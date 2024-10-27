This Clever Car Organizer Makes Family Road Trips and Daily Commutes So Much Easier—and It’s on Sale

Store all of your road essentials in one place.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Packing the car for a road trip or full-day out is rarely stress-free, but when you have babies on-board, things often become a lot more complicated. Even if you try to stay minimalist, there’s no denying that little humans require plenty of items when they’re out and about, from snacks to wipes to sets of toys to keep them occupied. Fitting everything in neatly can be a challenge, but this clever car organizer-slash-diaper changing station from Amazon is here to make things so, so much easier.

Made by the popular infant-and-toddler brand Munchkin, the pretty gray organizer is designed specifically for on-the-go parents and their offspring. Lightweight yet spacious, it contains six different compartments (including two extra-large ones) where you can store essential supplies. And—wait for it—it also comes with a diaper changing pad, wipes case, and disposable diaper bags.

Munchkin Brica Collapsible Trunk Organizer & Diaper Changing Station

$45

$40

The durable organizer has strong traction pads to keep it from sliding around in your trunk and is super easy to clean (because let’s be real, babies are messy). What really makes it stand out, though, is its conveniently collapsible design; when you’re not using it and want to save space, just take out any items in it and fold it up flat. And if you don’t want to use it as a diaper bag, the organizer is great for stashing wet wipes, dog poop bags, snacks, a change of clothes, and emergency essentials.

My friends recently tried out this organizer during a multi-hour road trip with their newborn, and they were thrilled by its usefulness, reporting back that it came in handy multiple times during the ride and kept all their baby gear accessible and organized. So many other parents have shared similar feelings on Amazon, including this reviewer who said they use it “every single day.” They explained: “This has been perfect for my trunk! Not too big where it takes up too much space, but perfect size for things I need to store/keep with me for the kids. I love the pad/bags/etc on the side.”

Another shopper , meanwhile, praised the organizer for providing “ample storage space for all baby essentials and beyond!” They added that “the built-in diaper dispenser is also incredibly convenient, eliminating the need to carry around a separate diaper bag… definitely [a] must-have!”

At just $40 thanks to a click-on coupon, this organizer is a great and low-priced addition to any parent’s car. And if you want some similar options, take a look at the list below.

Mr. Pen Baby Portable Diaper Caddy Organizer

$15

$13

Parker Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer

Amazon

$20

Moteph Extra Large Diaper Caddy Organizer

$33

$30

Blissful Diary Baby Diaper Caddy Basket

$23

$18

Orient Famulay Collapsible Trunk Organizer and Changing Station

$36

$33