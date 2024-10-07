Open in App
    • Real Simple

    These Are the 15+ Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals We’ve Been Waiting All Year For

    By Gabriella Maestri,

    2 days ago

    Save on Dyson cordless vacuums, Apple AirPods, and Crest teeth-whitening strips.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4092yG_0vxyMu0T00

    Real Simple / Reese Herrington

    Amazon is dropping millions of deals during its October Prime Day sale this year. If you’re feeling overwhelmed on where to start , don’t fret. We’ve handpicked the 15 best items to shop during the two-day extravaganza, with deals up to 70 percent off.

    Clear your shopping cart because this Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days hub has deals on all of your favorite brands like Apple, Yankee Candle, and Dyson. These discounts include a variety of categories, like home, fashion, kitchen, beauty, and tech, starting at $22. Plus, you can expect to save on writer- and shopper-loved finds like the Bissell Little Green machine, Laneige lip mask, and iRobot robot vacuum.

    Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals

    Related: The 12 Best Cordless Vacuums, Tested and Reviewed

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Second Generation)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPBU3_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $249

    $169

    Apple has steep markdowns on several products right now, including these AirPods Pros . The sleek earbuds have a wireless design that connects with your smartphone to play your favorite music, audiobooks, or podcasts. Plus, the headphones are designed with noise canceling and transparent settings, which is ideal during commutes. It’s no wonder the AirPods were purchased more than 10,000 times in the past month.

    Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebrlt_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $470

    $349

    Many items that aren’t normally discounted finally are for October Prime Day, like Dyson’s cordless vacuum that’s $121 off. The stick vacuum is designed with a powerful suction to remove dirt, dust, and debris from your hard floors and carpet. Not to mention, the clever gadget converts into a handheld vacuum with the press of a button, so you can tackle small messes from counters, furniture, and stairs.

    Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZMwb_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $124

    $82

    Run, don’t walk: The best-selling Bissell Little Green machine is officially on sale for its lowest price ever. The writer-loved spot cleaner is a personal favorite, thanks to its powerful scrubbing brush that erases tough stains, its multi-functional design that can be used on upholstery, and its compact build that’s easy to store in tight spaces. Be sure to snag it for $82 for a limited time.

    Apple AirTag Four-Piece Pack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PpCM_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $99

    $80

    If you’re traveling anytime soon, then make sure you snag a set of Apple’s AirTags before packing your bags. The nifty devices connect with the Find My app on your iPhone to keep track of your luggage, wallet, or other belongings. And if anything gets lost, you can ping the tracker to sound off an alert to find it. But hurry, because you’re going to want to grab the set of four while they’re marked down to $20 apiece.

    Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQWYB_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $80

    $38

    Many items included in this list also have additional coupons, like these bed pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection. The double-discounted pillows are made with a 250-thread count cover and a plush polyester filling that’s breathable and supportive. The pillows have secured more than 167,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One Amazon reviewer who wrote that the “quality and comfort of the pillows are unmatched” even said they deliver “five-star hotel quality.”

    Vewior Air Purifier

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtdU2_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $100

    $38

    Get ahead of seasonal allergies this year with this popular air purifier while it's a whopping 62 percent off. The air purifier is designed with a three-step filter (pre, HEPA, and carbon) to remove everything from large dust to the tiniest particles. The filter has three fan speeds  and six timed settings, ranging from two to 12 hours at a time.

    iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bbazk_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $269

    $254

    The popular iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is marked down ahead of the holidays, so you can tidy up before hosting guests. The gadget’s smart design cleans carpets and hard floors with the press of a button, saving you much-needed time. Designed with a sweeper brush, great suction, and intuitive sensors, the device vacuums thoroughly for a professional clean. An added bonus? You can create a routine cleaning schedule and control the vacuum from anywhere with your smartphone.

    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBrbE_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $24

    $17

    Treat yourself to Laneige’s lip sleeping mask while it’s marked down to just $17. The lip mask instantly hydrates your lips with its rich formula that’s packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, coconut oil, and shea butter. It comes in 11 delicious options, including berry, vanilla, and sweet candy, making for the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty lover in your life.

    Coach Willow Tote Bag

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuAog_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $395

    $237

    Believe it or not, you can save on luxe fashion pieces from designer brands like Coach during Prime Big Deal Days. This Willow tote bag instantly elevates your outfit with its sleek croc leather exterior in this classic black hue. The bag can be used as a purse or work tote thanks to its spacious interior that offers plenty of room for your laptop, wallet, and headphones.

    Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Large Jar Candle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QREju_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $31

    $25

    Enhance your home’s overall ambiance with fall scents, like you’ll get with this Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath jar . It delivers notes of cinnamon, leaves, and wood to give you all the cozy vibes. The candle is made with paraffin wax and a natural wick that burns evenly for up to 150 hours. Other seasonal scents include black cherry, cranberry chutney, and Honeycrisp apple cider.

    Crest 3D Whitestrips Dental Whitening Kit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEmn8_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $46

    $30

    Crest’s number one best-selling 3D Whitestrips are on sale during Prime Big Deal Days for just $30. The set comes with 44 strips and two one-hour treatments, so you can tackle the top and bottom rows of teeth simultaneously. Each strip is made with an enamel-safe, hydrogen peroxide-based formula to brighten your pearly whites after a few days, according to the brand.

    Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMmcZ_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $200

    $160

    Other must-have cleaning gadgets on sale include the Shark Navigator upright vacuum . The vacuum’s powerful suction eliminates hair, dirt, and dust bunnies from all kinds of floors. Plus, the handheld attachment makes it ideal to clean hard-to-reach areas, like ceilings and window sills.

    Apple Watch SE (Second Generation)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gL1yZ_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $249

    $170

    These October Prime Day Apple deals are so good,  we’re also adding the Apple Watch SE to the list while it’s more than $80 off. The watch connects to your iPhone to answer texts, check apps, and listen to music. The best part? The watch also monitors your health by tracking your workouts, sleep schedule, and heart rate.

    Flexzilla Garden Hose

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbVfc_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $37

    $30

    This durable garden hose , with more than 11,300 five-star ratings, was an extremely popular choice for shoppers last Prime Day—and it’s on sale again this October. The hose is made with a durable and lightweight material that is easy to use and carry. It spans up to 100 feet, so you can cover the entire yard without fail.

    Tineco Pure One Cordless Vacuum

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255WVW_0vxyMu0T00

    Amazon

    $300

    $200

    Just in case you’re still looking at other vacuum options, consider adding this cordless vacuum from Tineco to your shopping cart. The versatile vacuum is ideal for quick pick-ups around the house thanks to its portable design, lightweight build, and powerful suction. Use the stick vacuum to clean floors, or quickly convert it into the handheld cleaner to tackle hard-to-reach areas.

    These are just a few October Prime Day deals available right now. Head to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days hub for the entire assortment.

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

