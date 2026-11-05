7 Luck Dishes Families Cooked for New Year's Day Dinner

I use AI to help draft these articles. Every recipe and every fact in them is checked before publishing.

January first wasn't a day most families rested. Relatives drove over in the early afternoon, coats still on when they came through the door, and somebody was already at the stove. The table that afternoon carried a specific kind of weight, not just food but the belief, held with varying degrees of seriousness, that what you put in your body on New Year's Day had something to say about the rest of the year.

The dishes varied wildly by background. An Italian-American family in New Jersey might sit down to braised lentils and pork sausage. A family in the Carolinas would have pork and something green and something golden. In Japanese-American households across California, buckwheat noodles went into the pot the night before. In Korean households, sliced rice cakes went into a clear beef broth and everyone was expected to eat a bowl. Some of these traditions are centuries old; some were carried across an ocean in a single generation. All of them ended up on the same kind of table in January, surrounded by the same general hope that this year would be different.

1. Cotechino con lenticchie (braised Italian pork sausage with lentils)

Photo by Büşra İnce on Unsplash

Cotechino is a fat, heavily spiced pork sausage from the Emilia-Romagna tradition, made partly from rind, which gives the finished slice a soft, yielding quality unlike any other sausage on the table. The lentils underneath are not an afterthought. In Italian households the whole point of lentils on New Year's Day is their coin shape, each one standing in for a bit of money the year might bring. The two together have been the midnight dish of New Year's Eve in that tradition for generations, and what was left came back to the table on January first.

Whoever in the family had been taught to make it started early. A raw cotechino needs two hours of gentle simmering before it's ready to slice, so it went into cold water while the coffee was still brewing. The lentils followed in a second pot with onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, and broth, the kind of base that holds and improves as it sits. By the time relatives started arriving early in the afternoon, both pots had been going since morning.

The dish came together at the table in layers: lentils into a shallow bowl, then two or three thick rounds of sausage laid over the top, the fat from the cotechino bleeding down into the lentils as people ate. No last-minute work required once the long morning was done. That made it a good dish for a day when the cook was also the one opening the door.

Ingredients (Serves 4 to 6)

1 cotechino sausage (about 1 pound)

1 1/2 cups green or brown lentils, rinsed

1 medium yellow onion, finely diced

2 medium carrots, finely diced

2 stalks celery, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup water

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Instructions

Place the cotechino in a large pot and cover with cold water by at least 2 inches. Set over medium heat and bring to a bare simmer. Reduce the heat to low and cook uncovered for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, keeping the water at a lazy bubble and turning the sausage once halfway through, until it feels firm when you press it and an instant-read thermometer in the center reads 160°F. Remove from the water and let it rest 10 minutes before slicing. About 45 minutes before the cotechino finishes, heat the olive oil in a second heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and tomato paste and stir constantly for 1 minute. Add the rinsed lentils, chicken broth, water, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 25 to 30 minutes, until the lentils are tender but still hold their shape. Season with salt and the black pepper, then remove and discard the bay leaves. If the lentils thicken up more than you want, stir in a splash of water to loosen them. Peel away the casing from the rested cotechino and cut it into slices 3/4 inch thick. Ladle the lentils into shallow bowls, lay 2 or 3 slices of cotechino over each serving, and scatter the parsley over the top. Serve immediately.

2. Toshikoshi soba (Japanese New Year's buckwheat noodle soup)

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Toshikoshi soba is buckwheat noodle soup eaten on New Year's Eve and finished before the midnight bells, with the long unbroken noodles standing in for a long life ahead. You're not supposed to cut the noodles, and you're not supposed to let them sit either. Soba soaks up broth aggressively as it cools, so whatever you set aside at dinner is a soft, expanded mass by noon on January second. The fix is to save the broth separately in a jar in the refrigerator. Skim it the next day, bring it back to a simmer, and cook a fresh 2-ounce bundle of dry soba directly in the pot. The broth actually gets better overnight: soy and mirin round out, the dashi deepens, and the second-day bowl is worth the extra noodles.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

5 cups cold water

1 piece kombu, about 4 inches square

1 cup loosely packed katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes)

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons mirin

1 tablespoon sake

8 ounces dried soba noodles

4 green onions, thinly sliced

4 slices kamaboko (Japanese fish cake)

