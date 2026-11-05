7 Dishes Mothers Made When the Grown Kids Came Home for Christmas Week

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When the whole family arrives at once, toddlers in the guest room and grown kids taking over the couch, the kitchen shifts into a different gear entirely. It's not one dinner. It's breakfasts, lunches, something hot when someone comes in from the cold at noon, and a real dinner every night for eight people who keep different schedules.

The dishes that hold up to that week are specific ones: big soups that get better on day two, roasts that last three meals, something ready by seven in the morning without turning on a burner. These seven were the workhorses in a lot of Christmas kitchens, the meals a mother planned when she knew she'd be feeding a crowd from Christmas Eve straight through.

1. Italian wedding soup

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Italian wedding soup is the kind of thing that makes sense when you're feeding eight people over a week. The broth deepens by day two, the meatballs hold firmer, and the greens mellow into the stock. You make it once on the day everyone arrives and it carries the house for days.

Make the meatballs about an inch across and roll all of them before starting anything else. Rolling 70 or so meatballs takes time, so get that done and set them aside, and the actual soup then comes together in under half an hour. I bake them instead of browning on the stovetop: one flat layer on a rimmed sheet pan at 400°F until they're firm and cooked through. It keeps the fat from clouding the broth.

The leftovers are what a full house actually runs on. By day three, the pasta has absorbed most of the liquid. Add a cup of chicken stock, bring it back to a simmer, and it comes back as a different soup: thicker, the meatballs slightly softer, everything concentrated. Cleveland's Italian-American neighborhoods have been making this soup for generations; those kitchens traditionally used escarole as the green rather than spinach, and the slight bitterness of escarole holds up to a long simmer where spinach turns pale and shapeless.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

1 pound ground beef, or a mix of ground beef and ground pork

1/3 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons whole milk

1 large egg

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

2 garlic cloves, minced (for the meatballs)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (for the meatballs)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper (for the meatballs)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced small

3 medium carrots, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick

3 stalks celery, sliced 1/4 inch thick

4 garlic cloves, minced (for the soup)

10 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup acini di pepe pasta, or orzo

1 small head escarole, roughly chopped (about 6 cups)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and milk. Let them soak for 2 minutes, then add the ground beef, egg, 1/4 cup Parmesan, the 2 minced garlic cloves, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Mix with your hands until just combined. Roll the mixture into balls about 1 inch across. You should get about 70 meatballs. Arrange them in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the meatballs are cooked through and register 160°F on an instant-read thermometer. Set aside. While the meatballs bake, heat the olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the 4 minced garlic cloves and cook 1 minute more, stirring, until fragrant. Pour in the chicken broth and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until just tender. Add the cooked meatballs and the escarole. Stir and simmer over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, until the escarole wilts and the meatballs are heated through. Taste and season with salt and black pepper. Serve with additional grated Parmesan at the table.

2. Fresh ham (slow-roasted pork leg with garlic and herb crust)

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A fresh ham is the rear leg of the pig, sold raw, unbrined, and unsmoked. It has nothing in common with a spiral-cut holiday ham except the shape of the bone. The fat cap runs an inch thick in places, the meat before cooking is the same pale pink as a pork shoulder, and there's no brine to rinse off, no glaze already applied. You're starting from a piece of raw pork and building the whole thing yourself, which is exactly why fresh ham has always been the cook's version of the holiday centerpiece. It feeds as many people as a cured ham, and you decide what goes on it.

Scoring the fat before roasting is what makes the crust worth having. A crosshatch of cuts about an inch apart, going a quarter inch deep, lets the herb paste work into the fat layer rather than just sitting on the surface. The first twenty minutes at high heat get the browning started; the oven drops to 325°F after that and the ham finishes slow. What comes out at 145°F is a juicy, carveable roast with the fat gone papery and mahogany brown, the kind where people cut into the crust separately from the meat because they don't want to miss it.

Ingredients (Serves 10 to 12)

1 bone-in fresh ham (shank end), 8 to 9 pounds

10 garlic cloves, divided (6 sliced thin, 4 minced)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup chicken broth

Instructions

Take the ham out of the refrigerator 1 hour before roasting. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Pat the ham dry with paper towels. Score the fat cap in a crosshatch pattern, cutting lines about 1 inch apart and no deeper than 1/4 inch. Use a paring knife to cut about 20 small slits all over the surface of the meat and press one thin garlic slice into each slit, using all 6 sliced cloves. Stir together the olive oil, 4 minced garlic cloves, rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper, and paprika into a loose paste. Rub it all over the ham, pressing it into the scored fat cap. Set the ham fat side up on a rack inside a large roasting pan. Pour the chicken broth into the bottom of the pan. Roast at 450°F for 20 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325°F without opening the door and continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat, not touching the bone, reads 145°F, about 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 hours more depending on exact weight. Go by the thermometer, not the clock. Transfer the ham to a cutting board, tent loosely with foil, and let it rest for 20 to 25 minutes. Carve in thick slices, working around the bone, and serve with any pan juices spooned over.

