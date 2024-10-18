Open in App
    • Real Simple

    Dyson's Iconic Hair Dryer Is Quietly Marked Down to Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

    By Lauren Taylor,

    2 days ago

    Even shoppers with thick and dense hair say it shortens styling time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6WjB_0wCJnr9I00

    Real Simple / Madison Woiten

    If you’ve had your eye on a new blow dryer, now’s the time to finally take the plunge. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer that gives shoppers’ hair salon-worthy texture and shine is quietly marked down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Hurry to grab it for $100 off before the price goes back up.

    The Dyson hair dryer is designed to be used on almost any hair type, whether you have fine, straight strands or dense curls. It comes with five attachments for various styling needs: a diffuser for defined curls, an air concentrator for smooth blowouts, a gentle attachment for fine hair and sensitive scalps, a wide-toothed comb for styling, and a flyaway tool for completing touch-ups.

    Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cx8wp_0wCJnr9I00

    Amazon

    $430

    $329

    In addition to the five attachments, the dryer has four heat settings (including a cold option) and three speed settings to truly customize your styling routine. With intelligent heat control, the hair dryer measures and regulates the air temperature as it operates, so it doesn’t get too hot and cause damage to your strands .

    Related: The Best Hair Straighteners We’ve Ever Tested

    Reviewers rave about how quickly the hair dryer works, with multiple people noting that it significantly cuts down on their styling time. One shopper with “dense, thick, [and] wavy hair ” was “stunned” that it dried their hair in just five minutes. “You can notice the difference immediately upon first use,” they shared. And as an added bonus, they said that they don’t get overheated or sweaty while styling anymore.

    “This thing is a godsend,” said another customer with thick, curly hair. “Before this hair dryer, it took me 60 to 75 minutes to dry my hair fully. Yes, you read that right. At least an hour. I would be thrilled to get it done in 55 minutes. But with the Dyson, it takes 25 to 30 minutes, and although blow drying your hair can never be enjoyable, this is about as close as you can get.”

    You definitely don’t want to miss out on getting the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer while it’s at its lowest price ever. Grab it for $100 off, and check out more high-quality hair styling tools below.

    Dyson Airwrap

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xqk4_0wCJnr9I00

    Amazon

    $600

    Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer and Powerful Styling System

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEhht_0wCJnr9I00

    Amazon

    $320

    Shark SpeedStyle Pro Professional Performance High-Velocity Hair Dryer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDkFE_0wCJnr9I00

    Amazon

    $200

    $180

    Dyson Airstrait Straightener

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwcLy_0wCJnr9I00

    Amazon

    $499

    Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTN8i_0wCJnr9I00

    Amazon

    $160

    Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7tk9_0wCJnr9I00

    Amazon

    $500

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

