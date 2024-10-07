Beyoncé Has Officially Joined Team Bob In This Year's Biggest Hair Trend

We've never been more tempted to go short.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hair trends come and go, but none remains as much of a perennial staple as the bob . The latest member to join team bob this fall? Beyoncé, who recently debuted her new chop in a series of Instagram photos. Part of what makes the bob so unique—and continuously adaptable—is that there's no shortage of different takes on the classic. Be it the lob , chin-length with bangs , wavy and textured...the variations are truly endless. Miss Carter's new 'do is proof of exactly that: a curved, face-framing variety.

In the photos, the singer is seen with a chin-length bob (in her new icy blond hue) that has a unique shape—voluminous and curved towards her face, so much so that it even pops under her cowboy hat. "It emanates power and formality," says Rogerio Cavalcante , hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York City. "The secret to achieving Beyoncé's look is in the styling. To that point, really anyone can recreate it."

How to Get the Look

Cut-wise, ask your stylist for a super blunt, chin-length bob. Then, focus on creating lots of volume and smoothness as you style, says Cavalcante. Prep damp hair with a volumizing mousse, a must-have product for achieving the noteworthy fullness of this look, particularly on the side. Next, blow dry with a round brush. Section the hair and blow each piece upwards (to add volume).

To create the distinct, C-shape that hugs the chin, you'll want to then turn the brush inwards towards your face as you dry. Smoothness is another noteworthy detail here. Cavalcante says the best way to achieve that is with a finishing or setting spray, which will help tame flyaways. "This is an extremely polished look with no texture," he says.

Whether or not this particular method of styling a bob becomes the latest trend for fall remains to be seen—although if Beyoncé's historical impact on beauty is any indication, we feel pretty confident saying yes.

Read the original article on Real Simple .