3. Overnight French toast casserole

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French toast started life as a skillet dish, one or two slices fried to order while everyone else waited. The overnight soak has an older cousin: in New Orleans Creole cooking, stale French bread had been dipped in custard and fried as pain perdu since at least the nineteenth century, rescuing bread that would otherwise go to waste. Somewhere along the way, a cook looked at a dining room full of Christmas guests and moved the whole thing into a baking pan instead. The casserole form turned an impossible morning rush into a job done by ten o'clock the night before. By the time church-basement cookbooks started collecting make-ahead brunch recipes through the 1980s, the overnight French toast bake showed up in a lot of them.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened, for greasing the pan

1 pound brioche or challah bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups)

8 large eggs

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Rub the softened butter over the bottom and sides of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Spread the bread cubes in an even layer. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, granulated sugar, vanilla, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, and the nutmeg until smooth. Pour the custard over the bread cubes. Press down gently with a spatula so every piece absorbs some liquid. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours, or overnight. Remove the dish from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar, pecans, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Scatter the cold butter pieces over the top of the casserole, then sprinkle the brown sugar mixture evenly over everything. Bake uncovered for 45 to 55 minutes, until the top is deep golden brown, the edges are set, and a thermometer inserted in the center reads 160°F. Let stand for 10 minutes before scooping and serving.

4. Roasted leg of lamb with garlic and rosemary

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A whole bone-in leg of lamb is what you reach for when every chair in the dining room has someone in it. It feeds ten to twelve from a single roasting pan, holds in the oven for two hours without needing attention, and keeps the stovetop free for everything else a full house demands. Bone-in carries more flavor than the boneless butterflied version, and the bone itself slows the outer layers from overcooking while the center catches up.

The number to watch is on the thermometer, not on the clock. A leg this thick accumulates heat deep in the bone and in the dense muscle surrounding it, and it keeps climbing after you pull it. Pull it the moment the thermometer reads 145°F, the USDA minimum for whole cuts, and rest it at least 15 minutes. That carryover adds 4 to 6 degrees, so the lamb finishes around 150°F, medium and still pink at the center. Leave it in the oven until it reads 160°F and you'll carve a gray, dried roast instead.

The paste goes together fast: rosemary and olive oil with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice, rubbed over every surface after you've studded the meat with garlic slivers. The oven starts at 425°F for the first 20 minutes to build a brown crust, then drops to 325°F for the rest of the cook. Whatever collects in the bottom of the pan while the lamb rests, deglaze it and serve it at the table. At the butcher counter, a leg of lamb typically comes in two halves: the shank end and the sirloin end. The shank end is narrower and carves more cleanly off the bone than the broader sirloin end. A whole bone-in leg runs 6 to 9 pounds.

Ingredients (Serves 10 to 12)

1 whole bone-in leg of lamb, 7 to 8 pounds

8 cloves garlic, peeled and cut into thin slivers

3 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup dry white wine or low-sodium chicken broth

Instructions

Remove the lamb from the refrigerator 1 hour before roasting. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Using a small sharp knife, cut about 24 slits roughly 1 inch deep all over the surface of the lamb. Push one garlic sliver into each slit. Stir together the rosemary, olive oil, salt, pepper, and lemon juice in a small bowl. Rub the paste all over the surface of the lamb, including the underside. Set the lamb fat-side up on a rack in a large roasting pan. Pour the wine or broth into the bottom of the pan. Roast at 425°F for 20 minutes. Reduce the oven to 325°F and continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat, not touching the bone, reads 145°F, about 1 1/2 to 2 1/4 hours more for a 7- to 8-pound leg. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and tent loosely with foil. Rest for at least 15 minutes before carving. The internal temperature will climb another 4 to 6 degrees during the rest. While the lamb rests, place the roasting pan over medium heat on the stovetop. Scrape up the browned bits and let the drippings reduce for 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve alongside the carved lamb.

