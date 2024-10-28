Open in App
    • Real Simple

    I Love This Top-Rated Coffee Canister From Amazon for Its Sleek Style and Airtight Seal

    2 days ago

    It’s a great addition to my morning routine.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGjNw_0wP9NV5g00

    Real Simple / Reese Herrington

    Although I only started drinking coffee a few years ago (a shock to anyone who’s heard how fast I talk), I’ve quickly grown used to the new routine: setting up the water and grounds the night before, letting the machine do its magic, and pouring a cup (or three) when I wake up. But it’s always bugged me that I didn’t have a good storage option for the unused coffee that was big enough, looked good, and kept the grounds fresh. So, when I saw this airtight steel coffee canister from Amazon , I knew I had to try it out.

    Made by Planetary Design, the sleek and stylish container comes in three colors: matte black, matte gray, and matte white (I have the black and love it). At 2.2 pounds, it’s very lightweight yet still big enough to fit a ton of leftover grounds or beans (160 fluid ounces worth, to be exact). But the best part, by far, is its highly effective plunger lid, which uses a two-way valve to keep out excess air and preserve the coffee’s freshness for weeks or months on end. There’s a handle on the lid so you can easily remove the cap, and I have to say that the “swoosh” sound when the lid tightens is seriously satisfying.

    Planetary Design Steel Airtight Coffee Canister

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDdKk_0wP9NV5g00

    Amazon

    $41

    Although I use the canister for coffee, it’s also designed to store pasta, rice, or any other kind of dry goods that might benefit from an airtight seal. Thanks to its galvanized alloy steel make, it’s quite durable, too; mine hasn’t gotten a single scratch since I got it, despite my frequent early-morning clumsiness.

    From its beautiful design to its top-notch function, the canister is well worth its $41 price tag, in my opinion. And I’m far from the only person who feels that way. One shopper said they “love everything about this canister,” explaining that “the beans stay fresh longer, and the taste of the coffee after you grind the beans is so rich and flavorful.”

    Related: The 9 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

    Another reviewer , who purchased the container to store protein powder inside, called it a “great storage option,” saying, “It offers UV protection, enough space, and a good seal. I definitely recommend it to anyone who needs a quality storage container.” A third person deemed the canister “the best I’ve ever used,” explaining, “I buy really nice espresso beans in 2.5-pound bags, and this fits a whole bag easily. Not only that, but I've [also] noticed that the coffee beans stay fresher much longer than they have with other containers.”

    Whether you plan to use the canister for coffee or something else, it’ll undoubtedly make a valuable addition to your storage options and your morning coffee routine. And if you’re shopping for additional similar options at Amazon, there’s even more included below.

    Veken Airtight Stainless Steel Coffee Canister

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tklMD_0wP9NV5g00

    Amazon

    $38

    $25

    Haioou Stainless Steel Coffee Canister

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8oUr_0wP9NV5g00

    Amazon

    $20

    Fellow Atmos Vacuum Coffee Container

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbBlr_0wP9NV5g00

    Amazon

    $39

    Enloy Stainless Steel Airtight Canister

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hv4nN_0wP9NV5g00

    Amazon

    $40

    $38

    Apexstone Stainless Steel Coffee Canister

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aDy5_0wP9NV5g00

    Amazon

    $16

