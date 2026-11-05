7 Christmas Breads Grandmothers Made Before the Family Came Home

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The real baking happened three or four days before Christmas, not on the day itself. By the time relatives started arriving, a grandmother's kitchen was already finished: loaves cooling on the counter, some wrapped in cloth or wax paper and stacked near the door to go home with whoever needed one. These were the breads that required patience, and they rewarded it.

Every culture with a winter celebration and a wheat-growing tradition seems to have at least one of them. The fillings change, the shape changes, but the logic holds: a sweet, egg-rich dough gets worked into something that keeps for days, feeds a table, and travels well. Some of the seven breads here are braided in multiple strands. Some are rolled tight around poppy seeds or walnuts. One is dusted so heavily with powdered sugar it looks like it came through a blizzard. All of them are full recipes you can make from scratch.

1. Stollen

Photo by Yulia Khlebnikova on Unsplash

Stollen left Germany in the luggage of bakers who knew it as an Advent staple long before Christmas morning arrived. The loaf is dense and buttery, studded with rum-soaked dried fruit and sometimes carrying a log of marzipan through its center. The finish is a heavy coat of powdered sugar brushed over hot melted butter, white enough that the loaf looks dusted with snow. Its shape is distinctive: an oval folded partway over itself, the top half offset so a rounded spine sits on top and a low shelf runs along one side.

German immigrants brought it to Pennsylvania in the eighteenth century and to the Texas Hill Country and the Midwest in the nineteenth. The recipe shifted wherever it settled. American versions dropped the cardamom more often than not, swapped in whatever dried fruit was on hand for the raisins and candied orange and lemon peel Dresden bakers use, and started skipping the marzipan center when the family didn't have almonds to grind. What stayed constant was the timing: the loaves went into the oven days before anyone arrived, because a freshly baked Stollen is good and a week-old Stollen, wrapped tightly and rested on the counter, is better.

Ingredients (Makes 1 large loaf, serves about 12)

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/2 cup whole milk, warmed to 110°F

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

1 1/2 cups mixed dried fruit (raisins, currants, and candied orange peel)

3 tablespoons dark rum

4 ounces marzipan or almond paste

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, for finishing

1 cup powdered sugar, for finishing

Instructions

At least 2 hours before baking, and better yet the night before, combine the dried fruit and rum in a small bowl, stir to coat, cover, and let sit at room temperature. Drain off any unabsorbed rum before using. Warm the milk to 110°F. Sprinkle the yeast over it, stir in 1 teaspoon of the granulated sugar, and let stand 5 to 10 minutes until foamy. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, remaining sugar, salt, cardamom, nutmeg, and lemon zest. Add the yeast mixture, eggs, and vanilla. Mix until a rough dough forms, then work in the softened butter a tablespoon at a time. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead 8 to 10 minutes until smooth and slightly tacky. Flatten the dough into a rough rectangle, scatter the drained fruit over it, and fold and knead just until the fruit is distributed evenly throughout. Place in a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise at room temperature until doubled, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Punch down the dough and turn it onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat it into an oval roughly 12 by 8 inches. Roll the marzipan into a log about 10 inches long and lay it lengthwise down the center of the oval. Fold one long side of the dough over the marzipan and down toward the opposite edge, stopping the folded edge about 1 inch short of that edge. Press firmly along the seam to seal. The fold becomes the rounded spine; the lower layer that extends beyond the fold is the shelf. Transfer the shaped loaf to a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover loosely with a clean towel, and let rise until noticeably puffy, about 45 to 60 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until deep golden brown and hollow-sounding when tapped on the bottom. While the loaf is still hot, brush it all over with the 4 tablespoons of melted butter. Sift the powdered sugar generously over the top, let it sit 5 minutes, then sift a second time to build a thick white coat. The finished loaf has a rounded spine on top and a low shelf along one side. Cool completely on a wire rack, at least 2 hours, before slicing. For the best texture, wrap the cooled loaf tightly in plastic wrap and leave it at room temperature for 2 to 3 days before cutting.