1 sheet toasted nori, cut into thin strips

Instructions

Combine the cold water and kombu in a medium saucepan. Let them sit at room temperature for 20 minutes, then set the pot over medium heat. Remove the kombu just before the water reaches a full boil. Bring the water to a rolling boil, add the katsuobushi, and immediately pull the pot off the heat. Let the flakes steep for 4 minutes undisturbed, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard the solids. This is your dashi. Return the dashi to the pot. Stir in the soy sauce, mirin, and sake. Set over medium-low heat and bring to a gentle simmer. Taste and adjust with another teaspoon of soy sauce if needed. Keep warm over low heat. Bring a large separate pot of unsalted water to a boil. Add the soba noodles and cook until just tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain into a colander and rinse under cold running water, tossing the noodles until they are no longer slippery. Divide the noodles among four bowls. Ladle about 1 cup of hot broth over each portion. Top with the sliced green onions, 1 slice of kamaboko, and a few strips of nori. Serve immediately.

3. Tteokguk (Korean New Year's rice cake soup)

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Tteokguk is the dish that officially ages you a year. By Korean tradition, you haven't turned a year older until you've eaten your bowl on New Year's morning. The rice cakes at the center of it are garaetteok: long white cylinders sold in the refrigerated section of Korean grocery stores, often labeled simply 'rice cake for tteokguk.' You slice them at a slight diagonal, about a quarter inch thick, before they go in. The broth is built from brisket simmered an hour or more until it has given up all its depth; the finished soup runs clear and pale gold, nothing like a braised dish, with the beef pulled into rough strips and laid back in at the end. The oval shape of the sliced garaetteok intentionally mimics yeopjeon, the round copper-alloy coins used in Joseon-dynasty Korea, which ties the dish directly to its New Year's prosperity wish.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 pound beef brisket, in one piece

10 cups cold water

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce (guk-ganjang soup soy sauce if available, or regular soy sauce)

1 pound garaetteok (cylindrical rice cakes), sliced 1/4 inch thick on the diagonal

2 large eggs, beaten

3 green onions, thinly sliced

2 sheets roasted seaweed (gim or nori), cut into thin strips

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Put the brisket and water in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Skim the gray foam that rises during the first 5 minutes, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer uncovered for 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes, until the brisket yields easily when pierced with a fork. Lift out the brisket and set it on a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve and return it to the pot. You should have about 7 to 8 cups. While the brisket simmers, soak the sliced rice cakes in cold water for 20 minutes to soften them. Drain before using. Pull the cooled brisket into thin strips along the grain and set aside. Bring the broth back to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in the garlic and soy sauce. Add the drained rice cakes and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they float and are tender but still slightly chewy. Reduce heat to medium. Pour the beaten eggs slowly into the soup in a thin stream while stirring gently, so they set into soft ribbons rather than clumps. Add the beef strips back in and stir to warm through. Taste and add salt as needed. Ladle into bowls and top each serving with green onions, seaweed strips, and a drizzle of sesame oil.

4. Pork shoulder braised with sauerkraut (Pennsylvania Dutch New Year's roast)

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The pork-and-sauerkraut tradition in Pennsylvania traces to German-speaking settlers who arrived in the 1700s. The logic ran on two rails: pigs root forward with their snouts, so pork meant progress; cabbage, as green as paper money, went into the crock and came out as sauerkraut. Shoulder was the cut, braised in a heavy covered pot until it turned soft against the kraut and both things tasted of each other.

When those families moved west into Ohio through the nineteenth century, the dish traveled with them and picked up local accents. Some pots got sliced apple, for sweetness against the ferment. Others took caraway seeds, a habit that traces back to southern Germany. I add both: the apple goes in early so it cooks down completely and rounds the braising liquid without announcing itself. I use refrigerated kraut rather than canned because it holds some bite through three hours of heat instead of turning soft all the way through.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

3 to 3 1/2 pounds bone-in pork shoulder

2 pounds sauerkraut, drained (refrigerated, not shelf-stable)

1 medium yellow onion, sliced thin

1 large apple (Granny Smith or Honeycrisp), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or lard

3/4 cup chicken broth

1 bay leaf

Instructions

Heat the oven to 325°F. Pat the pork shoulder dry with paper towels. Rub 1 teaspoon of the salt, the pepper, and the paprika over all surfaces. Warm the oil or lard in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sear the pork on all sides until well browned, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and starting to color, about 6 minutes. Stir in the apple and caraway seeds and cook 1 minute more. Add the drained sauerkraut and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir to combine everything in the pot. Set the pork shoulder on top of the sauerkraut, browned side up. Pour the broth around the sides of the meat. Tuck in the bay leaf. Cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Braise until the pork pulls apart easily when tested with two forks, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove the bay leaf. Lift the pork from the pot and pull it into large chunks, discarding any bones. Return the pork to the pot and stir it into the sauerkraut. Taste for salt and serve from the pot.

