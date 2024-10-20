These 7 Genius Amazon Products are On Sale This Weekend—Including a Crock-Pot and a Humidifier

Plus an electric spin scrubber, a reusable lint roller, and a heated blanket.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Believe it or not, Amazon has tons of clever items just waiting to be discovered, and many of them happen to be marked down this weekend. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the seven best Amazon finds worth snagging this fall, with popular items starting at $25.

Think smarter, not harder with these genius finds that double as home hacks from Levoit, Crock-Pot, and Bedsure. All of these items can be found within Amazon’s Gold Box Hub , an outlet dedicated to the best possible deals around. Get ready to score electric spin scrubbers, slow cookers, humidifiers, and heated blankets with discounts up to 58 percent off.

Genius Amazon Home Deals

Related: The Best Electric Scrubbers We've Ever Tested

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

Amazon

$50

$30

Now that soup season is here, we’re looking for time-saving solutions to minimize time spent in the kitchen. First up is Crock-Pot’s 7-quart slow cooker , which cooks pot roasts, stews, and other delicious recipes for up to 20 hours at a time. The stainless steel appliance comes with low, high, and warm settings, which heats food up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Not to mention, the internal pot is dishwasher safes for easy cleaning once you’re finished.

Levoit Classic 160 Top-Fill Humidifier

Amazon

$40

$29

While humidifiers are essentials during the colder months, their intricate build makes them notoriously hard to clean. This Levoit humidifier has a clever top-fill design that lets you easily remove the top for splash-free pouring and easy cleaning. The humidifier holds up to 2.5 liters of water at a time and can run up to 25 hours. Plus, there’s a built-in knob on the front to adjust the humidity level.

Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

$72

$30

Grease and grime on your kitchen stove and bathroom tiles have finally met their match with this electric spin scrubber . The genius gadget is designed with a powerful motor and rotating brush head to tackle tough spots and stains from various surfaces around your home. The scrubber is designed with an adjustable handle and comes with eight brush attachments to target tall showers, windows, and hard-to-reach areas.

Chom Chom Pet Hair Roller

Amazon

$28

$25

Calling all pet owners! If your furry friend has a shedding problem, then prepare to be amazed with this pet hair remover . The Chom Chom roller is basically a reusable lint roller—but for hair. It picks up fur from your couch, carpet, and even your car interior. The gadget’s versatile design removes cat and dog hair in just a few swipes. It’s no wonder it has secured more than 142,600 five-star ratings from shoppers.

Coslus Water Dental Flosser

Amazon

$40

$30

Perhaps our most genius find yet is this water dental flosser ; not only does it clean your gums, reviewers even enlist it to clean their house . Seriously, shoppers reported using it to remove mold from showers and grout from bathroom tiles. But of course, you can use it the traditional way to get that dentist-level clean at home. The flosser has a sleek head, powerful water flow, and portable design, making it ideal for travels, too

Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket

Amazon

$72

$43

It’s that time of year when all you want to do is cozy up on your couch. We’re kicking it up a notch with this electric blanket that delivers warmth surpassing any throw you have at home. The No.1 best-selling heated blanket from Bedsure has a fleece lining and built-in heater with six temperature settings to keep you toasty warm. The blanket also includes a handy controller to adjust the heat at any moment. Shop it in sizes ranging from throw to King.



Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set

Amazon

$50

$32

A mop and bucket may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think “genius gadgets,” but this set from Joymoop will change your mind with its self-wringing design. The bucket is designed with two separate chambers, allowing you to wet and dry the mop without ever having to wring it. This also means the bucket will keep the dirty water separate from the clean. Additionally, the mop works with reusable microfiber pads that attach to the rotating flat head to reach every nook and cranny on your floors, walls, and even ceilings.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple .

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.