2. Panettone

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Milan's holiday bread rises taller than any loaf has a right to, the domed top splitting open along scored lines while it bakes to a deep amber. Inside, the crumb is yellow from egg yolks, airy as a sponge, and scattered with golden raisins and chips of candied orange peel. Lombard bakers start it two or three days before Christmas. A long, slow fermentation is what gives the bread its flavor; a rushed one-day version can taste flat even when the texture comes out right.

The dough is so heavily enriched with butter and eggs that by the time you've finished mixing it, it looks more like a loose batter than bread dough. It slicks off a spatula in sheets, clings to your hands, and slides around the bowl. That behavior is not a problem to fix. Reaching for extra flour is what actually ruins it: a cup or two too many and the crumb goes tight and dense, nothing like the honeycomb pull you're after. Oil your hands instead of flouring them when you shape the loaf. The overnight cold rest in the refrigerator will firm the dough up considerably, and by morning it handles well enough. Angelo Motta, a Milanese baker, is credited with creating the modern tall form around 1919 by baking the dough inside a tall paper mold called a pirottino. A dough this rich sinks as it cools, so bakers hang each finished loaf upside down on skewers pushed through the base of the paper mold, and home bakers still do the same.

Ingredients (Makes 1 tall loaf, serves 8 to 10)

3 cups bread flour (360 grams), plus a little for dusting

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (about 110°F)

1/3 cup granulated sugar, divided

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2 large egg yolks, at room temperature

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus 1 teaspoon for the top

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

3/4 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup diced candied orange peel

Instructions

Combine the yeast, warm water, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar in a small bowl. Stir briefly and let stand for 10 minutes until foamy. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour, the remaining sugar, and the salt. Add the yeast mixture, the whole eggs, and the egg yolks. Mix on low speed until a rough, shaggy dough forms, about 2 minutes. With the mixer running on medium-low, add the softened butter one tablespoon at a time, waiting until each piece is fully absorbed before adding the next. This takes about 15 minutes. When all the butter is in, the dough will be very soft, sticky, and will pull away from the bowl walls in long, glossy ropes. Add the vanilla extract, orange zest, and lemon zest. Mix on medium speed for 2 more minutes. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Fold in the golden raisins and candied orange peel with a spatula until evenly distributed. Scrape the dough into a lightly oiled bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours or overnight. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let it stand at room temperature for 1 hour. It should have roughly doubled in bulk during the cold rise. Set a tall paper panettone mold (6 inches in diameter, about 4 inches tall) on a baking sheet. If you don't have a paper mold, grease a 6-inch round cake pan and line it with a parchment collar that extends 4 inches above the rim. Lightly oil your hands. Shape the dough into a smooth ball by folding the edges under repeatedly, then lower it into the mold. The dough should sit about halfway up. Cover loosely with lightly oiled plastic wrap and let rise at warm room temperature (75 to 80°F) until the dome crowns about 1 inch above the top of the mold, 3 to 5 hours. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Score an X across the top of the loaf with a sharp knife or scissors. Place the reserved 1 teaspoon of butter in the center of the X. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes until deep golden brown. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 190°F. While the loaf is still hot, thread two long wooden or metal skewers horizontally through the base of the paper mold, about 1 inch from the bottom. Hang the loaf upside down between two objects of equal height so it hangs freely without touching anything. Cool completely upside down, at least 2 hours, before cutting.

3. Julekake (Norwegian Christmas bread)

Photo by Karyna Panchenko on Unsplash

Julekake runs on flour, milk, sugar, butter, eggs, cardamom, and whatever dried fruit was in the cabinet. Norwegian and Norwegian-American families baked it in quantity because one loaf fed a full table and cost almost nothing beyond the small extravagance of the cardamom and the candied citron. Everything else was already in the pantry, raisins if you had them along with the sugar tin. The bread was not a showpiece but a staple that happened to smell like something was about to happen, and you could bake three loaves in a single afternoon and have enough to give two of them away.