5. Pork tamales in corn husks

Photo by Andy Hay on Unsplash

Tamales take all day, which is exactly why they showed up on the New Year's table. The pork goes into the pot early morning to simmer long and low, the chile sauce gets built while the meat cools, and by the time the cousins arrive the kitchen has been going since before the sun came up. Pork carries luck on New Year's Day in a lot of traditions, and in Mexican and Mexican-American households, tamales were the form it took, dozens of them stacked open end up in the steamer.

The masa is where tamales succeed or fail, and fat is the reason. Too little lard and the finished tamal pulls away from the husk in a dense, gummy slab. The test for it is old and reliable: drop a small ball of masa into a glass of cold water and watch it. If the ball floats, the masa is light enough and ready to spread. If it sinks, beat in another tablespoon of lard and test again. The masa should feel like soft playdough and spread easily off the back of a wet spoon without tearing the husk.

Steaming is the longest wait of the day. After an hour or so over steady heat, turn off the burner but leave the lid on for ten more minutes. The masa finishes setting during that rest, and a tamal opened too early will tear against the husk rather than pull away cleanly. Wait it out, and the first one you open should come off whole.

Ingredients (Makes about 24 to 28 tamales, serves 8 to 10)

3 pounds bone-in pork shoulder

1 medium yellow onion, halved

8 garlic cloves, divided

2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste

6 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded

3 dried ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded

4 cups masa harina

1 1/3 cups lard, softened

1 teaspoon baking powder

About 4 cups pork cooking broth (from step 2)

30 to 35 dried corn husks

Instructions

Soak the corn husks in a large bowl of warm water for at least 1 hour, weighted down with a plate so they stay submerged, until soft and pliable. Put the pork shoulder in a large pot with the halved onion, 4 of the garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon of the cumin, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Add cold water to cover by 2 inches and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a steady simmer and cook 2 to 2 1/2 hours until the meat pulls apart easily when prodded with a fork. Remove the pork and set it aside to cool. Reserve at least 4 cups of broth and discard the onion and garlic. Make the chile sauce. Toast the guajillo and ancho chiles in a dry skillet over medium heat for about 30 seconds per side, pressing them flat with a spatula, until fragrant and slightly darkened. Do not let them blacken. Transfer to a bowl, cover with boiling water, and soak 20 minutes until soft. Drain and discard the soaking water. Combine the drained chiles in a blender with the remaining 4 garlic cloves, the remaining 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1 cup of the reserved pork broth. Blend on high until completely smooth, about 2 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a wide skillet, pressing the solids firmly with the back of a spoon. Shred the cooled pork into rough strands, discarding bones and large pieces of fat. Add the shredded pork to the skillet with the strained chile sauce and stir to coat. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes until the sauce clings to the meat and the mixture is no longer wet. Taste and add salt if needed. Set aside. Beat the lard in a large bowl with a hand mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes until noticeably lighter in color. Add the masa harina, baking powder, and the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and stir to combine. Pour in 2 2/3 to 3 cups of warm reserved broth about 1/2 cup at a time, mixing after each addition, until the dough is smooth and holds together like soft playdough. To test it, drop a small ball into a glass of cold water: if it floats, the masa is ready; if it sinks, beat in another tablespoon of lard and test again. Drain the corn husks and shake off excess water. Lay a husk flat with the wide end at the top. Using the back of a wet spoon, spread about 3 tablespoons of masa in a rectangle across the wide top two-thirds of the husk, leaving a 1-inch border along each long side. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of pork filling in a line down the center of the masa. Fold one long side of the husk over the filling, then fold the other long side over to seal. Fold the narrow bottom end up. Set the tamal fold-side down, or tie it closed with a thin strip torn from an extra husk. Repeat with the remaining husks, masa, and filling. Stand the tamales upright in a steamer basket, open end up, over 2 to 3 inches of water. Cover tightly and steam over medium heat for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, checking the water level every 20 minutes and topping it up with hot water as needed. The tamales are done when the masa pulls away cleanly from the husk without sticking. Turn off the heat and leave the tamales in the covered steamer for 10 minutes before serving. They finish setting during this rest.

