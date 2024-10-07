Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Real Simple

    I’m a Frequent Flier, and I Always Pack These 10 Travel Products in My Carry-On

    By Rachel Simon,

    1 days ago

    Including noise-canceling headphones, a power bank, and makeup remover wipes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ykop3_0vxzPjnK00

    Real Simple / Arshed Arif

    As someone who flies frequently enough that I could navigate my local airport with my eyes closed, I long ago learned how important it is to fill one’s carry-on bag with the right essentials. After all, if your checked bag gets lost (or if your carry-on is your only bag), you never want to be stranded without the basics. That’s why I always make sure to pack the same 10 products every time I travel–and they all happen to be on sale during Amazon’s big fall savings event.

    Best Amazon Prime Day Travel Deals

    Related: The Best Luggage of 2024

    CoBak for Kindle Paperwhite Case With Stand

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQRMH_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $30

    $15

    I’m a big reader, and no matter how short or long a flight is, I always have my Kindle with me. I really love using this durable leather case to keep it safe, especially because it includes a convenient stand (which doubles as a hand strap), so I can prop the device up on the tray table. It’s available in 23 colors and patterns.

    Veken Set of 6 Packing Cubes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fH5g2_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $23

    $20

    If you want to keep your clothes organized and separated by day or type while traveling, I highly recommend this set of six packing cubes. It includes four sizes and saves me room in my carry-on because every item is neatly packed away. There are 11 colors to choose from, so you can even match your suitcase.

    Unboxme Gifts Ultra-Lux Cloud Socks

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jam2j_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $15

    $10

    As someone who often gets cold on flights, having a warm and cozy pair of socks in my bag to throw on is a necessity. These plush fuzzy socks (available in five colors) are just right, with their pretty style, great length, and affordable price tag. As one reviewer wrote , “[They’re] fluffy, soft, [and] cute as a cloud.”

    Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Insulated Water Bottle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrrAZ_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $45

    $29

    Available in four sizes and 16 colors, this ultra-popular insulated water bottle is by my side at all times. The tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and has a leak-proof lid. I’ve also found it to be quite durable, so even if it gets bumped around a bit on the flight, it’s never worse for wear.

    Tums Ultra-Strength Chewable Antacid Tablets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZS7t_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $13

    $6

    Those closest to me know that I’ll forever have Tums on hand, even for a quick trip. The berry-flavored tablets effectively soothe any heartburn or indigestion I experience while traveling, and this large container of 72 has so many that I can just drop a few in a plastic bag to avoid taking the whole bottle with me.

    BlueHills Travel Blanket and Pillow

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fm6U1_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $35

    $27

    This travel blanket and pillow combo has been my go-to on flights for years now. I love its compact shape, soft feel, and dual functions—switch between the pillow and blanket as needed. “It was warm and soft and big enough to share with my husband on a long flight to Europe,” one reviewer said of the blanket in particular. “Highly recommend.”

    Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3lqj_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $350

    $180

    I pride myself on being a solid plane sleeper, but it’s not without the help of these top-rated noise-canceling Beats headphones. The Bluetooth-enabled pair offers fantastic audio and a decent battery life (up to 22 hours). Plus, you have seven color options.

    Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtjED_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $33

    $20

    I love items that are super versatile, and this well-designed toiletry bag fits the bill. The compact case opens up to reveal four different compartments (as well as a front pocket), so I can easily fit all my makeup, skincare, hair products, and medications in one place. You have your pick of 10 colors and three sizes.

    Anker Power Bank

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdiUj_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $150

    $104

    My husband bought this power bank years ago, and it’s come in handy for both of us countless times. The gadget has three charging ports and a large battery capacity—you can apparently charge up an iPhone 13 nearly five times before the bank itself needs to be recharged.

    Neutrogena Individually Wrapped Makeup Remover Wipes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Qe5_0vxzPjnK00

    Amazon

    $10

    $7

    After a long flight, I always feel a little grimy, especially if I’ve been wearing makeup for hours. But with these Neutrogena makeup remover wipes—which come in individually wrapped packages–I can quickly and easily scrub my face clean post-flight. “They’re convenient, effective, and perfect for quick makeup removal wherever you are,” said one shopper .

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Comfy Pants Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day—Stock Up for the Season With Picks Starting at $10
    Real Simple1 day ago
    The Best-Selling Comfy Pants Amazon Shoppers Wear on 24-Hour Flights Are Just $12 for Prime Day
    Real Simple14 hours ago
    Coach Bags Are Majorly Discounted on Amazon for October Prime Day—See Our Favorite Picks
    Real Simple1 day ago
    What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
    gardeningsoul.com2 days ago
    We’ve Tested Over 4,800 Products—These 60 Are on Sale for October Prime Day
    Real Simple2 days ago
    10 Chic Chelsea Boots That Will Carry You Through the Season, for $50 or Less at Amazon
    Real Simple5 days ago
    This Best-Selling Denim Jacket at Amazon Is the Perfect Fall Layer—and It's on Sale
    Real Simple4 days ago
    How to Keep Towels Soft and Fluffy—No Matter How Many Times You Wash Them
    Real Simple7 days ago
    Yes, You Can Freeze Potatoes—Here's How to Do It Right
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Arm position during blood pressure check may lead to wrong reading, study finds
    NBC News2 days ago
    7 Houseplants That Thrive on Neglect—and Won't Die When You Forget to Water Them
    Real Simple22 hours ago
    Never Do These 6 Things When You're Thrifting Furniture
    Real Simple10 hours ago
    Why You Shouldn't Drink Tea With These Iron-Rich Foods, According to Dietitians
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Marble Nails Are the Perfect Way to Upgrade Your Mani—and Surprisingly Easy to DIY
    Real Simple4 days ago
    5 Health Benefits of Butternut Squash That'll Convince You to Eat Even More of This Delicious Fall Vegetable
    Real Simple4 hours ago
    5 Simple Ways to Give Your Home a Cozy Fall Aesthetic, According to Designers
    Real Simple5 days ago
    7 Ways to Make a Small Kitchen Look Bigger, According to Designers
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Why You Should Never Prune Hydrangeas in Fall
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Nearly One-Third of Us Are Iron-Deficient, Study Finds—Here's How to Add More to Your Diet
    Real Simple4 days ago
    This 2-Story Tiny House on Amazon Has the Coolest Exposed Beam Ceiling and Spiral Staircase
    Real Simple4 days ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify7 days ago
    How to Get Rid of Sentimental Items (Without Feeling Guilty)
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Get Ready for Cozy Winter Naps With Amazon’s Most Popular Flannel Sheet Sets, Starting at $25
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    12 Coffee Ordering Habits Baristas Really Can’t Stand
    Real Simple3 days ago
    12 Things You Shouldn't Refrigerate So They Taste Better (and Surprisingly, Last Longer)
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Flu season has arrived; the best defense against the influenza virus is to get vaccinated
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 hours ago
    This $80 Handheld Vacuum Is Now Just $36 for Amazon Prime Members
    Real Simple13 hours ago
    Brides + Minted Just Announced the 2025 Wedding Color of the Year—and We're in Love With the Vibrant Hue
    Real Simple4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy