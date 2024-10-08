The 15 Best Dyson Vacuum Deals to Check Out During Amazon's October Prime Day—Save Up to $270
By Camryn Dilger,
2 days ago
These rare discounts won't last long.
It’s no secret that Dyson is one of the most sought-after brands when it comes to vacuums . With sleek, innovative designs, helpful attachments, and lightweight construction, these vacuums have the power to make vacuuming your home so much easier (and dare we say, enjoyable).
All these high-end additions can add up to a price tag that’s a little bit spendier than your average vacuum. If you’ve been eyeing a particular Dyson vacuum for a while, now’s finally your chance to snag one at an incredible discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days . With many of the best deals under $500, there’s no reason why you can't bring home a brand-new Dyson vacuum during this two-day sales event .
While you can potentially still snag a great discount during other sales, the best Dyson vacuum deals are available specifically to Prime Members on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. With heavily discounted vacuums up to 45 percent off, becoming an Amazon Prime Member is no-brainer if you want the lowest prices around. And if you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can finally get the best deal for the best vacuum for your home.
Best Amazon Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals
If your budget allows, opting for a deal in this price range can save you over $250 in some cases. Whether you need the combination of a mop and a vacuum or want a hands-free option entirely, there’s a model on this list that will provide you with the cleaning solution you’re looking for.
The V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum is over $150 off this Prime Big Deal Days. With this model, you’ll get two cleaning modes, up to 40 minutes of run time, four accessories, and a Motorbar cleaner head for cleaning both hard floors and carpets. Other handy features include a power trigger to maximize suction where you need it and a lightweight construction of just over 5 pounds.
Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Wet Dry Vacuum
$950
$900
The combination of the dry vacuum and the Submarine wet roller head for washing hard floors gives you two cleaning tools in one, eliminating the need for a secondary mop or Swiffer system. Switch between carpet and hard floors seamlessly and take advantage of helpful features like the Fluffy Optic cleaner head that illuminates dust you can’t see with the naked eye.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$750
$599
This vacuum has three cleaning modes—Auto, Eco, and Boost—to balance power and run time as you’re cleaning. Plus, it comes with two cleaner heads and five accessories, including a hair screw tool for picking up long hair and pet hair. It also converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery so you can be prepared for any mess.
Best Amazon Dyson Upright and Handheld Vacuum Deals
A Dyson vacuum under $500 is a steal by any means. Take your pick of several upright vacuums or opt for a handheld vacuum for smaller spot cleans if that’s more your style. Either way, you’ll be investing in an essential cleaning tool that’s a step above the rest.
This option will give you the strongest suction of any Dyson upright vacuum and is specifically for homes with pets who want to tackle large amounts of hair. The counter-rotating brush heads remove hair from carpet and upholstery, and the cleaner head self adjusts to raise and lower as needed to seal in suction. It also comes with a mattress tool, a stair tool, and a tool bag for easy storage.
Dyson Humdinger Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
$300
$270
Though some Dyson models do convert into a handheld vacuum, having an option that’s a handheld on its own might appeal to some who hate the hassle of converting their cordless option back and forth. With a hair screw tool, you can remove pet hair easily and quickly, and with the no-touch bin emptying, you won’t have to get your hands dirty, either. We also love the MAX mode for intensive spot cleaning.
