Vera Bradley Fan Favorites Are Already on Sale at Amazon for Up to 67% Off Before Prime Big Deal Days

Shop crossbody purses, suitcases, and shoes starting at $8.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Prime Big Deal Days is back this year, and it’s the perfect opportunity to score designer deals on some of your favorite brands. Most notably, Amazon has already started slashing prices on popular Vera Bradley luggage , totes, sandals, socks, and more.

Get ready for Prime Big Deal Days with 16 must-shop Vera Bradley deals up to 67 percent off. Keep scrolling for our top picks, starting at just $8.

Best Amazon Vera Bradley Deals Overall

Vera Bradley Cotton Wallet Crossbody Purse

Amazon

$65

$26

Made from recycled cotton along with enough interior and exterior pockets to hold everything you could possibly need, this crossbody bag is great for weekend getaways, heading to work, traveling, or just casual daily use. Not only can you wear it over your shoulder with its 56-inch adjustable strap, but you can also wear it across your body as a sling bag. It also features Radio Frequency Identification technology (RFID), which helps to protect your credit or debit cards against identity theft and other security breaches. It includes six card slips, two slip pockets, one zip pocket, and—of course—a special compartment to hold your phone.

Vera Bradley Hardside Under-Seat Rolling Suitcase

Amazon ' title='Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Underseat Rolling Suitcase Luggage'> Amazon

$235

$144

Back in the day, the softside Vera Bradley suitcase was the “it” item for college freshmen everywhere, but now, the brand’s hardside model makes a good go-to luggage option. It’s compact enough to fit under the airplane seat in front of you or the overhead bin above you. It also features compression straps, a cord that connects to an exterior charging port, and a laptop slip pocket in the front compartment.

Vera Bradley Crew Socks

Amazon

$10

$8

Did you know Vera Bradley makes socks? We didn’t either, but it’s a great opportunity for fans to match their bags to their footwear, and we’re here for it. These crew socks come in a variety of colors and patterns (though prices vary), and you can get them now for up to 24 percent off. Options include popular Vera patterns like the fall-friendly Perennials Noir Dot .

Vera Bradley Cotton Triple Compartment Crossbody Purse

Amazon

$80

$75

This crossbody makes a great holiday gift , especially now that it’s discounted. Made from recycled cotton fibers and Vera’s signature diamond stitching, this bag features three individual compartments with two slip pockets and a zip on the interior, too.

Vera Bradley Performance Twill Grand Weekender Travel Bag

Amazon

$200

$92

The Vera Bradley weekender duffle from our youth has gotten a really impressive upgrade, as this bag has more space and more features, too. Now 54 percent off, it’s made with weather-friendly and water-repellent fabric designed to withstand everyday wear and tear. It also comes with a 53-inch removable, adjustable strap that has a 7-inch strap drop. A convenient trolley sleeve allows you to attach it to your rolling luggage handle.

Vera Bradley Recycled Cotton Small Backpack

Amazon ' title='Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Underseat Rolling Suitcase Luggage'> Amazon

$85

$43

With a 9-liter capacity, this backpack has room for all the essentials. The exterior alone has a front-zip pocket, slip pocket, two pen pockets, and three slip pockets. On the inside, there is also one zip and two slip pockets.

Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag

Amazon

$120

$78

Spacious enough to use for travel or even everyday wear, this tote bag can fit it all—including a tablet or laptop. It’s 15 inches long and wide, and 6 inches deep. It features six interior pockets, a front slip pocket, zip pocket, and even a hidden top pocket that can fit a wallet, phone, or snacks, etc.

Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Large Car Tote

Amazon

$75

$42

Keep your car organized in style with this tote that has a 59-liter capacity and fits snuggly in the trunk of most cars. With an interior slip pocket, two side handles for easy carrying, and even shoulder straps, it’s more than just some big, empty rectangle. Shoppers in the comments have used it to bring in their groceries, store emergency car supplies like flares and washer fluid bottles, and even filled it to the brim with beach supplies like blankets and sand toys. Best of all, it easily handles unforeseen spills and rain, thanks to its water-repellent material that can simply be spot-cleaned and dried with a cloth.

Vera Bradley Performance Twill Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

$50

$24

For shoppers who are obsessed with belt bags , Vera Bradley makes this weather-friendly, water-repellent option out of its popular performance twill material—and it’s on sale for less than $25 right now. It’s spacious enough to hold your phone, wallet, keys, and other small must-haves. The 42-inch adjustable strap means you can wear the bag like a crossbody, if you want to.

Vera Bradley Ripstock Packable Tote

Amazon

$45

$30

One of Vera Bradley’s most versatile bags, shoppers use this packable tote for all kinds of purposes, from a grocery bag to a beach tote thanks to its water-repellent fabric. You’ll love that when it’s not in use, it folds up neatly into a teeny, tiny square that hardly takes up any room in your suitcase or car.

Vera Bradley Performance Twill Evie Crossbody Purse

Amazon

$95

$34

Designed with the frequent traveler in mind, this crossbody, made of performance twill (a water-repellent fabric that stands up to rain), is roomy enough to accommodate your phone, wallet, keys, and other small essentials. It also has two exterior compartments and a back slip pocket for any important documents or items you might need on the go. Grab it in the solid Hydrangea Pink color or the multicolored Parisian Bouquet pattern.

Vera Bradley Everyday Comfort Sandal

Amazon

$55

$18

Available in women’s sizes 5 to 11, these 67 percent-off sandals are bound to become your go-to flip-flops. Machine washable for easy cleaning, these also sport a contoured foot bed with ample arch support and they are easy to pack, too.

Vera Bradley Lightweight Cotton Apron

Amazon

$30

$17

Bring your love of Vera Bradley into the kitchen with this $17 cooking apron (which makes a great holiday gift , too). You can cook carefree knowing that not only is it made of machine-washable recycled cotton that makes it easy to clean. It’s also made with a double layer of cotton to protect your clothes underneath from any spills or other messy mishaps. It comes with adjustable neck and waist ties, too, so you can fit it to your body comfortably.

Vera Bradley Cotton Grand Weekender Travel Bag

Amazon

$155

$79

This customer-loved weekender bag boasts more than 1,200 five-star ratings and has sold out in a variety of other patterns. (So we recommend hopping on this one—and fast!) Ideal for weekend getaways, you can either carry it using its dual straps or by attaching it to another luggage handle by its trolley sleeve. Inside the duffle, there are five mesh pockets for organizing cosmetics and other toiletries, while the exterior features three slip pockets and two zip pockets for important must-haves like wallets, boarding passes, passports, and more.

Vera Bradley Recycled Ripstop Foldable Rolling Duffle Bag

Amazon

$190

$114

This bag has everything you need in a weekender or a duffle, but now it comes with wheels! It’s made of water-repellent recycled ripstop polyester that’s durable enough to withstand the rain, snow, or rolling through puddles. It’s also spacious enough to use in lieu of a carry-on. Inside, there is one mesh zip pocket for organizing cosmetics, jewelry, and other toiletries while the exterior has a top-zip closure that keeps items secure.

Vera Bradley Cotton Little Hipster Crossbody Purse

Amazon

$70

$36

A fan-favorite among Vera Bradley lovers, more than 2,900 reviewers have given this crossbody a perfect five-star rating, resulting in a 4.7-star rating overall. It features RFID technology to protect your privacy in one bill slip, three card slips, and the ID window.

Whether you’re upgrading your luggage for an upcoming trip or shopping for holiday gifts, you can’t beat these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days prices while they last.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple .

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.