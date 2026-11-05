7 Cookies Grandmothers Kept in Tins for the Grandkids at Christmas

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The tin came down from the closet shelf the week before Christmas. Usually a repurposed butter cookie tin from a year or two back, lined with wax paper and filled one batch at a time as the baking went on across two weeks in December. The cookies that held their shape and kept without going stale went in first. The delicate ones, the ones that shed powdered sugar or crumbled if you breathed on them wrong, went on top.

What ended up in the tin depended on where the family came from. A grandmother with Sicilian roots baked fig-filled cuccidati. A Polish grandmother folded cream cheese dough around spoonfuls of jam for kolaczki. A grandmother from a Scots Presbyterian church in Ohio cut shortbread into fingers and left it alone. The point wasn't variety for its own sake. It was having something ready when the car pulled into the driveway, and enough of it that no one went home empty-handed.

1. Shortbread fingers

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Shortbread starts in Scotland, and the traditional forms were three: a large circle scored into triangular wedges called petticoat tails, small individual rounds, and long rectangles called fingers cut before baking. The dough itself is almost nothing. Butter, flour, sugar. No eggs. No leavening. The fat is what makes it work, blanketing the flour so completely that the finished cookie shatters rather than bends, dry and powdery in the best way.

Scottish emigrants brought the recipe wherever they settled, and the finger form spread farther than the petticoat tails because a rectangular tin traveled better than a ceremonial round. In Canada, the American South, and the mid-Atlantic states, the dough got pressed into whatever pan was at hand and sliced into batons. Somewhere along the way, a measure of cornstarch crept in alongside the flour, which gives the cookie a more tender, crumbling texture than pure-flour shortbread manages. Vanilla arrived too, without explanation, until it became expected. The tin that came down from the shelf in December held a cookie that Scotland would recognize but would not quite claim.

Ingredients (Makes about 18 fingers)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 9x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two opposite sides. Beat the butter and powdered sugar together until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes with a hand mixer or stand mixer on medium speed. Add the vanilla extract and beat briefly to incorporate. Whisk the flour, cornstarch, and salt together in a small bowl. Add to the butter mixture and mix on low speed until a stiff, cohesive dough forms and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Press the dough into the prepared pan in an even layer and smooth the top with the back of a spoon. Using a knife or bench scraper, score the dough into fingers roughly 1 inch wide and 4 1/2 inches long, pressing most of the way through but not to the parchment. Bake until the edges are just barely golden and the surface looks dry and set, 30 to 35 minutes. The top should stay pale. Remove from the oven and immediately re-cut along the scored lines while the shortbread is still warm and pliable. Let cool completely in the pan, then lift out by the parchment overhang.

2. Kolaczki (cream cheese jam-filled pastry cookies)

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Kolaczki are small Polish pastry cookies, each one filled with jam and folded up at the corners before it goes into the oven. The dough is cream cheese and butter in roughly equal weights, blended with flour until it comes together like a very rich pie crust. Powdered sugar goes on after baking, not before, and the contrast between the tender pastry, the fruit filling, and that final sugar coat is why they disappeared from the tin faster than anything else in it.

Cream cheese dough is forgiving about almost everything except temperature. If the butter and cream cheese warm up while you're rolling, the dough turns tacky and tears when you try to fold the corners up. Work with half the dough at a time, keep the other half in the refrigerator, and once you've shaped a sheet of cookies, slide them back into the cold for fifteen minutes before baking. Warm dough spreads in the oven; cold dough puffs and holds its shape. Polish bakeries on Chicago's Northwest Side sell kolaczki at Christmas in flavors like apricot, prune, raspberry, and poppy seed.

Ingredients (Makes about 4 dozen cookies)

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

8 oz full-fat cream cheese, cold, cut into chunks

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cold, cut into cubes

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 cup fruit jam (apricot, prune, raspberry, or poppy seed filling)

1/2 cup powdered sugar, for dusting

Instructions

Combine the flour and salt in a food processor. Add the cold cream cheese and cold butter. Pulse in short bursts until the mixture forms a shaggy dough with no chunks of butter or cream cheese larger than a pea. Turn the dough out, press into a flat disk, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove half the dough from the refrigerator and keep the rest cold. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into 2-inch squares. Place about 1/2 teaspoon of jam in the center of each square. Fold two opposite corners up to meet in the middle and press them firmly together to seal. Arrange the shaped cookies on the prepared baking sheets about 1 inch apart, then slide the sheets into the refrigerator and chill the unbaked cookies for 15 minutes. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden. The tops will stay pale; the bottoms should show color when you lift one with a spatula. Let the cookies cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack. Dust generously with the powdered sugar while they are still warm. Roll out and bake the remaining dough the same way.

