    Estée Lauder's Anti-Aging Moisturizer Just Dropped at Amazon, and It Works Miracles on Dry Skin

    2 days ago

    Amazon shoppers have dubbed it “liquid gold.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gbm8t_0wPAdwLn00

    Real Simple / Madison Woiten

    The key to a dermatologist-approved skincare routine is simple: protect, hydrate, and repeat! After cleansing your face of dirt and other impurities morning and night, it’s essential to moisturize—and then repeat the process daily. Lucky for you, this Estée Lauder Cream just launched at Amazon and its hydrating SPF 15 formula has got you covered.

    The new Estée Lauder Amazon storefront includes tons of anti-aging products, including the DayWear 24H-Moisture Creme SPF 15 . This cream can be used in the morning and at night, combining two vital skincare products into one—and saving you some serious time and money. The moisturizer is made with a lightweight formula that can be used on many different skin types, including oily, dry, or acne-prone. It’s no wonder one shopper dubbed the product “liquid gold.”

    Estée Lauder DayWear 24H-Moisture Creme SPF 15

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wn9dr_0wPAdwLn00

    Amazon

    $63

    $57

    The face moisturizer is packed with nourishing antioxidants to prevent dry patches or flakes and diminish fine lines. One shopper wrote that the cream provides a “smooth application,” noting that it doesn’t feel heavy, sticky, or greasy, unlike some other sunscreen products.

    Related: The Best Drugstore Moisturizers for Radiant Skin on a Budget

    The moisturizer should be used as the last step in your skincare regimen, but several shoppers noted that it served as a great base beneath their foundation and powder. One reviewer has successfully been using the cream under their makeup for 20 years, while another shopper shared that it easily blends into their skin, leaving a dewy finish.

    With so many anti-aging benefits, it’s no surprise that the face cream has been purchased by more than 500 shoppers in the past month. One shopper wrote , “It is absolutely perfect and leaves my face glowing, youthful, and even-toned.” The shopper added, “My 94-year-old mom uses it too and she looks like she's in her late 70s.”

    Elevate your skincare routine this season with the Estée Lauder DayWear 24H-Moisture Creme SPF 15 while it’s on sale for $57. Choose from a 1.7- or 1-ounce size, and continue scrolling to see even more Estée Lauder products at Amazon before you check out.

    Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hffjp_0wPAdwLn00

    Amazon

    $70

    Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ydfa2_0wPAdwLn00

    Amazon

    $32

    Estée Lauder NightWear Plus Anti-Oxidant Night Detox Creme

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGpsv_0wPAdwLn00

    Amazon

    $66

    Estée Lauder Take It Away Makeup Remover Lotion

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlmvd_0wPAdwLn00

    Amazon

    $38

    Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfpwD_0wPAdwLn00

    Amazon

    $74

