15 Apple Dessert Recipes That Taste Like Fall

Apple pie is delicious, but when it comes to desserts, apples can be so much more than a sweet pie filling. With so many different apple varieties to choose from, we implore you to take this beloved fruit and use it to help make crisps, tarts, skillet cakes, and more. Whether you drizzle your apples with chocolate, fill ‘em with caramel, cover them with ice cream, or top with a dollop of whipped cream, get ready for your tastebuds to sing thanks to these apple dessert recipes that go way beyond pie.
Not many recipes include donuts, so feast your eyes on this treat. It’s the perfect combination of different textures and flavors. Don’t be shy with the cinnamon , either. Top this confection with vanilla ice cream, and you’ll be in dessert heaven.
Serve up this pastry and fruit dessert if you want to impress your party guests. The caramelized apples are a game-changer, and the flaky pastry crust is not to be missed. This treat is gorgeous to look at and delicious to eat.
Apples don’t get title cred in this recipe, but they really should. This brown butter pie is packed with fall fruits, and is especially delicious a la mode—served with any flavor of ice cream your heart desires.
If you have a craving for something warm, sweet, and super easy to make, baked apples are a great choice. The process couldn’t be easier, and the topping options are endless. Chopped walnuts, slivered almonds, caramel, chocolate sauce, or a simple sprinkle of cinnamon are all winning selections.
This recipe can be described in one word—easy. This casual, crisp dessert is perfect for book club meetings or any get together with more than a few people. For the best results, don’t skimp on the butter!
Rugelach is a filled dessert that can be packed with the deliciousness of apples, cinnamon, and almonds . It’s a great option for a holiday dinner party, especially if you want your guests to think you spent all day baking.
This different approach to apple pie is easy-to-make and calls for you to use just two dishes. It comes together quickly and is very tasty. For a rustic approach, serve the cake directly from the skillet. Add a dollop of whipped cream for additional pizzazz.
Sure, you can snack on dehydrated apple pieces as you would potato chips, but they work for dessert too. Simply cover ‘em with vanilla bean ice cream, or place the dehydrated apples in a pretty glass and layer them with whipped cream or ice cream for a more formal occasion.
Oatmeal isn’t just for breakfast anymore. Make your own oatmeal dessert with this recipe, which also includes grated apples, pumpkin puree, and a dollop of Greek yogurt. The resulting dessert is crunchy, smooth, and totally scrumptious.
After one bite you’ll wonder where this fun dessert has been all your life. Seriously. This is a perfect treat for adults and kids alike, thanks to ingredients such as a baked Honeycrisp apple, caramel sauce, and your favorite vanilla ice cream. Dig in!
Sure, you can kickstart your day with this apple cinnamon chia pudding, but you can also enjoy it after dinner if you’re looking for a (relatively) healthy treat. Here, protein-packed chia seeds are infused with milk that’s steeped with cinnamon and cardamom, and they’re joined by chopped apples, maple syrup, and more.
Since peach season is over, you can go ahead and substitute apples for peaches in this delicious dessert. This creation also calls for store-bought cookies, fresh ginger, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream for serving. The finished product is flavorful, fancy, and the perfect way to end a weekend dinner party.
Tarts make an elegant dessert. And while these tarts call for strawberry or apricot jam, you can easily swap in apple jam for a fall-forward take. Then, serve these treats with sliced baked apples for even more apple deliciousness.
