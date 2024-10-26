10 Maroon Amazon Fashion Finds to Incorporate Into Your Fall Wardrobe—All Under $50

Score cozy sweaters, stylish dresses, and gorgeous accessories.

Fashion fads come and go, but one trend that we can get behind this season is a timeless deep fall shade. Maroon is the “it” color to wear this autumn, and Amazon is filled with fashion pieces in the gorgeous red hue—all under $50.

Maroon is having a breakout moment, and to say we’re obsessed is an understatement. This curated list of maroon-colored picks includes all of our favorite fall styles from Amazon’s Fashion hub , including knit sweaters, leather jackets, and suede ballet flats . These versatile pieces are perfect for game days, date nights, holiday gatherings, and everything in between. An added bonus? Everything is on sale, up to 50 percent off.

Maroon Fashion Pieces Under $50 at Amazon

PrettyGarden Knit Pullover Sweater

$40

$32

Your fall wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without a cozy top, which is exactly why we’re including this maroon PrettyGarden sweater . The acrylic fabric feels soft, so you can wear it comfortably for hours on end during fall activities like apple picking or pumpkin painting. The sweater fits true to size, but shoppers recommend sizing up for a more oversized fit.

Blencot V-Neck Maxi Dress

$80

$40

If you’re attending an upcoming wedding as a guest anytime soon, then you’re going to want to snag this elevated maxi dress while it’s 50 percent off. The dress is designed with elegant details like a deep V-neck, loose long sleeves, and a flowy skirt. Pair it with your favorite clutch and most comfortable heels, and you’re ready to dance the night away!

Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

$24

If you’re not ready to break out the clunky boots just yet this season, opt for a more lightweight style like these Amazon Essentials ballet flats . The sleek design includes a pointed toe, mini heel, cushioned insole, and a suede exterior. The flats are easy to slide on and off your feet, and the non-slip bottom prevents any slipping or sliding. Take your pick from sizes 5 to 15, with regular and wide widths.

Bzb Faux Leather Cropped Jacket

$46

$39

Leather jackets are essential for any capsule wardrobe, making this cropped bomber a must-have. Made with a faux leather that looks and feels luxurious, the maroon jacket is crack- and wind-resistant. It’s designed with a foldable collar, long sleeves, and a zipper along the front. Plus, it has two large pockets on the chest that are spacious enough to hold your phone, credit cards, and keys.

Heymoments Wide-Leg Pants

$30

Upgrade your work attire with these comfortable and stylish trousers that come in 36 colors, including a stunning maroon. The pants are designed with a high waist, wide legs, and an adjustable belt that you can tighten or loosen as needed. Wear them with a blazer, blouse, and flats to the office, or throw them on for travel days with sneakers and a T-shirt.

Fashion Puzzle Crescent Shoulder Bag

$29

This maroon shoulder purse is one of our favorite finds thanks to its chic crescent shape. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry without feeling weighed down, and despite its compact profile, the purse has a spacious interior to store your wallet, lip gloss, and other essentials. Plus, it has an adjustable handle so you can sling it over your shoulder or carry it with your arm.

PrettyGarden Midi Satin Skirt

$35

Dress to impress with this midi skirt that’s oh-so-sleek and sophisticated. The skirt is made with a blend of polyester and elastane fabric that feels soft and smooth like satin. Shoppers say the skirt is comfortable and versatile, making it the perfect piece for wedding showers, holiday parties, or dining out. The skirt is available in 20 colors including fall hues like maroon, champagne, and coffee.

Unixseque V-Neck Blouse

$28

With its simple yet elegant style, this breezy blouse is ideal for days in the office, happy hours, and other work occasions. The design has a V-neck, lapel collar, and three-quarter sleeves that look sleek. You can wear the blouse alone with a blazer, or under a trench coat, and you can pair it with trousers, a skirt, or jeans. No matter how you decide to style it, the top is sure to look beautiful.

Dream Pairs Knee-High Boots

$56

$40

Keep your feet toasty warm this fall with these Dream Pairs knee-high boots that have a suede exterior and fur lining. The boots have secured more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who love the look and feel. One reviewer who has several boots from the brand wrote that these knee-highs are comfortable enough to walk in throughout the day and require no breaking-in period.

Hooever Corduroy Overall Dress

$33

$27

Corduroy is one fabric that screams fall fashion, especially when it’s combined with a deep maroon shade to create this adorable dress . The hybrid design resembles a pair of overalls with its two adjustable shoulder straps, bib front, and mini skirt. You can easily layer the dress over a long-sleeve shirt or sweater and pair it with tights and booties. And pssst , don’t forget to add the coupon ahead of checking out!