6. Cock-a-leekie soup (Scottish chicken and leek soup with prunes)

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Cock-a-leekie earned its place on New Year's tables because it asked almost nothing of the cook's budget. The traditional bird was not a good roasting chicken but an old cockerel or a spent laying hen, the kind of animal a farm family would butcher in winter rather than feed through cold months when it no longer earned its keep. Leeks were cheap; barley was cheaper. A pot big enough to hold the whole bird could feed eight people, and in the Scottish families who settled Nova Scotia and Ontario, that math held for generations. One chicken, a pound and a half of leeks and ten prunes from the pantry did the work.

The prunes are what confuse people the first time, sitting in the bowl next to the chicken and looking like they wandered in from somewhere else. Leave them in. They soften over the last half hour of cooking until they're barely recognizable as dried fruit, and what they do is cut the soup's flatness in a way more salt cannot. Some cooks fish them out before ladling; others let them stay. The finished bowl is not thick or starchy: pale gold broth, barley just plumped, leeks turned to silk, and strips of chicken that have given everything they had to the pot. F. Marian McNeill's "The Scots Kitchen," published in 1929, is still the book people reach for when the argument over prunes comes up.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

1 whole chicken (3 1/2 to 4 pounds)

3 large leeks (about 1 1/2 pounds total), white and pale green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/2 inch thick

1/2 cup pearl barley

10 pitted prunes, halved

8 cups water or low-sodium chicken broth

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Instructions

Put the whole chicken in a large pot (at least 8-quart capacity). Add the water or broth, bay leaves, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat. Skim the gray foam that rises to the surface during the first 5 to 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to a steady simmer. Add the pearl barley. Cover and cook for 45 minutes. While the chicken cooks, place the sliced leeks in a large bowl of cold water and swish them around to loosen any grit. Let them sit a minute, then lift them out with your hands, leaving the grit in the bottom of the bowl. Add the leeks and prunes to the pot. Cook at a steady simmer, partially covered, for 30 more minutes, until the barley is completely tender and the chicken registers 165°F at the thickest part of the thigh. Remove the chicken to a cutting board and discard the bay leaves. Let the chicken rest 10 minutes. Pull all the meat from the bones, discard the skin and bones, and chop or shred the meat into bite-sized pieces. Return the meat to the pot. Taste for salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and scatter the chopped parsley over the top.

7. Bigos (Polish hunter's stew with sauerkraut and mixed meats)

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Bigos is a Polish hunter's stew built on sauerkraut, fresh cabbage, and several kinds of pork cooked together long enough that the whole pot becomes something none of those ingredients would be on their own. The texture is thick and partly shredded, the braising liquid dark and sour, with salt coming from two directions at once: the kraut and the smoked kielbasa. It hits the bowl hot, almost gelatinous as it cools, and that density is the point.

I add the fresh cabbage first and let it wilt down before the sauerkraut goes in, because sauerkraut holds its structure far better and needs less time in the heat. My ratio runs heavier on cured pork than fresh, which pulls a smokier base through the whole pot. Keep the heat low enough that the lid barely moves. Two hours in, the pork shoulder has given its fat to the broth, the cabbage has turned silky, and the sourness has mellowed just enough to stay sharp without being harsh.

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

1 pound kielbasa (smoked Polish sausage), sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

1/2 pound thick-cut smoked bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 1/2 pounds green cabbage (about half a medium head), cored and roughly chopped

2 pounds sauerkraut, drained (reserve 1/2 cup of the brine)

1 large yellow onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup dry red wine

1 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the pork shoulder cubes in a single layer and brown on two sides, about 4 minutes total. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the bacon to the pot and cook until the fat renders and the pieces start to color, about 5 minutes. Add the kielbasa and cook 2 minutes more. Remove all the meat with a slotted spoon and add it to the pork shoulder. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the pot. Add the onion and cook over medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir for 1 minute. Add the fresh cabbage and stir to coat it in the fat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until it wilts down significantly, about 8 minutes. Add the drained sauerkraut, the reserved 1/2 cup of brine, the tomato paste, caraway seeds, marjoram, black pepper, and bay leaves. Stir to combine. Return all the browned meats to the pot. Pour in the wine and chicken broth. The liquid should come about halfway up the contents; add a splash more broth if the pot looks dry. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes, until the pork shoulder is very tender and breaks apart easily. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Taste and adjust for salt. Serve hot.

These seven pots came out of kitchens rooted in Italy, Japan, Korea, Germany, Mexico, Scotland and Poland, and every one of them was made because the year ahead felt like something worth cooking for.



