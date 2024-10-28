Open in App
    • Real Simple

    The One Ingredient I Add to My Caesar Salad for a Signature Crunch That Can't Be Beat

    2 days ago

    Here’s how to add more crunch to your salad.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSDmo_0wPAeD2F00

    Mariha Kitchen/Getty Images

    The thing about Caesar salad is that it’s solid. So solid, in fact, that messing with a good thing can be controversial. But if anything about Caesar’s recent renaissance rings true, it’s that playing around with the form can yield truly tasty results. “Will it Caesar?” is a popular trope on social media, and usually, if you follow the formula of greens, plus Caesar dressing , plus a crunch and sprinkle of cheese, it indeed will Caesar.

    Chopped kale , shredded Brussels sprouts , shaved fennel, and more leafy and root vegetables all provide an excellent base for Caesar salads—yes, you can mix all of these and more for a very green Caesar—but there’s one upgrade that takes any Caesar to the next level: Croutons.

    Adding that signature crunch to any Caesar salad, croutons can inherently make or break a Caesar. While there are plenty of shelf-stable, pre-packaged options you can buy for Caesar salads specifically (and I really do love a bagged Caesar salad in a pinch), making your own croutons takes any type of Caesar and transforms it into a restaurant-quality dish. I typically use sourdough or more rustic bread, which offers a nice crunch, and the holes in each piece soak up dressing super nicely. Plus, those same holes typically get some cheese stuck in them, creating the perfect savory treat that adds a bit of umami to each bite.

    Luckily, DIY croutons are super easy to make, cheap, and can help reduce food waste . They’re also really nice to snack on, if you have extra. Here’s how to make ‘em and take your homemade Caesar salad from good to great.

    Ingredients for Homemade Croutons

    Ready to make your inaugural batch of homemade croutons? Here’s what you’ll need:

    • Bread - day-old bread or even older bread works well, as it’s already a bit crisp. I’ve also used leftover hamburger and hot dog buns, pita, naan, bagels , English muffins—really, whatever you have on the brink of going stale can be turned into a crouton.
    • Oil - Olive oil works well, but any vegetable oil or neutral oil will also do the trick.
    • Garlic powder (optional) - I love coating my croutons in garlic powder for an extra layer of flavor, but this step is totally optional, and other seasonings could work here, too.
    • Salt and pepper – a little seasoning goes a long way.

    Equipment for Homemade Croutons

    Once you’ve gathered your ingredients and seasoned your croutons, it’s time to transform them from chunks of stale bread into flavor-packed bits that add a signature crunch to any Caesar. Here’s what you’ll need:

    • Toaster oven or toaster - either appliance works, and you don’t need to preheat a whole oven for a small batch.
    • Baking sheet - a baking sheet or toaster oven sheet is necessary for cooking the croutons, and helps ensure that they crisp up as they bake.


    Tips

    I make croutons when I have bread that I know I’m not going to use, and then I have the croutons ready when I want to make salad. They last in a sealed jar in the cabinet for about two weeks, if you don’t snack on them all first. Homemade croutons can also be crushed into breadcrumbs in a pinch.



    How to Make Homemade Croutons

    Follow the steps below to prepare a batch of homemade croutons that will instantly elevate your Caesar salad, or any other salad you choose to enjoy.

    1. Preheat the oven or toaster oven to 400 F.
    2. Cut the bread into half-inch cubes, or the size of crouton you desire. You can also tear the bread with your hands for a more rustic crouton.
    3. In a large bowl, lightly coat the bread with olive oil. Add garlic powder or other seasoning, to taste. Sprinkle bread with salt and pepper. Alternatively, you can also coat the bread cubes with cooking spray directly on the baking sheet.
    4. Add bread cubes to the baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 10 minutes. Toss and continue baking until golden. The total cook time will depend on the thickness of the bread and size of your croutons.
    5. Allow the croutons to cool before adding them to your salad.