A full teaspoon of cardamom in a standard loaf puts it toward the fragrant end of the range most recipes allow, and giving the first rise a full two hours rather than cutting it short at one pays off in a fuller flavor and a lighter crumb. The candied fruit goes in after the initial kneading, pressed in gradually so the dough doesn't tear around it. What comes out of the oven is a golden, slightly sweet bread with a crust that takes a solid knock before it gives.

Ingredients (Makes 1 loaf, serves 10 to 12)

1 cup whole milk, warmed to 110°F

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs, divided

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup candied citron or mixed candied fruit, chopped

Instructions

Combine the warm milk, yeast, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar in a small bowl. Stir once and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes until the surface is foamy. Whisk together the flour, remaining 1/4 cup sugar, cardamom, and salt in a large bowl. Add the yeast mixture, the softened butter, and 1 of the eggs to the flour mixture. Stir until a shaggy dough forms, then turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 8 to 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and slightly tacky but not sticky. Flatten the dough into a rough rectangle and scatter the raisins and candied fruit evenly over it. Fold the dough over the fruit and knead for 2 to 3 minutes more until the fruit is distributed throughout. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and set in a warm spot to rise until doubled in size, about 2 hours. Punch the dough down and shape it into an oval loaf, tucking the ends under to create a smooth top surface. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover loosely, and let rise again until noticeably puffy, about 45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°F during the second rise. Beat the remaining egg and brush it evenly over the top and sides of the loaf. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until deep golden brown. The bottom should sound hollow when tapped. If the top is browning too fast before the 30-minute mark, tent it loosely with foil. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for at least 20 minutes before slicing.

4. Vánočka (Czech Christmas braided bread)

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Vánočka is built in three braided tiers stacked into a pyramid: a four-strand braid on the bottom, a three-strand braid in the middle, and two ropes twisted together on top. The whole structure bakes as one piece, the layers pressed together at the ends and left to rise a second time before the oven. It comes out amber from the egg wash, with sliced almonds catching on the ridges, and smells of lemon and warm butter from across the kitchen.

The crumb is tight and fine the way enriched dough gets when you've worked egg yolks and butter into it, closer to a soft dinner roll than to a chewy country loaf. It's not salty at all; the dominant flavors are faint lemon and something lightly sweet, with raisins appearing in soft pockets through the crumb. The crust is thin and lacquered from the egg wash, with almonds pressed into the top. When you pull a warm slice apart, the inside gives cleanly and barely steams.

It's best in the first hours after it comes out of the oven, when the crust still has some snap and the inside is tender enough to tear with your fingers. By the next day the texture shifts, the crumb settles and dries slightly, and the loaf slices more cleanly than it did warm. That second-day bread makes good toast, and families who bake it regularly often save the stale pieces for bread pudding after the holiday.

Ingredients (Makes 1 large loaf, serves 10 to 12)

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (one standard packet)

3/4 cup whole milk, warmed to 110°F

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 large egg yolks

1 large egg (for the egg wash)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1/2 cup raisins, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes and drained

1 tablespoon water (for the egg wash)

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

Instructions

Combine the warm milk and yeast in a small bowl and let it sit for 5 minutes, until foamy. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Add the yeast mixture, the 3 egg yolks, vanilla extract, and lemon zest. Stir until a rough dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 2 minutes to bring it together. Add the softened butter a tablespoon at a time, working each addition fully into the dough before adding the next. This takes about 8 to 10 minutes of total kneading. During the last 2 minutes of kneading, work in the drained raisins. The finished dough should be smooth and slightly tacky. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, turn once to coat, and cover with plastic wrap. Let it rise at room temperature until doubled, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Punch down the dough. Divide it into 9 pieces: 4 pieces of about 5 ounces each for the bottom tier, 3 pieces of about 3 ounces each for the middle tier, and 2 pieces of about 2 1/2 ounces each for the top tier. Roll each bottom-tier piece into a rope about 18 inches long, each middle-tier piece into a rope about 13 inches long, and each top-tier piece into a rope about 9 inches long. If a rope springs back and shortens, let it rest uncovered for 5 minutes and roll it again. For the bottom tier, lay the 4 ropes side by side on a parchment-lined baking sheet and press the top ends firmly together. Working from right to left, take the rightmost rope and weave it over the rope beside it, under the next rope, and over the leftmost rope so it becomes the new leftmost rope. Repeat, always starting from the rightmost rope, until the braid is complete. Pinch the bottom ends together and tuck them under the loaf. For the middle tier, press the top ends of the 3 ropes together. Cross the right rope over the center rope, then cross the left rope over the center rope; repeat to form a standard 3-strand braid. Pinch the ends, tuck them under, and set this braid on top of the bottom tier, centered lengthwise. For the top tier, wind the 2 remaining ropes around each other 4 to 5 times. Pinch both ends and set the rope on top of the middle tier, centered. Press the layers gently together at the ends to secure them. Cover the assembled loaf loosely with plastic wrap and let it rise until noticeably puffy, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Beat the whole egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush the entire surface of the loaf generously with the egg wash, then scatter the sliced almonds over the top. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until the loaf is deep amber and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 190°F. If the top darkens too quickly, tent it loosely with aluminum foil after 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing.

