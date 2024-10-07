A Viral Hippo Started This Season's Biggest Beauty Trend

Moo Deng energy forever.

It may have been a BRAT girl summer, but it's now decidedly a Moo Deng fall. The baby pygmy hippo is social media's latest darling, amassing over 3 million followers on TikTok , captivating us with her cuteness, feisty personality, and...gorgeous skin? Yes, Moo Deng skin is a big thing, with countless videos and Reddit posts devoted to achieving the baby hippo's coveted dewy skin and rosy glow.

"It's no surprise that everyone wants Moo Deng's rosy cheeks and dewy skin. This combination is very appealing as it translates across all skin tones, from very fair to deeper," says makeup artist Norah Salazar .

Moo Deng's look also speaks to the continuing popularity of glass skin . "Glass skin, or that very dewy, smooth, almost poreless, reflective skin, will likely always have a place in skin care trends," says Omar Ibrahim , MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago, Ill. "The base is hydrated, well-exfoliated skin with cells tightly packed so that light can reflect off the high points of the skin. It’s one marker of healthy, youthful skin."

Fun fact: Moo Deng definitely was born this way. Per the World Wildlife Organization , pygmy hippos have tiny mucus glands on their skin that produce a hydrating, protective goo that also imparts a rosy tint to their naturally greenish-black skin. Since hippo goo has yet to be bottled and sold at Sephora (we're kidding, but actually, maybe not), how can you score a similar look to the beloved hippo?

First, it's important to note that the glass skin you see online is often achieved through the use of lighting or filters, and the extreme versions of it aren't even attainable IRL, notes Dr. Ibrahim (for humans, at least). Adopting a consistent routine of exfoliating, moisturizing, and using products or treatments that help stimulate collagen production (think retinoids and laser treatments, respectively) is your best bet, he notes.

You can, however, also use certain skin care and makeup products to mimic Moo Deng's look, at least temporarily. Salazar advises prepping skin with a hydrating sheet mask , then applying a rich moisturizer . Next, a glow-enhancing primer is key; use this underneath a tinted moisturizer that has a radiant finish, or mix the two together.

To score those signature rosy cheeks, Salazar advises using a liquid or cream blush ; this will enhance the 'wet' look, more than a powder. "For fair skin, a light peach or pink is best, while medium skin tones look great in peaches or rosier pinks," she says. If your complexion is more olive, choose pink hues with orange undertones, while the deepest skin tones should opt for deep berry tones. Swirl it onto the apples of your cheeks with a small, flat brush, adding more as needed.

"To intensify the look, add another drop of highlighter to the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow, temples, and tip of your nose," adds celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor . He adds that to set everything in place, a setting spray with a dewy finish is choice to further play up that nearly wet effect.

Now that you've scored Moo Deng skin, all that's left to do is embrace your inner Moo Deng energy—fun-loving, vivacious, and with a total zest for life.

