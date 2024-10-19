Open in App
    Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices on These 10 Popular Finds by Over 50%, Including This Shark Robot Vacuum

    By Sanah Faroke,

    2 days ago

    You’ll also find Vera Bradley bags, Bedsure throw blankets, and Eufy handheld vacuums.

    Real Simple / Francesca Fasciglione

    Bargain hunters, pay attention! Amazon is slashing prices on tons of popular items that’ll upgrade your life right now, and we found the 10 best finds that are 50 percent off or more.

    It’s true, Amazon is a one-stop shop for impressive deals, but it’ll be hard to find sales this steep all in one place—unless you know where to look. Within the Gold Box Deals hub , score markdowns on Bedsure throw blankets , Shark robot vacuums, and Grace Karin knit tops, starting as low as $8. These clever Amazon finds will get your mess organized, upgrade your fall wardrobe, and do the tough cleaning for you. The only problem? It’s unclear how long these deals will last, so snap ‘em up fast.

    Amazon Weekend Deals Over 50% Off

    Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTiw7_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $38

    $19

    Cozying up under a warm blanket, like this Bedsure throw , sounds like the perfect way to unwind. It has a soft exterior with a plush fleece lining that’s designed to keep you toasty, perfect for when you’re reading a book or indulging in a movie marathon. The throw is the perfect size to drape on the couch as decor, however, it’s also available in sizes ranging up to California king.

    Wiselife Clothes Storage Bag Pack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHWMB_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $36

    $14

    If your closet is still stuffed with summer clothes, consider grabbing these Wiselife storage bags to pack away out-of-season clothing. The deep, 100-liter bags are designed with a zippered top, side handles, and transparent windows, so you can see exactly what’s in each organizer at first glance. Use them to neatly store all your lightweight T-shirts, shorts, and dresses that’ll clog up your wardrobe this fall.

    Addtam USB Wall Charger Outlet Extender

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHDea_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $19

    $8

    You don’t need to spend a ton of money for clever home gadgets, and this Addtam wall charger is proof. It inserts right into your basic two-prong outlet to give you nine additional power sources: five AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port.

    Grace Karin Asymmetrical Long-Sleeve Top

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KknR5_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $23

    $10

    Now that you have your capsule wardrobe settled, it’s time to incorporate some fun pieces, like this Grace Karin top . Unlike most blouses you already have, this one has an interesting asymmetrical hem that you can make the focal point of your outfit, but it can also easily be tucked into your skirt or pants for a more demure look. The textured stitch, silky soft feel, and autumnal color options make it perfect for fall, especially now that it’s $10.

    Eufy HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAUjD_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $80

    $40

    Amazon shoppers love this Eufy handheld vacuum that sucks up dust, dirt, and hair from practically any surface. It’s no wonder the cleaner was bought more than 6,000 times in the past month. The vacuum has a slim and sleek build, which comes in handy when tackling hard-to-reach spots. But if you’re still having trouble, the crevice tool will be your new best friend for getting debris in between couch cushions or under appliances.

    Cozsinoor Down Alternative Bed Pillow Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nCqC_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $120

    $23

    If you’re tossing and turning at night, your pillows might be the problem. You need something that’s soft and supportive, like these Cozsinoor bed pillows . They have a down alternative fill that cradles the head without providing too much height, which can strain your neck. And because they’re breathable, you won’t overheat while you snooze.

    Mooka HEPA Air Purifier

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNMxa_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $170

    $54

    City dwellers are constantly breathing in air filled with smoke, odors, and pollen—but there’s no reason why you need to do so at home. The Mooka air purifier eliminates contaminants like dust and pet dander thanks to its 360-degree intake base, four fan modes, and HEPA air filtration. You’ll also love that it has a whisper-quiet function, so you can run it even at bedtime.

    Vera Bradley Tote Bag

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSzNi_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $115

    $56

    Vera Bradley bags are almost never this discounted, but lo and behold, we did the hard work to find this pretty small tote that’s up to 52 percent off. The roomy interior can handle all your on-the-go essentials, like headphones, wallet, keys, books, and water bottle. Made with lightweight cotton and a performance twill design, the bag is durable and easy to clean. Yep, you can throw it in the wash, which comes in handy since you’ll be using it constantly.

    Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11t6QI_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $550

    $270

    Keeping your home tidy requires hard work, however, no one said you had to be the one to do it. This Shark robot vacuum uses sensors to clean floors in rows while smartly avoiding obstacles, that way it picks up all the debris without crashing into furniture or missing spots. Designed with a self-cleaning brush roll and two side brushes, the vacuum pulls in gunk, even in easily missed corners. The best part is it has an emptying dock that holds up to 30 days worth of debris. Read: Less work for you.

    Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZ1ny_0wDNW3n300

    Amazon

    $58

    $28

    Wearing cozy sweaters on repeat is a given for fall, especially one that looks as cute as this popular Merokeety cardigan . The cable knit stitch, tortoise shell buttons, and side pockets add to its stylish appearance, making it ideal for lounging or working at the office. The acrylic fabric is durable, lightweight, and wrinkle resistant, so you can pack it in your luggage when you head home for the holidays, too. Snap it up in 23 colors, including autumnal options like this khaki pick.

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

