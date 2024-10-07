Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Real Simple

    Beyoncé Has Officially Joined Team Bob In This Year's Biggest Hair Trend

    By Melanie Rud,

    2 days ago

    We've never been more tempted to go short.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieQeL_0vxcFLAV00

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Hair trends come and go, but none remains as much of a perennial staple as the bob . The latest member to join team bob this fall? Beyoncé, who recently debuted her new chop in a series of Instagram photos. Part of what makes the bob so unique—and continuously adaptable—is that there's no shortage of different takes on the classic. Be it the lob , chin-length with bangs , wavy and textured...the variations are truly endless. Miss Carter's new 'do is proof of exactly that: a curved, face-framing variety.

    In the photos, the singer is seen with a chin-length bob (in her new icy blond hue) that has a unique shape—voluminous and curved towards her face, so much so that it even pops under her cowboy hat. "It emanates power and formality," says Rogerio Cavalcante , hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York City. "The secret to achieving Beyoncé's look is in the styling. To that point, really anyone can recreate it."

    How to Get the Look

    Cut-wise, ask your stylist for a super blunt, chin-length bob. Then, focus on creating lots of volume and smoothness as you style, says Cavalcante. Prep damp hair with a volumizing mousse, a must-have product for achieving the noteworthy fullness of this look, particularly on the side. Next, blow dry with a round brush. Section the hair and blow each piece upwards (to add volume).

    To create the distinct, C-shape that hugs the chin, you'll want to then turn the brush inwards towards your face as you dry. Smoothness is another noteworthy detail here. Cavalcante says the best way to achieve that is with a finishing or setting spray, which will help tame flyaways. "This is an extremely polished look with no texture," he says.

    Whether or not this particular method of styling a bob becomes the latest trend for fall remains to be seen—although if Beyoncé's historical impact on beauty is any indication, we feel pretty confident saying yes.

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A Viral Hippo Started This Season's Biggest Beauty Trend
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Nordstrom Rack Unveiled the Best Sweaters for Fall—Shop 15 Under-$50 Styles at Up to 78% Off
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    10 Chic Chelsea Boots That Will Carry You Through the Season, for $50 or Less at Amazon
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Yes, You Can Freeze Potatoes—Here's How to Do It Right
    Real Simple5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The 10 Best Kitchen Deals Happening During Wayfair's Way Day Sale—Up to 75% Off
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Comfy Pants Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day—Stock Up for the Season With Picks Starting at $10
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Trader Joe's Employees Just Revealed the Products Shoppers Are Loving Right Now
    Real Simple2 days ago
    7 Ways to Make a Small Kitchen Look Bigger, According to Designers
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Why You Should Never Prune Hydrangeas in Fall
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Never Do These 6 Things When You're Thrifting Furniture
    Real Simple11 hours ago
    How to Force Bulbs to Grow Beautiful Flowers Indoors
    Real Simple5 days ago
    This Best-Selling Denim Jacket at Amazon Is the Perfect Fall Layer—and It's on Sale
    Real Simple4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    12 Things You Shouldn't Refrigerate So They Taste Better (and Surprisingly, Last Longer)
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    This 2-Story Tiny House on Amazon Has the Coolest Exposed Beam Ceiling and Spiral Staircase
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Marble Nails Are the Perfect Way to Upgrade Your Mani—and Surprisingly Easy to DIY
    Real Simple4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy