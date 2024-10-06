Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Has Fall Decor Up to 73% Off—Shop Wreaths, Blankets, and More

A simple way to embrace the season in your home is by adding a cozy throw blanket, and this plaid style with a buttery-soft, cashmere-like fabric is a solid choice. It’s on sale in several color combinations, so you can easily find one to match your living room, bedroom, or entryway’s aesthetic. One shopper said it “looks like it costs much more than [they] paid for it,” and many others described it as super soft, elegant, and lightweight yet warm.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Harvest Pumpkins Doormat
$26
$24
If you want to give your outdoor space a seasonal update, consider grabbing this festive doormat with an elevated Halloween design. It has three patterned pumpkins printed with fade-resistant dye, and it’s made from natural coir, which is waterproof and traps dirt and debris before people enter your home. One shopper said it’s “thick,” “well-made,” and “worth every penny,” while another customer noted that it “looks very MacKenzie-Childs-like.”
Primrue Pomegranate Orange Wreath
$90
$56
Wreaths bring life to front doors and windows, and this fall-themed design is ideal for those who want something fit for the season without being too colorful. The long needles have various hues of green that make it look very realistic, and the faux pomegranates, citrus fruits, berries, and pinecones add pops of brown, red, and orange. One shopper said it “looks expensive,” while many others praised its versatility, allowing them to leave it up through the winter months.
Birch Lane Waltman Plaid Throw Pillow
$114
$13
Just like blankets, throw pillows are a low-lift seasonal swap, and you can grab this plaid design for up to 73 percent off in three sizes as a cover or a cover with filling. It’s made with a synthetic, polyester, and wool blend and will instantly warm up your space thanks to its brown and yellow tones. Plus, it’s easy to clean and change out thanks to its zipper closure.
Shop more fall decor deals at Wayfair’s sale below, or head to the site to browse all of the markdowns during Way Day.
National Tree Company Pumpkin and Pinecone Garland
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0