3. Cuccidati (Sicilian fig-filled Christmas cookies)

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Cuccidati are small fig-filled pastry cookies that Italian-American families have made at Christmas for generations, tracing back to Sicily where dried figs were ordinary pantry goods rather than a specialty item. The dough is a plain shortcrust that uses butter and an egg, and it wraps around a dense filling of chopped dried figs, raisins, walnuts, and warm spices. Each finished cookie is about three inches long, closed at the seam and glazed with a thin drizzle of powdered sugar.

What made these worth baking by the tinful was the cost. Dried figs kept all winter without refrigeration and were cheap by the pound. One pound of figs and a half-cup each of raisins and walnuts, with a spoonful of marmalade and a pinch of spice, filled close to four dozen cookies. The dough was flour, butter, an egg, and milk. A tin of four dozen cuccidati was an investment of an afternoon and a few dollars in ingredients, and it stayed fresh for two weeks on a cool shelf.

The fig paste is best made the day before baking, because cold filling holds its shape on the dough and room-temperature paste spreads and tears the rectangle. The dough should be rolled thinner than most pastry, right around an eighth of an inch, because a thick crust overwhelms the fig filling and you lose the contrast between the chewy center and the crisp outer shell. These are small cookies by design. They go in a tin alongside five or six other kinds, and the size is part of what makes them work.

Ingredients (Makes about 4 dozen cookies)

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 large egg

1/4 cup whole milk (for the dough)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pound dried figs, stems removed and roughly chopped

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup walnuts, finely chopped

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest (from about 1 large orange)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup powdered sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons whole milk (for the glaze)

Instructions

Make the filling: Pulse the figs and raisins in a food processor until they are chopped to roughly pea-sized pieces. Add the walnuts, marmalade, orange zest, cinnamon, and cloves and pulse until the mixture comes together into a thick, slightly sticky paste. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Make the dough: Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Add the cold butter pieces and work them in with your fingertips or a pastry cutter until the mixture looks like coarse, uneven crumbs. Beat the egg, 1/4 cup milk, and vanilla together in a small bowl, then pour over the flour mixture and stir until the dough just comes together. Divide into two equal discs, wrap each in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove one disc of dough from the refrigerator. On a lightly floured surface, roll it out to about 1/8-inch thickness. Cut the dough into 2 by 3-inch rectangles. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of the chilled fig filling in a thin line along the 3-inch (long) edge of each rectangle, keeping it 1/4 inch from the edge. Lift that long edge of dough over the filling and roll it toward the opposite edge, enclosing the filling completely. Press the seam firmly to seal, then place each cookie seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart. Repeat with the second disc of dough. Any leftover filling keeps in the refrigerator for a week and is good spread on toast. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes, until the bottoms are golden brown and the tops are pale gold. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Stir the powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of milk together until smooth; add up to 1 more tablespoon of milk if the glaze is too thick to drizzle. Use a spoon to drizzle the glaze in thin lines over the cooled cookies. Let the glaze set for at least 20 minutes before storing the cookies in a tin.

4. Lizzies (spiced fruitcake drop cookies)

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Lizzies are small, dense drop cookies that hold more fruit and nut than actual dough. The bourbon keeps them moist for weeks, which is part of why grandmothers baked them first and packed them into the tin last: the longer they sit, the better they get. Cold from the closet shelf, they press together slightly under your fingers, almost like a dried apricot, before the first bite of candied cherry and pecan catches up with you. The spice combination of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg hits after the sweetness does, and there's a faint boozy warmth that settles at the back of the throat.

Ingredients (Makes about 4 dozen small cookies)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons bourbon

1 cup pecan halves, lightly chopped

1 cup seedless raisins

1 cup candied red cherries, halved

1/2 cup candied pineapple, cut into small pieces

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Beat butter and brown sugar in a large bowl until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition, then stir in the bourbon. Add the flour mixture and stir just until no dry streaks remain. Fold in the pecans, raisins, cherries, and pineapple. The dough will be very stiff and heavily loaded with fruit. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared sheets, spacing about 1 inch apart. These cookies don't spread much. Bake 13 to 15 minutes, until the bottoms are lightly browned and the tops feel set when pressed gently. They won't darken much on top. Cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack. Once completely cool, pack into an airtight tin. They improve after a day or two at room temperature.

5. Meringue kisses

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Meringue kisses were always somebody's grandmother's specialty, the kind of cookie that required a dry Tuesday in December and a whole afternoon. They are nothing but egg whites, sugar, and time, beaten into stiff peaks and piped onto parchment in small mounds that come out of the oven looking like white clouds. Some grandmothers tinted them pale pink with a single drop of food coloring. Some left them white and pressed a chocolate chip into each one before sliding the pan into the oven.

They came out early in the week, sometimes as early as Saturday if Christmas fell on a Thursday. A meringue baked on a damp day turns soft and weepy inside the tin; a dry house in winter suits them well, and in cold climates the week before Christmas usually cooperated. Some grandmothers left them in the oven with the heat off after baking, letting the leftover warmth finish the drying. By the time the grandkids arrived the tin was already packed, and meringues kept better than almost anything else layered in it.

