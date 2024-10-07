I’m a Frequent Flier, and I Always Pack These 10 Travel Products in My Carry-On

Including noise-canceling headphones, a power bank, and makeup remover wipes.

As someone who flies frequently enough that I could navigate my local airport with my eyes closed, I long ago learned how important it is to fill one’s carry-on bag with the right essentials. After all, if your checked bag gets lost (or if your carry-on is your only bag), you never want to be stranded without the basics. That’s why I always make sure to pack the same 10 products every time I travel–and they all happen to be on sale during Amazon’s big fall savings event.

Best Amazon Prime Day Travel Deals

CoBak for Kindle Paperwhite Case With Stand

Amazon

$30

$15

I’m a big reader, and no matter how short or long a flight is, I always have my Kindle with me. I really love using this durable leather case to keep it safe, especially because it includes a convenient stand (which doubles as a hand strap), so I can prop the device up on the tray table. It’s available in 23 colors and patterns.

Veken Set of 6 Packing Cubes

Amazon

$23

$20

If you want to keep your clothes organized and separated by day or type while traveling, I highly recommend this set of six packing cubes. It includes four sizes and saves me room in my carry-on because every item is neatly packed away. There are 11 colors to choose from, so you can even match your suitcase.

Unboxme Gifts Ultra-Lux Cloud Socks

Amazon

$15

$10

As someone who often gets cold on flights, having a warm and cozy pair of socks in my bag to throw on is a necessity. These plush fuzzy socks (available in five colors) are just right, with their pretty style, great length, and affordable price tag. As one reviewer wrote , “[They’re] fluffy, soft, [and] cute as a cloud.”

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Insulated Water Bottle

Amazon

$45

$29

Available in four sizes and 16 colors, this ultra-popular insulated water bottle is by my side at all times. The tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and has a leak-proof lid. I’ve also found it to be quite durable, so even if it gets bumped around a bit on the flight, it’s never worse for wear.

Tums Ultra-Strength Chewable Antacid Tablets

Amazon

$13

$6

Those closest to me know that I’ll forever have Tums on hand, even for a quick trip. The berry-flavored tablets effectively soothe any heartburn or indigestion I experience while traveling, and this large container of 72 has so many that I can just drop a few in a plastic bag to avoid taking the whole bottle with me.

BlueHills Travel Blanket and Pillow

Amazon

$35

$27

This travel blanket and pillow combo has been my go-to on flights for years now. I love its compact shape, soft feel, and dual functions—switch between the pillow and blanket as needed. “It was warm and soft and big enough to share with my husband on a long flight to Europe,” one reviewer said of the blanket in particular. “Highly recommend.”

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Amazon

$350

$180

I pride myself on being a solid plane sleeper, but it’s not without the help of these top-rated noise-canceling Beats headphones. The Bluetooth-enabled pair offers fantastic audio and a decent battery life (up to 22 hours). Plus, you have seven color options.

Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag

Amazon

$33

$20

I love items that are super versatile, and this well-designed toiletry bag fits the bill. The compact case opens up to reveal four different compartments (as well as a front pocket), so I can easily fit all my makeup, skincare, hair products, and medications in one place. You have your pick of 10 colors and three sizes.

Anker Power Bank

Amazon

$150

$104

My husband bought this power bank years ago, and it’s come in handy for both of us countless times. The gadget has three charging ports and a large battery capacity—you can apparently charge up an iPhone 13 nearly five times before the bank itself needs to be recharged.

Neutrogena Individually Wrapped Makeup Remover Wipes

Amazon

$10

$7

After a long flight, I always feel a little grimy, especially if I’ve been wearing makeup for hours. But with these Neutrogena makeup remover wipes—which come in individually wrapped packages–I can quickly and easily scrub my face clean post-flight. “They’re convenient, effective, and perfect for quick makeup removal wherever you are,” said one shopper .

