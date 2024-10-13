Halloween Is 2 Weeks Away, but You Can Decorate Your Whole House Quickly With These On-Sale Items

We typically don't see prices this low until after October 31.

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

I have been purchasing most of my Halloween decor on November 1 for as long as I can remember. While it may seem counterintuitive to shop decorations the day most people begin removing theirs, I do so for one reason: Everything is on sale.

This year, however, multiple retailers are silently marking down their Halloween decorations weeks before the big day. You’ll find up to 83 percent off indoor and outdoor decor from dedicated Halloween shops like HalloweenCostumes.com and Spirit Halloween, as well as Target and Amazon.

Shop five-piece inflatables for $40, plus solar lights , pillows, and more with prices as low as $3.

Best Halloween Deals Up to 83% Off

Related: Shop Frighteningly Low Prices on Outdoor Halloween Decor at Amazon—From $8

5-Piece Graveyard Inflatable Decoration Set

Halloween Costumes

$120

$40

Inflatables make a great addition to Halloween decor, as they’re easy to set up and take down. They’re perfect for people who love to decorate but don’t want to spend a lot of time doing so. You’ll save 67 percent on this five-piece graveyard inflatable set , now just $40 compared to $120. The set includes three headstones, a ghost, and a jack-o’-lantern, all of which are connected and inflate within seconds. The decoration weighs less than 5 pounds once inflated, so be sure to use the stakes and tethers to ensure it stays on your lawn all season long.



Most people think of inflatables as outside decorations, but if you have enough space, they are suitable for indoor use as well. Since these graveyard inflatables are around 4.5 feet tall and 10 feet in length, ceiling height shouldn’t be an issue. Still, you’ll probably want to measure your space before inflating these inside.

Gemmy Stylized Beetlejuice Halloween Greeter

Target

$70

$35

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… dare me to say it one more time? You can add everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist to your decor with this Beetlejuice greeter from Target, already marked down by 50 percent. With its signature green hair and pinstripe suit, the greeter is for indoor or outdoor use and can be placed on a table or at your front door to welcome trick-or-treaters . A word of warning, however: While the decoration is suitable for outdoor use, it is made of fabric, so consider putting it on a covered porch or bringing it inside when it rains.



Standing around 1.5 feet tall, the greeter may not work as a centerpiece for your lawn. But it is a fun addition to complement the rest of your Halloween decor. You’ll find a handful of similar greeters as well, like this 1.5-foot Michael Myers or this adorable Scooby Doo .

21-inch LED Brown Jumping Spider Animatronic

Spirit Halloween

$100

$50

If you want to conjure up some scares this Halloween, this nearly 2-foot LED jumping spider should do the trick. Now 50 percent off, the animatronic spider has light-up eyes, makes creepy sounds, and leaps to life to frighten everyone in its path. It uses two AA batteries, so you can place it anywhere you wish even if you don’t have an outlet nearby. It also works with a remote control, so you can choose who to scare.



One shopper called the motion-activated spider “scary funny” and a “classic and timeless” prop, while others said it’s literally a “great jump scare.” One five-star reviewer said they can’t wait to use it on Halloween, writing, “This is the most amazing scary jump-out critter that I'm going to have fun with this year.”

Goosh 6-Foot Inflatable Ghost

Amazon

$29

$20

Nothing says Halloween like a 6-foot inflatable ghost . Not only does this ghost have a scary face to frighten trick-or-treaters, but it also has built-in colorful LED lights so it’s easy to see at night. Made of waterproof polyester, the ghost has a 10-foot power cord, allowing you to place it anywhere within 10 feet of an outlet. While you can hang it from your porch or a tree, it includes suction cups and rope so you can stick it to your window. This ensures it won’t blow around in strong winds.



The ghost has more than 1,500 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it’s easy to set up and looks great day and night. One reviewer noted it’s “like a ghost rave,” thanks to the variety of vibrant colors, while another shopper was pleased that it stayed inflated through heavy rain.

Keep scrolling to shop more Halloween decor up to 83 percent off.

Northlight LED Lighted Haunted House

Target

$95

$66

Lightshine 3-Pack Ghost Solar Lights

Amazon

$30

$20

Resin Classic Skull Decoration

Halloween Costumes

$40

$7

C&F Home “Eek” Linen Accent Throw Pillow

Target

$40

$25

Tarot Readings Sign

Spirit Halloween

$22

$10

Spirit Board Throw Blanket

Halloween Costumes

$30

$7

Vampire Candy Bowl

Halloween Costumes

$40

$16

Dazonge Halloween Porch Banners

Amazon

$16

$10

Northlight Lighted Inflatable Spider

Target

$73

$55

56-Piece Scary 3D Bat Decorations

Amazon

$5

$3

Newbea 72-inch Cocoon Outdoor Decoration

Amazon

$40

$23

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple .

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.