Amazon’s October Prime Day Is Almost Here, but These 50 Steep Deals Are Already Live—Up to 79% Off
By Sanah Faroke,
2 days ago
Find discounts on Kate Spade bags, Dyson vacuums, Yankee Candles, and Le Creuset cookware.
The biggest October shopping event, aka Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days , is just a week away. The sale is expected to deliver millions of deals on practically everything you could ever want ahead of the holidays, but there’s no reason why you have to wait. The retailer is dropping discounts early, and we have the scoop on the 50 best.
During Amazon’s October Prime Day —which will take place on Tuesday, October 8, and Wednesday, October 9—you’ll discover the steepest deals on the best brands, like Kate Spade, Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, and Yankee Candle, for up to 79 percent off. There are massive early deals on Apple AirPods, Levoit air purifiers, Bissell Little Green carpet cleaners, RoC eye creams, and Vera Bradley bags with prices starting as low as $10.
There are tons of wow-worthy discounts happening right this second, including deals on home, kitchen, fashion, tech, and beauty. And the brands aren’t too shabby either. You’ll discover sales on Lodge cast iron skillets , Apple AirTags, and Warners wireless bras, just to name a few. And while anyone can shop the Amazon sale, only Prime members will get the cheapest prices. Exclusive deals will be popping up everywhere, so if you want to get the best price, consider signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime .
Apple AirPods are a high-ticket item, but you can get them discounted (and ahead of the crowd) for $130 right now. These editor-loved earbuds are essential for commuting, exercising, and working, which is why they were bought more than 10,000 times in the past month. With these AirPods, you’ll get clear sound, a comfortable wear, and a 30-hour battery life, so you can jam out all day.
Apple Watch Series 9
$429
$329
If you want the latest Apple Watch, but don’t want to pay full price, now’s the time to buy. The Apple Watch Series 9 is shockingly $100 off ahead of October Prime Day, but who knows for how long. The smart watch lets you track your steps, answer texts, and keep tabs on your sleep—yep, right on the wrist. It’s available in several colors, including navy, red, and beige.
You can stock up guest bedroom and bath must-haves ahead of the holidays with items like this American Soft towel set . It comes with everything your guests will need during their stay, including washcloths, hand towels and bath towels. The set is also available in tons of colors, including classic and seasonal hues.
Voluspa Santiago Huckleberry Large Jar Candle
$44
$34
Voluspa candles, like this Santiago Huckleberry option , are usually on the pricey end, and for good reason—they’re made with a coconut wax blend, have a 100-hour burn time, and are housed in a gorgeous glass jar. Seriously, the jar itself looks like decor, which means you can proudly showcase it, even if it’s not lit. But when it is, you’ll smell notes of huckleberry, citrus, and sugarcane.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Cleaning Deals
Vacuums, carpet cleaners , and spin scrubbers are all marked down ahead of next week’s big two-day sale with discounts up to 44 percent off. Discover sales on items from the top brands in the cleaning industry, including Dyson, Shark, and iRobot. And of course, you can also score the Real Simple reader-loved Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner on sale for $100.
Vacuuming is a housekeeping must , but no one said you have to be the one to do it. Enlist this iRobot Roomba Vac instead, which sucks up dirt, spills, and hair while you kick back and relax. The device has a durable brush roll and an edge-sweeping brush to pick up everything in its path. Speaking of which, the vacuum cleans in rows, so it won’t miss a crumb.
For deep cleans, you can’t go wrong with a carpet cleaner, like this Shark StainStriker pick . It sucks up stubborn stains lingering on rugs, upholstered couches, and car seats via the bristle tool (or the three other handy attachments). Despite its compact size, the spot cleaner has a large water tank, which means you can clean your entire home in one go.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals
Dressing for the holidays will be that much easier now that you can shop the cutest fall fashion at a discount. Score Kate Spade bags , Gap sweaters , and Warners wireless bras while they’re up to 53 percent off. You can also score knit tops, comfy jeans, and sweater dresses that are cozy yet stylish, starting at $25.
This pretty knit top is the perfect thing to wear on warm fall days since it gives off sweater vibes sans the long sleeves. It has a conservative neckline, exposed stitching, and a relaxed fit, making it comfortable for all-day wear. Snap it up in 22 colors while it’s marked down to $25.
Anrabess Two-Piece Matching Lounge Set
$60
$40
Amazon shoppers love this matching lounge set that’s equal parts cozy and stylish. It comes with a collared quarter-zip sweater top and flared lounge pants that look more elevated than your go-to sweats. You can see why people wear it while relaxing at home, running errands, or hopping on a flight.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Everything you’ll need to make a spectacular holiday spread is on the list below, including picks from brands like Ninja, J.A. Henckels, and Le Creuset. There are deals on appliances, cookware, and kitchen knives , which will help you meal prep like a professional . Not to mention, most of these kitchen picks will do most of the dirty work for you, so you can spend more time with the family, instead of in the kitchen.
Amazon shoppers and Real Simple readers love these clever pasta bowls , which are equipped to handle both soups and hefty salads. The bowls have a flat bottom that resembles a plate, however, the raised edges can accommodate saucy dishes and heaps of pasta, which is why you’ll use them constantly.
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker
$190
$119
Forgo your daily trip to Starbucks and opt for this Keurig coffee maker , which will make barista-level drinks right at home. In just one minute, the device will brew single servings right into your mug, for up to 12 ounces. Not only will you enjoy hot coffee, but the Keurig is equipped to make cold drinks, too.
Qinlianf USB Surge Protector Wall Charger Extender
$20
$10
This USB wall charger extender just might be the one electronic you didn’t know you needed… until now. It plugs right into your existing outlet, doubling the amount of devices you can charge at a time. The extender is designed with four AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB C port. This way, you can power up the laptop, charge your phone, and keep the lights on without issue.
Echo (Fourth Generation)
$100
$55
Amazon’s Echo is more than just a speaker—it’s practically a home assistant that’ll relay current events, share the weather forecast, and play your favorite tunes. Because it’s compatible with Alexa, it’ll respond to voice commands, too. For the first time, you can turn on the Halloween lights or shut down the TV without the remote.
Real Simple readers bought this RoC eye cream up like hot cakes during this summer’s Prime Day. But if you missed your chance, you can get it on sale this month. The eye cream’s formula is complete with retinol and minerals to smooth fine lines and wrinkles while reducing dark circles in that delicate area. The pick has more than 19,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it, including this one reviewer who wrote, “My under-eyes were visibly firmer with the first use, and the dark circles are fading after only a few days.”
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
$13
$10
This Maybelline mascara is favorite among reviewers and shopping editors because it lengthens and fans out lashes with just a few swipes. You can thank the flexible bristle brush and volumizing formula that coats from the root to tip. It’s available in several colors, but we love the classic black.
