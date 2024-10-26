16 Festive Holiday Cocktails for Gatherings Big and Small

Raise a glass and make a toast this holiday season with these delicious drinks.

Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

There’s nothing like a holiday cocktail party . An excuse to cozy up with beverages, loved ones, maybe some strangers, pets, and festive decor is so welcome come winter. And whether you’re celebrating Thanksgiving , Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah , New Year’s, or none of the aforementioned holidays, just getting through another year is worthy of a celebratory toast.



As the -ber months hit the calendar, go ahead and host a holiday cocktail party—for yourself on the couch, or for a group of your nearest and dearest—and shake or stir up a few of these festive cocktails. Pro tip: Many of these celebratory drinks can be modified as mocktails for non-drinkers as well. Cheers!



Pomegranate Reverse Manhattan

Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Whiskey-forward, a Manhattan is a boozy classic cocktail that will warm you up from the inside with each sip. This version is a bit lighter, making vermouth the primary ingredient with bourbon backing it up. Pomegranate juice adds a festive flair, and gives this drink a deep red hue.



Rosemary Ginger Spritz

Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Something about rosemary and ginger screams “holiday season”, and luckily, they’re both healthy ingredients. This herbal spritz may even help beat the cold weather sniffles, and the homemade rosemary syrup can be used for much more than cocktails—think tea, coffee, cakes and more.



Negroni Sbagliato

This low-ABV Italian aperitivo is a great easy sipper in truly any season, whether you’re gathered around a fireplace or watching the sunset from the porch. Seasonal adornments like a sage leaf, sugared cranberries, or pomegranate seeds can make it feel wintery, but the beloved sparkling drink stands on its own, too. Add festive straws to sip through for a cute touch.



Classic Spiked Eggnog

Getty Images

Sometimes keeping it basic is best. This spiced eggnog can be served hot or even over ice, and can also be spiked with the liquor of your choice—rum, brandy, or whiskey. Cinnamon and nutmeg add to the cozy seasonal flavors.



Cranberry Margarita

Don’t let those extra cranberries go to waste, they’re perfect for garnishing this seasonal margarita. Cranberry juice adds a nice tang and pink hue, and of course tequila brings the party vibes.



Bourbon Campari Punch

Nothing says party like punch. And this punch has a super festive pomegranate arils ring, resulting in a show-stopping batch cocktail. Campari and bourbon bring the booziness, while more juice mellows it all out.



Spicy Mulled Wine

Greg DuPree

Serving warm wine at a party may sound like a faux pas, but French vin chaud (that’s warm wine), is tres chic . To make it, you’ll simmer a bottle of red with autumnal and winter spices. Then, strain the spices out and serve the wine in mugs. Voila!



Minty Moscow Mule Punch

J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler

A homemade ginger-mint syrup as well as ginger beer ensure that this cocktail is super gingery, adding that nice warming tingle to each sip. Prepare the syrup in advance so it has time to cool, and then use it to stir up each cocktail. Garnish with fresh mint for a festive green, aromatic touch.



Una Buena Noche Cocktail

Jen Causey

A Lambrusco floater makes this drink a two-toned beauty, and it takes only minutes to prepare despite its sophisticated appearance. Two syrups, liqueur, and just a bit of tequila are all shaken up and strained for the perfect holiday cocktail.



Apple Cider Sidecar

Greg Dupree, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Emily Hall

Sure, apple cider is excellent on its own, but amp it up in a cocktail and you have a stunning drink. This sidecar is spiked with brandy and sweetened with maple syrup, which is just oh so cozy and comforting.



Bloody Maria

etorres69/Getty Images

Holiday brunch? Time to jazz it up with this savory, spicy, and boozy cocktail. Horseradish and tequila bring on the heat in this tomato-based cocktail that pairs as well with steak and eggs as it does with eggnog French toast.



Classic Amaretto Sour

Carson Downing, Prop Styling: Lexi Juhl, Food Styling: Kelsey Moylan

Sometimes sticking to the classics is best, and amaretto sours are generally crowd-pleasing festive drinks that span generations. Boomers through Gen Z guests (21+, of course) can enjoy sipping these lower-ABV cocktails traditionally garnished with an orange wedge and a cherry. So retro! So kitschy! So TikTok friendly!



Chocolate Black Currant Rum Cocktail

Getty Images

Indulgent, sweet, and a bit creamy, this is the perfect dessert drink on a chilly night. Two specialty liqueurs in black currant and chocolate flavors meld for a truffle-like treat that pairs as well with a late night of Netflix as a group of friends sipping together.



Champagne Cocktail No. 1

Jen Causey

The holiday season calls for ever-flowing Champagne , and this drink both celebrates bubbly and helps stretch a bottle by dressing it up. Like a fancy mimosa, this cocktail combines Champagne with Lillet, plus tangerine and raspberries. Serve in a fancy coup glass and enjoy.



Plaza Champagne Punch

Jen Causey

Straight out of the luxury Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, this batched cocktail combines brewed tea, juice, and pink Champagne for a fun and festive cocktail. Cut down on the simple syrup for a less sweet concoction, and garnish the punch bowl with whatever citrus or berries you prefer.



Sparkly Gold Rush Cocktail

Jen Causey

Edible glitter makes this drink look like a sippable snow globe! Honey syrup, plus lemon and bourbon are so comforting, and the cocktail itself is a pretty gold hue perfect for celebrations of any kind.



