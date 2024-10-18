Dyson's Iconic Hair Dryer Is Quietly Marked Down to Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Even shoppers with thick and dense hair say it shortens styling time.

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

If you’ve had your eye on a new blow dryer, now’s the time to finally take the plunge. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer that gives shoppers’ hair salon-worthy texture and shine is quietly marked down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Hurry to grab it for $100 off before the price goes back up.

The Dyson hair dryer is designed to be used on almost any hair type, whether you have fine, straight strands or dense curls. It comes with five attachments for various styling needs: a diffuser for defined curls, an air concentrator for smooth blowouts, a gentle attachment for fine hair and sensitive scalps, a wide-toothed comb for styling, and a flyaway tool for completing touch-ups.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Amazon

$430

$329

In addition to the five attachments, the dryer has four heat settings (including a cold option) and three speed settings to truly customize your styling routine. With intelligent heat control, the hair dryer measures and regulates the air temperature as it operates, so it doesn’t get too hot and cause damage to your strands .

Reviewers rave about how quickly the hair dryer works, with multiple people noting that it significantly cuts down on their styling time. One shopper with “dense, thick, [and] wavy hair ” was “stunned” that it dried their hair in just five minutes. “You can notice the difference immediately upon first use,” they shared. And as an added bonus, they said that they don’t get overheated or sweaty while styling anymore.

“This thing is a godsend,” said another customer with thick, curly hair. “Before this hair dryer, it took me 60 to 75 minutes to dry my hair fully. Yes, you read that right. At least an hour. I would be thrilled to get it done in 55 minutes. But with the Dyson, it takes 25 to 30 minutes, and although blow drying your hair can never be enjoyable, this is about as close as you can get.”

You definitely don’t want to miss out on getting the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer while it’s at its lowest price ever. Grab it for $100 off, and check out more high-quality hair styling tools below.

Dyson Airwrap

Amazon

$600

Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer and Powerful Styling System

Amazon

$320

Shark SpeedStyle Pro Professional Performance High-Velocity Hair Dryer

Amazon

$200

$180

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

Amazon

$499

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer

Amazon

$160

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Amazon

$500

