    • Real Simple

    7 Affordable Decor Ideas That Make Your Home Look Expensive, According to Designers

    By Amanda Lauren,

    2 days ago

    Embrace your expensive taste—without breaking the bank.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twHAz_0wBudZFo00

    Eva Katalin/Getty Images

    Decorating your home can be costly, especially if you prefer a luxurious aesthetic. But you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get that ultra-luxe look. Even a few inexpensive upgrades can transform your space, making it feel more refined and elegant. Here are eight affordable touches that only look expensive, according to designers.





    Throw Blankets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OuaX_0wBudZFo00

    The easiest way to elevate your living room is by adding a few well-selected accessories, such as an intentionally placed throw blanket , according to interior designer Purvi Padia. Get your favorite one out of the linen closet or storage ottoman and start styling. “A cozy blanket thrown over the sofa quickly gives a space texture and depth,” Padia explains.

    By adding texture and color, throw blankets can also make a cheaper sofa look more sophisticated. The same effect can be achieved in a bedroom by draping a throw blanket along the end of the bed.

    Accessorized Tables

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAN26_0wBudZFo00

    Want your coffee table to look elevated? All you need are a few key accessories . “A couple of well-placed candle holders on a coffee table, paired with a vase of fresh flowers atop a cool tray, lend an air of sophistication and cohesion,” Padia says. While you can buy a fancy arrangement at your local flower shop, the least expensive option is to pick up a bouquet at your supermarket or farmer's market. Opt for whichever arrangement looks the freshest.

    Padia also recommends placing an oversized bowl in the center of a dining table. “Play around with different shapes and objects and have fun pairing silhouettes and textures,” she says.

    Layered Decor

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAfok_0wBudZFo00

    “Similar to the idea of accessorizing, layers and textures go a long way in making things look luxe,” Padia says. “Instead of placing a vase directly on top of a credenza, find a chunky coffee table book and put the vase on that instead. Instead of putting plates right on the dining table, pair them with a placemat and a knotted textile napkin . Add flowers, branches, or twigs (there are even some great faux options now!) for extra layers, textures, height, and a sense of luxury.”

    Framed Art

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeG55_0wBudZFo00

    Artwork is an inexpensive touch that looks expensive, according to interior designer Sarah Latham. “A simple frame and an amazing photograph can go a long way in adding character and taste to a room.”

    Remember, you don’t need to spend a fortune on fancy art. That professional-looking photo you took of the sunset over the ocean during your last beach vacation can be made into a print and framed. Don’t forget to mat anything you frame yourself so it looks professional.

    Bold Light Fixtures

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zskI7_0wBudZFo00

    Get rid of that old “boob light” or flush mount. Instead, opt for a bold light fixture. Designer dupe light fixtures can be very reasonably priced; since light fixtures don’t get a lot of wear and tear, the quality of the material is less important than the aesthetic.

    Updated Hardware

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqRyU_0wBudZFo00

    Good hardware can make even the simplest furniture look expensive. For example, consider replacing the handles and knobs on your desk or entryway table with something that looks more substantial and decorative. It’s hard to go wrong with brass.

    This also works in kitchens and bathrooms. If you have builder-grade cabinetry or are working with a limited budget, quality hardware can balance out and detract from cheaper or older materials.

    Decanted Dish and Hand Soap

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEoxc_0wBudZFo00

    Get rid of that plastic bottle of dish soap with the label still on it that's sitting next to your kitchen or bathroom sink. Purchase a refillable soap dispenser instead. Whether you choose a clear glass dispenser that fits with any decor style or a more modern stainless steel, you don’t need to spend more than $20.

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