5. Christopsomo (Greek Christmas bread)

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Greek households baked Christopsomo on Christmas Eve or the day before, while the Nativity fast was still on. By Christmas morning it was cool on the counter, the cross pressed into the top still faintly raised, the walnuts set where the arms of the cross met the round. It stayed there, uncut, until the head of the household broke it at the Christmas table.

The women who made it took the decoration seriously. Reserved dough got rolled out carefully for the cross, and in some households the cross was not the only thing pressed into the top. A family might add small dough shapes representing their livelihood, a boat if they fished, a sheaf if they farmed. This bread was not just food brought to the table; it was the year laid out in dough.

What makes Christopsomo taste different from other Christmas breads is what goes into the dough: mahlab, the ground dried kernels of a small wild cherry, and mastic, the resinous crystals from trees on the Greek island of Chios. Both spices are sold in Greek and Middle Eastern grocery stores. Mahlab gives the crumb a faint almond bitterness; mastic adds a cool, piney edge that you either love immediately or have to meet a few more times before you do. Neither one is loud. Together they make the loaf smell unmistakably like itself.

Ingredients (Makes 1 large round loaf, serves 10 to 12)

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/3 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup whole milk, warmed to 110°F

1/4 cup warm water (110°F)

3 large eggs, divided

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon mahlab (ground dried cherry kernels)

1/2 teaspoon mastic crystals, ground to a fine powder

1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest

8 walnut halves

Instructions

Combine the yeast, warm water, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar in a small bowl. Let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes. Whisk together the flour, remaining sugar, salt, mahlab, and ground mastic in a large bowl. Add the yeast mixture, warm milk, 2 of the eggs, the butter, and the orange zest to the flour mixture. Stir until a rough dough forms, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead 8 to 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth and slightly tacky. Alternatively, knead with a dough hook on medium speed for 5 to 6 minutes. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, turn to coat, and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Let rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours. Punch down the dough. Pinch off about one-quarter of it and set aside. Shape the larger piece into a smooth round and place it on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Divide the reserved dough in half. Roll each piece into a rope about 10 inches long. Lay the ropes over the round in a cross, pressing the ends firmly against the sides of the loaf to adhere. Press 2 walnut halves into the dough at each of the four points where the cross meets the loaf. Cover loosely with the towel and let rise until noticeably puffy, about 45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Beat the remaining egg and brush it gently over the entire loaf, working carefully around the walnut halves. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, until deep golden brown. Tap the bottom of the loaf; it should sound hollow. Transfer to a wire rack and cool at least 30 minutes before slicing.

6. Kolach (Ukrainian Christmas braided bread)

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Kolach went into the oven two or three days before the family arrived, and what wasn't eaten on Christmas Eve fed the household for the rest of the week. The braided rings hold up well because this is an enriched dough and it doesn't get stale the way a lean loaf does. Second-day slices got toasted over a gas burner or pressed in a dry pan and eaten with butter and honey at breakfast. An extra loaf was often wrapped in a clean cloth and carried to a neighbor. In Ukrainian-Canadian communities concentrated in Manitoba and Alberta, the Christmas Eve table traditionally holds three kolach stacked one on top of another with a candle set through the center; the whole arrangement is the symbolic centerpiece of Svyata Vechera, the Holy Supper, and each loaf represents one person of the Trinity.

