the hard sauce: beat the 1/2 cup softened butter with an electric mixer until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar in three additions, beating well after each. Beat in the 2 tablespoons brandy and the pinch of salt. Refrigerate until needed. To flame and serve: warm the 2 tablespoons flaming brandy in a small saucepan over low heat until just hot but not boiling. Pour it over the warm pudding and ignite carefully with a long match or lighter. Let the flame die on its own, then slice and serve with cold hard sauce.

6. Nesselrode pie

Photo by Paola Munzi on Unsplash

Nesselrode pie was the showpiece that told everyone at the table something serious had happened in the kitchen. The filling is a chiffon: a gelatin-set custard lightened with beaten egg whites and whipped cream, flavored with dark rum and studded with chopped maraschino cherries. The pie came out of New York, where a baker named Hortense Spier sold it to high-end restaurants across the city. Newspapers and magazines printed versions for home cooks. The pie sets overnight in the refrigerator and needs no oven time beyond the shell, which mattered when every rack was already spoken for.

Ingredients (Makes one 9-inch pie; serves 8)

1 pre-baked 9-inch pie shell

1 envelope (2 1/4 teaspoons) unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

3/4 cup whole milk

3 large egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided

1/2 cup canned sweetened chestnut puree

2 tablespoons dark rum

1/4 cup maraschino cherries, drained and roughly chopped

3 large egg whites

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Instructions

Sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water in a small bowl and let it stand for 5 minutes to bloom. Whisk the egg yolks and 1/4 cup of the sugar together in a medium saucepan until combined. Add the milk and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon and registers 160°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the bloomed gelatin until fully dissolved, then stir in the chestnut puree and rum until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and refrigerate, stirring every 10 minutes, until the custard is cold and just beginning to set at the edges, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. When the custard is nearly set, make the Swiss meringue: combine the egg whites and the remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of barely simmering water, keeping the bowl above the waterline. Whisk constantly until the mixture reaches 160°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and beat with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff, glossy peaks form, about 5 minutes. In a separate bowl, beat the heavy cream to soft peaks. Fold the meringue into the chilled chestnut custard in two additions, then fold in the whipped cream and the maraschino cherries until just combined. Pour the filling into the pre-baked pie shell and smooth the top. Refrigerate at least 4 hours, or overnight, until fully set before slicing.

7. Wassail (hot spiced holiday punch)

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Wassail began as an English drink built around ale and heat. You started with a large pot of ale, sweetened it with sugar or honey, shook in nutmeg and ginger, and dropped small roasted crab apples into the bowl. When those apples split open in the heat, their pale, puffed flesh spread across the surface in soft white clumps. The word wassail covers both the drink and the act of sharing it; in its oldest English form, the bowl passed from person to person as something between a toast and a blessing.

English settlers brought the custom to the colonies, but ale didn't always come with them. Apple orchards spread through the American colonies fast, cider kept through winter, and the substitution changed what was in the pot. Cider brought its own sweetness, cinnamon came forward where nutmeg had been, and by the nineteenth century the American version was a clear amber bowl smelling of clove and fruit. A cup or two of orange juice went in eventually, once citrus became easier to find, and the drink moved from something that announced itself as old English custom to something that simply tasted like Christmas.

By the 1950s, the pot sat on the back burner from early afternoon until the last guest left. A grandmother could start it before the roast went in, keep the heat low, and have something warm to put in guests' hands when they stamped snow off their boots. Cranberry juice deepened the color to a dark red that looked right on a holiday table. Children got a full cup. The older relatives got a full cup too, with something added. Robert Herrick wrote about the ale-based version, called lamb's wool, in his 1648 poem collection "Hesperides," where he crowns the bowl with "gentle Lambs-wooll." The name covered the whole preparation, the spiced hot ale with its floating roasted apple pulp. It is usually explained by the woolly white tufts of puffed apple flesh that rose to the surface when the fruit burst in the heat.

Ingredients (Makes about 18 cups, serves 18 to 20)

1 gallon apple cider

2 cups orange juice

1 cup cranberry juice

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

4 cinnamon sticks

1 tablespoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon whole allspice berries

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 medium navel oranges, sliced into rounds

Instructions

Tie the cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice berries in a double layer of cheesecloth and secure it with kitchen twine to make a spice bundle. Combine the cider, orange juice, cranberry juice, and brown sugar in a large pot of at least 6-quart capacity. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the spice bundle and the ground nutmeg to the pot. Heat over medium until the liquid steams and small bubbles form around the edges, about 20 minutes. Do not let it boil. Reduce heat to low, lay the orange rounds on the surface, and keep it just below a simmer for 30 minutes. Remove and discard the spice bundle. Ladle into mugs, giving each one a piece of orange.

These weren't weeknight dinners stretched out; they were meals built for that specific day, and the extra work was the point.



