Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Real Simple

    This Spacious Storage Shed Comes to Your Door in a Box—and It’s on Sale for $150 at Amazon

    By Gabriella Maestri,

    2 days ago

    Shoppers say it's easy to assemble.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTrPn_0w4BWGCz00

    Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

    If you’re in need of some extra storage space for your gardening tools, seasonal decor, and other bulky belongings, look no further. This outdoor storage shed is just the solution, and it’s currently on sale with an additional coupon at Amazon.

    The Aoxun Metal Storage Shed is quietly 30 percent off, just in time for final outdoor projects. The shed’s compact build won’t take up your backyard, and yet, it has a roomy interior to be the designated spot for large items. It’s no wonder that more than 800 shoppers have already snagged the shed in the past month.

    Aoxun Metal Storage Shed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWmkt_0w4BWGCz00

    Amazon

    $216

    $150

    The shed is made with galvanized steel that’s waterproof and weather-resistant which can withstand rain storms, light wind, or snowfall, per shoppers. The shed’s design includes a base, four walls, and a slanted roof to prevent rain from pooling. Plus, there are two built-in air vents on top to ensure airflow, as well as a locking door handle to keep everything safe.

    No matter what you need to store, the shed offers plenty of room to hold furniture, workout equipment, and power tools. One shopper wrote that the shed is “surprisingly quite spacious” and offers plenty of room for their bikes, garden tools, and sun umbrellas. And while you can use the shed as storage space, an Amazon reviewer actually turned it into a chicken coop and swore “chickens love it.”

    Whether you’re using the shed traditionally or adhering to an agricultural calling, you’ll want to pay attention. Reviewers maximized the space by adding shelves or bins, creating an organized haven with a designated spot for everything.

    Related: We Tested 62 Outdoor Lights—These 10 Will Transform Your Space

    Several shoppers wrote that the shed is easy to assemble, especially since it comes with a manual detailing step-by-step instructions. One shopper noted that their husband completed building it in just a few hours.

    The shed comes in nine sizes, ranging from 4 by 6 feet to 11.5 by 9.4 feet. Plus, you can take your pick from three colors to best match your backyard aesthetic, including black, brown, and gray.


    So what are you waiting for? Clear clutter from your home and be sure to snag the clever storage solution while it’s more than $60 off. Plus, scroll through to see more storage sheds available at Amazon.

    Mistmo Metal Patio Storage Shed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10azbp_0w4BWGCz00

    Amazon

    $290

    Devoko Outdoor Storage Shed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOzbA_0w4BWGCz00

    Amazon

    $400

    $240

    Gunji Outdoor Garden Storage Shed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hnS4_0w4BWGCz00

    Amazon

    $85

    Viwat Outdoor Storage Shed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAKA3_0w4BWGCz00

    Amazon

    $700

    $600

    Mistmo Outdoor Storage Shed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0zrU_0w4BWGCz00

    Amazon

    $700

    $650

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fall Decor Is Up to 73% Off at Amazon, Including Yankee Candles, Staub Cocottes, and More
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Big News: Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Still on—Shop 30 Home Deals Up to 80% Off
    Real Simple6 days ago
    I've Been Waiting for These Clever Gadgets to Go on Sale, and the Prime Day Prices Do Not Disappoint
    Real Simple5 days ago
    10 Perennials You Should Always Cut Back in the Fall to Ensure a Healthier Plant This Spring
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Joanna Gaines' Target Line Is on Sale for Circle Week—Shop the 8 Best Deals From $9
    Real Simple3 days ago
    8 Fall Boot Trends That Are Everywhere This Season, According to Stylists
    Real Simple4 days ago
    Drinking Coffee in Moderation Can Actually Lower the Risk of Major Health Conditions, New Study Finds
    Real Simple1 day ago
    8 Front Door Decor Ideas That Will Instantly Boost Your Home’s Curb Appeal
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Target Circle Week’s Fashion Deals Include Sweaters, Boots, and More—Starting at $14
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Walmart’s Huge Sale Is Almost Over, but These Best-Sellers Are Still in Stock, From $17
    Real Simple2 days ago
    The Best-Selling Comfy Pants Amazon Shoppers Wear on 24-Hour Flights Are Just $12 for Prime Day
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Home Decor From Joanna Gaines, Studio McGee, and More Are Up to 57% Off at Target
    Real Simple4 days ago
    Never Do These 6 Things When You're Thrifting Furniture
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    I Shop Trader Joe's Every Week, and These Are My Favorite New Items—all Under $6
    Real Simple2 days ago
    Apple, Bissell, and Shark Best-Sellers Are Surprisingly on Sale at Amazon This Weekend
    Real Simple3 days ago
    6 Cozy Decor Trends That Will Make You Excited to Stay Home This Winter
    Real Simple2 days ago
    9 Best Perfume Scents for Fall, According to Fragrance Experts
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    16 Superfoods You Can Store in the Freezer to Use Any Time You Want a Healthy Boost
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Amazon’s Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Jacket That’s ‘Wonderfully Timeless’ Is 65% Off for Prime Members
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Nordstrom Is One of the Only Places Carrying Ugg’s New Cozy Boots and Slippers
    Real Simple4 days ago
    12 Things You Shouldn't Refrigerate So They Taste Better (and Surprisingly, Last Longer)
    Real Simple6 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    How to Winterize Your Garden So It Can Thrive in Spring
    Real Simple6 days ago
    7 Houseplants That Thrive on Neglect—and Won't Die When You Forget to Water Them
    Real Simple6 days ago
    8 Pasta-Cooking Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Meal
    Real Simple3 days ago
    5 Bedtime Yoga Poses That Will Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep
    Real Simple1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy