    Real Simple

    8 Thrift Store Items You Should Always Sanitize Before Using—Here's How

    By Mary Marlowe Leverette,

    2 days ago

    A cleaning expert (and vintage decor lover!) shares her best tips for sprucing up secondhand finds.

    

    

    I love thrift stores , yard and garage sales, and plain old junk shops. Secondhand shopping combines the thrill of the hunt for unique treasures with saving money and keeping items out of landfills. In our family, we prefer to brag about how little we pay rather than how much it costs. (Hey, I almost named my kids Clearance and Sale.)

    After celebrating our exceptional secondhand finds , we always want to make sure that all of the items are clean and sanitized before we put them to use in our home. Here are some of my best tips on how to clean secondhand items safely so you can enjoy yours for years to come.

    Clothing

    The key to cleaning secondhand clothing is taking time to read the care labels as you shop. Some items like coats, structured jackets, and embellished items will need to be sent to a professional dry cleaner but washable clothing can be cleaned and sanitized at home.

    Once you get the garment home, check the care label again to be sure the clothing is machine or hand-washable. It's a good idea to wash each item separately by hand or use the gentle cycle of a washer to help prevent dye-bleeding onto other items. Use cool water and your regular laundry detergent and add a laundry sanitizer or one-half cup of distilled white vinegar to the final rinse cycle to help combat any bacteria that remains in the fabric.

    Shoes

    If you find the perfect pair of shoes in a secondhand shop, it's important to clean the interior surfaces even more than the outside. If possible, remove and replace the inner soles and then use a disinfectant spray to kill bacteria and fungus. You can also disinfect shoe interiors by mixing a 50:50 solution of rubbing alcohol and water. Dip a clean cloth in the solution and wipe down all interior surfaces.

    Choose the right cleaning solutions and methods for the outer surfaces. Use a soft-bristled brush to remove loose dirt and dust, treat stains on canvas shoes with a mild detergent solution, or use a conditioner on leather shoes to keep them soft and supple. Allow the shoes to air dry before wearing them.

    Bedding

    Sheets, blankets, and comforters should all be cleaned following the instructions on the care label. For washable items, use your regular laundry detergent and add a laundry sanitizer or one cup of distilled white vinegar to the final rinse cycle. For vintage quilts, handwash in the bathtub using a gentle laundry detergent and cool water.

    Table Linens, Pillows, and Drapes

    Most table linens can be machine- or hand-washed to clean and sanitize. To whiten yellowed linens , mix a solution of oxygen-based bleach and tepid water, submerge the items, and allow them to soak overnight. Repeat, if necessary.

    For pillows, drapes, and other fabric items, spot clean stains with a damp cloth and fabric stain remover. Then use a clothes steamer to sanitize the fabric. The heated vapors will kill bacteria and dust mites, and help remove odors. Allow the items to air-dry before using.

    Upholstered Furniture

    Start cleaning by vacuuming the upholstery well to remove dust and loose soil. Move slowly and don't forget to vacuum under the cushions, the bottom, and the back of the piece. Spot clean any soiled areas with an upholstery stain remover and a microfiber cloth. To sanitize the upholstery and help remove odors, use a steam cleaner (also kills dust mites). If you don't have a steam cleaner, spray lightly with disinfecting spray and allow the upholstery to air dry before using.

    Wood and Metal Furniture

    To clean wood furniture and decorative pieces, mix a solution of warm water and a few drops of dishwashing liquid in a bucket. Dip a microfiber cloth in the solution, wring well, and wipe down every surface. Use gentle pressure to clean heavily soiled areas. Rinse away any soapy residue with a clean cloth dipped in plain water and then dry well. Use a conditioning oil or polish to restore the shine and enhance the natural grain of the wood.

    Metal furniture can be cleaned with the same warm water and dishwashing liquid solution. Use a soft cloth and wipe down every surface. To remove hard water spots and tarnish from chrome, use a solution of 50% distilled white vinegar and 50% plain water and dry the surfaces immediately to keep chrome shiny and streak-free.

    Glasses and Dinnerware

    For sturdy drinking glasses, flatware, and dinnerware, a trip through the dishwasher will clean and sanitize them so they are ready to use. For more delicate items, like crystal wine glasses, hand-painted items, hollow-handled knives, or dishes with metallic trim, hand wash in warm, soapy water.

    To sanitize non-metallic items after handwashing, add two tablespoons of chlorine bleach per gallon of water and soak for 10 minutes. Rinse well and dry with a clean cloth.

    Decorative Items

    • Glass, Pottery, and Porcelain Items: If submersible, wash in warm, soapy water, rinse in hot water, and dry with a microfiber cloth. Or, wipe down with a damp, soapy cloth, a clean damp cloth to rinse, and dry well.
    • Metal Pieces: If submersible, wash in warm soapy water to remove surface dust and dirt, rinse well, and polish with an appropriate metal cleaner. If not submersible, wipe down with a cloth dipped in soapy water and then a clean, damp cloth to remove soapy residue.
    • Baskets and Rattan Items: Use the upholstery attachment to vacuum away dust and dirt from the surface. Mix one part distilled white vinegar and three parts water. Dip a soft cloth in the solution and wipe down the basket or rattan furniture. Allow to air dry.
    • Books and Paper Goods: Use a soft, microfiber cloth to remove dust and dirt from the surfaces. If a book smells musty, sprinkle baking soda between the pages and place it in a paper bag for several days to help absorb the odor. After removing it from the bag, wipe it down again with a soft cloth.

    

