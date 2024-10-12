This Spacious Storage Shed Comes to Your Door in a Box—and It’s on Sale for $150 at Amazon

Shoppers say it's easy to assemble.

If you’re in need of some extra storage space for your gardening tools, seasonal decor, and other bulky belongings, look no further. This outdoor storage shed is just the solution, and it’s currently on sale with an additional coupon at Amazon.

The Aoxun Metal Storage Shed is quietly 30 percent off, just in time for final outdoor projects. The shed’s compact build won’t take up your backyard, and yet, it has a roomy interior to be the designated spot for large items. It’s no wonder that more than 800 shoppers have already snagged the shed in the past month.

Aoxun Metal Storage Shed

Amazon

$216

$150

The shed is made with galvanized steel that’s waterproof and weather-resistant which can withstand rain storms, light wind, or snowfall, per shoppers. The shed’s design includes a base, four walls, and a slanted roof to prevent rain from pooling. Plus, there are two built-in air vents on top to ensure airflow, as well as a locking door handle to keep everything safe.

No matter what you need to store, the shed offers plenty of room to hold furniture, workout equipment, and power tools. One shopper wrote that the shed is “surprisingly quite spacious” and offers plenty of room for their bikes, garden tools, and sun umbrellas. And while you can use the shed as storage space, an Amazon reviewer actually turned it into a chicken coop and swore “chickens love it.”

Whether you’re using the shed traditionally or adhering to an agricultural calling, you’ll want to pay attention. Reviewers maximized the space by adding shelves or bins, creating an organized haven with a designated spot for everything.

Several shoppers wrote that the shed is easy to assemble, especially since it comes with a manual detailing step-by-step instructions. One shopper noted that their husband completed building it in just a few hours.

The shed comes in nine sizes, ranging from 4 by 6 feet to 11.5 by 9.4 feet. Plus, you can take your pick from three colors to best match your backyard aesthetic, including black, brown, and gray.



So what are you waiting for? Clear clutter from your home and be sure to snag the clever storage solution while it’s more than $60 off. Plus, scroll through to see more storage sheds available at Amazon.

Mistmo Metal Patio Storage Shed

Amazon

$290

Devoko Outdoor Storage Shed

Amazon

$400

$240

Gunji Outdoor Garden Storage Shed

Amazon

$85

Viwat Outdoor Storage Shed

Amazon

$700

$600

Mistmo Outdoor Storage Shed

Amazon

$700

$650

