    The 15 Best Dyson Vacuum Deals to Check Out During Amazon's October Prime Day—Save Up to $270

    By Camryn Dilger,

    2 days ago

    These rare discounts won't last long.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDlQR_0vyQpNRM00

    Real Simple / Dera Burreson

    It’s no secret that Dyson is one of the most sought-after brands when it comes to vacuums . With sleek, innovative designs, helpful attachments, and lightweight construction, these vacuums have the power to make vacuuming your home so much easier (and dare we say, enjoyable).

    All these high-end additions can add up to a price tag that’s a little bit spendier than your average vacuum. If you’ve been eyeing a particular Dyson vacuum for a while, now’s finally your chance to snag one at an incredible discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days . With many of the best deals under $500, there’s no reason why you can't bring home a brand-new Dyson vacuum during this two-day sales event .

    Best Amazon Dyson Vacuum Deals Overall

    While you can potentially still snag a great discount during other sales, the best Dyson vacuum deals are available specifically to Prime Members on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. With heavily discounted vacuums up to 45 percent off, becoming an Amazon Prime Member is no-brainer if you want the lowest prices around. And if you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can finally get the best deal for the best vacuum for your home.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcWD9_0vyQpNRM00

    Amazon

    Best Amazon Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals

    If your budget allows, opting for a deal in this price range can save you over $250 in some cases. Whether you need the combination of a mop and a vacuum or want a hands-free option entirely, there’s a model on this list that will provide you with the cleaning solution you’re looking for.

    Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEPdQ_0vyQpNRM00

    Amazon

    $470

    $300

    The V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum is over $150 off this Prime Big Deal Days. With this model, you’ll get two cleaning modes, up to 40 minutes of run time, four accessories, and a Motorbar cleaner head for cleaning both hard floors and carpets. Other handy features include a power trigger to maximize suction where you need it and a lightweight construction of just over 5 pounds.

    Dyson V15s Detect Submarine​ Wet Dry Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtfnu_0vyQpNRM00

    Amazon

    $950

    $900

    The combination of the dry vacuum and the Submarine wet roller head for washing hard floors gives you two cleaning tools in one, eliminating the need for a secondary mop or Swiffer system. Switch between carpet and hard floors seamlessly and take advantage of helpful features like the Fluffy Optic cleaner head that illuminates dust you can’t see with the naked eye.

    Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGjD6_0vyQpNRM00

    Amazon

    $750

    $599

    This vacuum has three cleaning modes—Auto, Eco, and Boost—to balance power and run time as you’re cleaning. Plus, it comes with two cleaner heads and five accessories, including a hair screw tool for picking up long hair and pet hair. It also converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery so you can be prepared for any mess.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWv51_0vyQpNRM00

    Amazon

    Best Amazon Dyson Upright and Handheld Vacuum Deals

    A Dyson vacuum under $500 is a steal by any means. Take your pick of several upright vacuums or opt for a handheld vacuum for smaller spot cleans if that’s more your style. Either way, you’ll be investing in an essential cleaning tool that’s a step above the rest.

    Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean Upright Vacuum

    $600

    $330

    This option will give you the strongest suction of any Dyson upright vacuum and is specifically for homes with pets who want to tackle large amounts of hair. The counter-rotating brush heads remove hair from carpet and upholstery, and the cleaner head self adjusts to raise and lower as needed to seal in suction. It also comes with a mattress tool, a stair tool, and a tool bag for easy storage.

    Dyson Humdinger Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7kMV_0vyQpNRM00

    Amazon

    $300

    $270

    Though some Dyson models do convert into a handheld vacuum, having an option that’s a handheld on its own might appeal to some who hate the hassle of converting their cordless option back and forth. With a hair screw tool, you can remove pet hair easily and quickly, and with the no-touch bin emptying, you won’t have to get your hands dirty, either. We also love the MAX mode for intensive spot cleaning.

    There’s no better time to shop for Dyson vacuums, so be sure to browse these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales while you still can.

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