Ingredients (Makes 2 braided loaves, serves about 16)

1/2 cup warm water (about 110°F)

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/2 cup whole milk, warmed to 110°F

1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 teaspoon fine salt

2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus up to 1/2 cup more as needed

1 egg yolk beaten with 1 tablespoon water, for egg wash

1 tablespoon poppy seeds, for topping (optional)

Instructions

Combine the warm water and yeast in a large bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the sugar and let stand 5 to 10 minutes, until the mixture is foamy. Add the remaining sugar, warm milk, salt, beaten eggs, and melted butter. Stir until combined. Add the flour one cup at a time, stirring after each addition, until a shaggy dough forms. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 8 to 10 minutes, adding flour a tablespoon at a time if the dough sticks, until it is smooth and slightly tacky but no longer sticky. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm spot until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours. Punch the dough down and divide it into 2 equal pieces. Cover one piece and set it aside. Divide the first piece into 3 equal strands. Roll each strand into a rope about 18 inches long. Braid the three ropes together, then bring the ends around to meet and pinch them firmly to form a closed ring. Place the ring on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the second piece of dough. Cover the loaves loosely with a kitchen towel and let them rise until puffy and visibly larger, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. During the last 20 minutes, preheat the oven to 350°F. Brush both loaves with the egg wash. Scatter poppy seeds over the top if using. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until deep golden brown all over. Tap the bottom of a loaf; it should sound hollow. Cool on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes before slicing.

7. Beigli (Hungarian Christmas rolled bread)

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Beigli is the rolled Christmas bread that shows up on Hungarian holiday tables in pairs, one walnut and one poppy seed, though most families with a confident baker will put out four or six because they go fast. The dough is a yeast-leavened pastry made with lard, butter, or both, which gives the crust a brittleness that cracks down the top in the oven; a glossy, marbled top is the sign of a good bake, though a few small cracks are common. The cold fat is worked into the flour the same way you'd work it into a pie crust, and the yeast is proofed separately in warm milk. That sequence makes the dough more cooperative and the finished shell distinctly flaky. This filling leans heavier on the walnuts than on the sugar, because the nuts are the point and a filling that runs too sweet turns into candy rather than something worth cutting a proper slice for.

Ingredients (Makes 2 rolls, serves 8 to 10)

FOR THE DOUGH:

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

1/2 cup lard, cold, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/3 cup whole milk, warmed to 110°F

2 large egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon salt

FOR THE WALNUT FILLING:

2 cups ground walnuts

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup raisins

FOR THE EGG WASH:

1 large egg, beaten

Instructions

Stir the yeast and 1 teaspoon of the dough sugar into the warm milk. Let stand 5 minutes until foamy. In a large bowl, combine the flour, remaining dough sugar, and salt. Work in the cold lard with your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs with no large pieces of fat remaining. Add the egg yolks and the yeast mixture to the flour mixture. Stir until a rough dough forms, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes until smooth. The dough will be firm and not sticky. Shape the dough into a ball, return it to the bowl, and cover with a clean towel. Let rise at room temperature for 1 hour, or until noticeably puffed. While the dough rises, make the filling: combine the ground walnuts, sugar, milk, vanilla, lemon zest, and raisins in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is thick enough to hold its shape when spread, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Divide the risen dough into 2 equal pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a rectangle about 10 by 12 inches. Spread half the filling over each rectangle, leaving a 1/2-inch border on all sides. Roll up tightly from one long edge, pinching the seam and both ends firmly closed. Place each roll seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet, spaced at least 3 inches apart. Brush each roll all over with beaten egg. Let rest 15 minutes, then brush with egg a second time. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until deep golden brown all over. A few small cracks on top are common and don't affect the flavor. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely before slicing, at least 1 hour.

These loaves take time, and that time is part of what they mean. Baked a few days ahead, wrapped up, and carried to the table or carried out the door.