5. White chicken chili

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White chicken chili puts ten people around a table on the kind of budget that makes a week of company feel possible. The whole pot costs somewhere around fifteen dollars: two pounds of boneless chicken thighs, three cans of white beans, a couple of cans of green chiles, a quart of broth and a single onion. Boneless chicken thighs cost less per pound than breasts, and the beans stretch the batch far enough that the leftovers the next morning are still a full meal. That matters when every couch has a person on it and you're feeding the same group breakfast, lunch and dinner for six days running.

I add the cumin in two stages. Three-quarters of it, 1½ teaspoons, goes in with the onions and green chiles early, where it has time to bloom in the hot fat and lose its raw edge. The remaining ½ teaspoon goes in with the shredded chicken near the end, so there's still a sharper top note in the finished bowl. Pull the chicken out of the pot to shred it on a cutting board, never in the liquid, because the meat falls apart unevenly when it's submerged. The sour cream goes in off the heat. Stir it into a boiling pot and it breaks into small white clumps.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10)

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (4 ounces each) diced green chiles, undrained

2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cans (15 ounces each) Great Northern or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup sour cream

Salt to taste

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat. Season the chicken thighs lightly with salt. Add them to the pot and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden brown on the outside; they do not need to be cooked through at this point. Transfer to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, green chiles, 1½ teaspoons of the cumin, the oregano, coriander, and cayenne. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Pour in the chicken broth and add the drained beans. Return the chicken thighs to the pot. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Remove the chicken thighs to a cutting board. Shred the meat with two forks, discarding any visible fat. Return the shredded chicken to the pot and stir in the remaining ½ teaspoon of cumin. Pull the pot off the heat and stir in the sour cream until fully incorporated. Taste and adjust salt. Serve hot.

6. Creamed pearl onions

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Creamed pearl onions hold a particular place on the Christmas table. They look almost too delicate to bother with, and most of the family passes them by until they notice someone else taking seconds. The onions are small enough to eat whole, tender all the way through once properly cooked, and they carry the cream sauce in every bite rather than swimming beneath it.

The sauce is thick and faintly salty, the kind that coats the back of a spoon and settles against the dish when it cools. Which is exactly why these need to arrive at the table hot. Cold creamed onions go wrong in a particular way: the sauce loses its give and the onion goes slack. Done right, each one still gives slight resistance when you bite through it, the outer layer barely there, the inside soft without collapsing. Pearl onions are sold in Britain as button onions and typically end up pickled in malt vinegar; the creamed preparation, where they cook in a béchamel and come to the table hot as a side dish, is an American holiday tradition.

Ingredients (Serves 8 to 10 as a side dish)

2 pounds frozen pearl onions

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the frozen pearl onions and cook until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. Melt the butter in a wide saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and stir constantly for 2 minutes, until the paste turns slightly golden and smells nutty. Pour in the whole milk about 1/2 cup at a time, whisking after each addition until smooth before adding more. Once all the milk is in, pour in the heavy cream and whisk to combine. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the salt, white pepper, and nutmeg. Taste and adjust salt. Add the drained pearl onions to the sauce and fold gently to coat. Heat over low for 2 to 3 minutes until the onions are warmed through. Serve immediately.

7. Yorkshire pudding

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Yorkshire pudding claimed its place on Christmas Day itself, timed to come out of the oven and reach the table before it fell. This was not a job anyone volunteered to take from the cook who already knew it, because a full house staring at an oven and voicing opinions will reliably produce a flat pudding. In northern England, where the dish originated, it went to the table before the meat as a cheap way to blunt everyone's appetite; in an American home it moved to the side of the plate, next to the roast it had just shared an oven with. The batter is four things: eggs, flour, milk, and hot fat from whatever roast is in the pan.

Ingredients (Makes 12 individual puddings; serves 6 to 8 as a side)

3 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons beef drippings (or vegetable oil), for the pan

Instructions

Crack the eggs into a medium bowl and whisk until uniform. Add the flour and salt and whisk to combine, then pour in the milk and whisk until the batter is completely smooth with no lumps. Let it rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Spoon 3/4 teaspoon of drippings into each cup of a standard 12-cup muffin tin. Place the tin on the center rack and heat in the oven until the fat is shimmering and just beginning to smoke, about 5 to 7 minutes. Pull the rack out carefully and quickly pour about 3 tablespoons of batter into each cup. The fat should sizzle the moment the batter hits it. Push the rack back in, close the oven door, and do not open it for 20 minutes. Bake until the puddings are puffed well above the rim of the tin and deep golden brown, 22 to 25 minutes total. Remove from the oven and serve within 2 minutes, before they begin to settle.

The week works because no single meal carries all the weight. One night is the lamb, one morning is the French toast already cut and plated, one afternoon is a pot of soup that's been going since breakfast.



