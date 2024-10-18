We Found a Super Smart Bird Feeder and 5 More Clever Items That Are Real Simple Editor-Approved

Plus, a ceramic phone speaker, a DIY mixtape kit, and an e-reader holder.

QVC

Whether you're looking for a stylish way to personalize your shoes, a comprehensive kit to keep your electronic screens clean, or a speaker that doesn't require any wires or electricity, we've found some ultra-clever items this week. Starting at just $15, you're sure to find something worth adding to your cart. Happy shopping!

Smart Bird Feeder

QVC

$189

Get an up close and personal look at the amazing nature right in your own backyard with this smart bird feeder. Complete with a bird bath and solar roof, this feeder has an HD camera that snaps pictures of its feathered visitors. Even if you're not familiar with bird species, this feeder has built-in AI technology that will identify them for you using an app!

TOMS Shoe Tattoos

TOMS

$15

Make your shoes, notebooks, or phone cases totally customized to you with these unique shoe tattoos. These temporary decorative tattoos are easy-on and easy-off—just use rubbing alcohol to remove. Choose from letters, sports, floral, food, and more designs for endless personalization.

DIY Mixtape Kit

Kickback World LLC

$69

Throw it back to the '90s with this portable, retro style shoebox cassette recorder and speaker. This kit comes with four empty cassette tapes and cables for you to convert your digital playlists into physical tapes. Oh, and of course it comes with headphones that plug into it for a unique listening experience.

Electronic Screen Cleaning Kit

Amazon

$20

$11

Our phone, laptop, and other electronic screens are typically some of the most germ-ridden items because we use them so often throughout the day. Keep them clean and shiny with this all-in-one screen cleaning kit. Complete with 20 different cleaning products including a mini soft brush, lens brush, earphone case cleaning brush, camera brush, and screen cleaner spray, having clean screens couldn't be easier.

E-Reader Holder

Strapsicle

$21

$15

As seen on Shark Tank, this e-reader strap is perfect for keeping your hand steady while indulging in a book. Made for a variety of e-reader models, this strap goes easily around the back of the device. This is the perfect product for those with arthritis and other conditions that can make reading and holding a book a challenge.

Ceramic Speaker

Uncommon Goods

$45

No need for an electronic speaker! This unique ceramic piece fits your phone perfectly to amplify sound. Whether you're taking a call or blasting music, you'll get a fuller, richer sound experience without needing to plug in.

Read the original article on Real Simple .