Bite into one and it shatters, dissolving into a sweetness that is less like eating than like breathing something sweet. Children who tried one usually reached for three more. They weigh almost nothing, which made them easy to stack deep in the tin without crushing. For a cookie with so few ingredients, they demanded real attention: stiff peaks, steady piping, a low oven held steady for over an hour. That patience was part of what made them feel like a gift.

Ingredients (Makes about 48 small kisses)

3 large egg whites, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 pinch of salt

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 drop red or pink food coloring (optional)

Instructions

Heat the oven to 225°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine the egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt in a clean, dry bowl. Beat on medium speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Increase the speed to high and beat until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes more. With the mixer running, add the granulated sugar one tablespoon at a time, waiting about 10 seconds between each addition. Continue beating until the meringue holds stiff, glossy peaks and no longer feels gritty when you rub a small amount between your fingers, about 5 to 6 minutes of total beating time. Beat in the vanilla. For pink kisses, add the food coloring now and beat a few seconds until the color is even throughout. Fit a piping bag with a large star or round tip and fill it with the meringue. Pipe 1 1/2-inch mounds onto the lined baking sheets, spacing them about 1 inch apart. Alternatively, drop rounded tablespoons using two spoons. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until the kisses are completely dry to the touch and lift cleanly from the parchment without sticking. Turn the oven off. Prop the door open slightly with a wooden spoon and leave the meringues inside to cool for at least 1 hour, or leave them overnight. Transfer to an airtight tin. They keep at room temperature for up to 2 weeks in a dry environment.

6. Brown edge wafers

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Brown edge wafers come out of the oven thin and pale at the center, with deep amber rims that snap when you break them, and they go soft faster than any other cookie in the tin if they share space with something moist. Grandmothers who knew this kept them in their own tin, tight-lidded, with a few saltine crackers tucked inside to pull the humidity out. The ones that did soften before the grandkids arrived went back onto a sheet pan in a 300°F oven for five minutes and came out crackly again, or they got crumbled into the bottom of a glass of vanilla ice cream. Nabisco sold a boxed version of this cookie as Brown Edge Wafers for decades and discontinued it around 1996, and the homemade copies that circulated afterward turned out to be close cousins of what grandmothers had been making all along.

Ingredients (Makes about 48 small wafers)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat the butter and sugar together until light and pale, about 3 minutes. Add the egg, milk, and vanilla extract and beat until fully combined. Stir in the flour and salt until just mixed. The dough will be soft and sticky. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them at least 2 inches apart, and bake in batches. They spread into thin rounds. Bake until the edges are deep golden brown and the centers are just set, 10 to 12 minutes. Rotate the pans halfway through if your oven runs unevenly. Let the wafers cool on the pan for 2 minutes, then transfer carefully to a wire rack. They crisp up fully as they cool.

7. Icebox ribbon cookies (three-color sliced)

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The loaf pan is the mold. You layer three different-colored doughs into it one at a time, smooth each one flat before adding the next, and then the refrigerator does the structural work. When the block is fully cold and firm, you pull it out by the plastic wrap lining, set it on a cutting board, cut it in half the long way, and slice across each half at a quarter inch. Each slice comes out striped: a bottom layer, a middle, a top. The usual color combination was vanilla white in one layer, some shade of pink in another, and cocoa-darkened dough in the third, though some versions swapped the chocolate for a green pistachio layer. The base dough is a stiff butter cookie, firm enough that it won't sag when you pick up a raw slice and lay it flat on the pan.

Each layer gets pressed in with the flat of the hand before it is smoothed toward the edges, because a pocket of air between layers shows up clearly in the finished cookie. Leaving the block in the refrigerator overnight, not just a few hours, makes it firm enough that the knife goes straight through without dragging the layers apart. Slice them at a quarter inch thick. Any thinner and the seams between colors tend to pull apart on the baking sheet. They bake fast at 375°F, ten minutes or less, and you pull them when the bottom edges are just starting to color.

Ingredients (Makes about 6 dozen cookies)

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

4 drops red food coloring

Instructions

Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl. Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla extract and beat until combined. Add the flour mixture and stir until a stiff dough forms. Divide the dough into three equal portions. Leave one portion plain. Stir the cocoa powder into the second portion until the color is uniform throughout. Stir the almond extract and red food coloring into the third portion until it reaches an even pink. Line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with two overlapping pieces of plastic wrap, leaving several inches of overhang on all sides. Press the chocolate dough in a flat, even layer across the bottom. Press the plain vanilla dough over it in a second even layer. Press the pink almond dough over the top. Fold the plastic overhang across the surface, press the whole block firmly, and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Lift the dough block out of the pan by the plastic wrap and unwrap it onto a cutting board. Cut the block in half lengthwise, then slice each half crosswise about 1/4 inch thick. Arrange the slices 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets, baking in batches. Bake until the bottom edges are just beginning to color, 8 to 10 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Every one of these keeps well in a tin for at least a week, which is exactly why they ended up there in the first place.



