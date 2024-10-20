Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Real Simple

    These 7 Genius Amazon Products are On Sale This Weekend—Including a Crock-Pot and a Humidifier

    By Gabriella Maestri,

    2 days ago

    Plus an electric spin scrubber, a reusable lint roller, and a heated blanket.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j67ko_0wEOGngS00

    Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

    Believe it or not, Amazon has tons of clever items just waiting to be discovered, and many of them happen to be marked down this weekend. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the seven best Amazon finds worth snagging this fall, with popular items starting at $25.

    Think smarter, not harder with these genius finds that double as home hacks from Levoit, Crock-Pot, and Bedsure. All of these items can be found within Amazon’s Gold Box Hub , an outlet dedicated to the best possible deals around. Get ready to score electric spin scrubbers, slow cookers, humidifiers, and heated blankets with discounts up to 58 percent off.

    Genius Amazon Home Deals

    Related: The Best Electric Scrubbers We've Ever Tested

    Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6cVP_0wEOGngS00

    Amazon

    $50

    $30

    Now that soup season is here, we’re looking for time-saving solutions to minimize time spent in the kitchen. First up is Crock-Pot’s 7-quart slow cooker , which cooks pot roasts, stews, and other delicious recipes for up to 20 hours at a time. The stainless steel appliance comes with low, high, and warm settings, which heats food up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Not to mention, the internal pot is dishwasher safes for easy cleaning once you’re finished.

    Levoit Classic 160 Top-Fill Humidifier

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLX0L_0wEOGngS00

    Amazon

    $40

    $29

    While  humidifiers are essentials during the colder months, their intricate build makes them notoriously hard to clean. This Levoit humidifier has a clever top-fill design that lets you easily remove the top for splash-free pouring and easy cleaning. The humidifier holds up to 2.5 liters of water at a time and can run up to 25 hours. Plus, there’s a built-in knob on the front to adjust the humidity level.

    Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNdH2_0wEOGngS00

    Amazon

    $72

    $30

    Grease and grime on your kitchen stove and bathroom tiles have finally met their match with this electric spin scrubber . The genius gadget is designed with a powerful motor and rotating brush head to tackle tough spots and stains from various surfaces around your home. The scrubber is designed with an adjustable handle and comes with eight brush attachments to target tall showers, windows, and hard-to-reach areas.

    Chom Chom Pet Hair Roller

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OV3fL_0wEOGngS00

    Amazon

    $28

    $25

    Calling all pet owners! If your furry friend has a shedding problem, then prepare to be amazed with this pet hair remover . The Chom Chom roller is basically a reusable lint roller—but for hair. It picks up fur from your couch, carpet, and even your car interior. The gadget’s versatile design removes cat and dog hair in just a few swipes. It’s no wonder it has secured more than 142,600 five-star ratings from shoppers.

    Coslus Water Dental Flosser

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e28s_0wEOGngS00

    Amazon

    $40

    $30

    Perhaps our most genius find yet is this water dental flosser ; not only does it clean your gums, reviewers even enlist it to clean their house . Seriously, shoppers reported using it to remove mold from showers and grout from bathroom tiles. But of course, you can use it the traditional way to get that dentist-level clean at home. The flosser has a sleek head, powerful water flow, and portable design, making it ideal for travels, too

    Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2WhD_0wEOGngS00

    Amazon

    $72

    $43

    It’s that time of year when all you want to do is cozy up on your couch. We’re kicking it up a notch with this electric blanket that delivers warmth surpassing any throw you have at home. The No.1 best-selling heated blanket from Bedsure has a fleece lining and built-in heater with six temperature settings to keep you toasty warm. The blanket also includes a handy controller to adjust the heat at any moment. Shop it in sizes ranging from throw to King.

    Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLK7W_0wEOGngS00

    Amazon

    $50

    $32

    A mop and bucket may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think “genius gadgets,” but this set from Joymoop will change your mind with its self-wringing design. The bucket is designed with two separate chambers, allowing you to wet and dry the mop without ever having to wring it. This also means the bucket will keep the dirty water separate from the clean. Additionally, the mop works with reusable microfiber pads that attach to the rotating flat head to reach every nook and cranny on your floors, walls, and even ceilings.

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Overflowing With Overstock Deals This Weekend—Up to 75% Off
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Tatcha’s Rare Sitewide Sale Is Back—Snag Its Wildly Popular Dewy Skin Cream for Less
    Real Simple3 days ago
    This Amazon Tiny House Is Fully Customizable—You Can Even Add on a Second Story
    Real Simple4 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her 75-Lb Weight Loss In Corseted Viking Costume On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’
    shefinds4 days ago
    This Gorgeous $25 Walmart Throw Blanket Looks Exactly Like One That's 7x More Expensive
    Real Simple2 days ago
    3rd-grade teacher asked her students to complete famous proverbs and they absolutely slayed it
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO3 days ago
    Forget Black Pants—This Color Trend Will Earn You Way More Compliments
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    This Is the Healthiest Type of Potato, According to an RD
    Real Simple12 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    'Fluffy Popcorn' Might Look Delicious on TikTok—but Is It Safe to Eat?
    Real Simple1 day ago
    12 Leather Fashion Staples That Will Give Your Wardrobe an Edgy Touch—All $50 and Under at Amazon
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Toothbrushes and Showerheads Have a 'Wild' Amount of Viruses, Says New Study—but That Might Not Be a Bad Thing
    Real Simple2 days ago
    8 Things You Should Avoid Storing Outdoors This Winter—From Paint Cans to Gardening Tools
    Real Simple2 days ago
    Is Your Hair Always Dry? Here's How to Keep Low Porosity Hair Moisturized, According to Experts
    Real Simple14 hours ago
    Weighted Blankets Can Actually Improve Your Sleep—and Mood—a New Study Says
    Real Simple2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?5 days ago
    6 Rules for Arranging Furniture Like a Design Pro
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Coach Outlet's Surprise Sale Has Bags Over 70% Off—but Just Until Tonight
    Real Simple3 hours ago
    5 Color Combos You Should Never Use in Your Home, According to Designers
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Aoki Lee Simmons Quits Modeling After Called ‘Not Pretty Enough,’ Following Comparisons To Mom Kimora Lee
    Black Enterprise7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    This Is One Of The Biggest Warning Signs You May Experience A Stroke
    HuffPost3 days ago
    A 'Halloween Comet' Will Be Visible in the Sky This Week—Here's How to Catch a Glimpse
    Real Simple14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy