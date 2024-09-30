Open in App
    • Real Simple

    15 Apple Dessert Recipes That Taste Like Fall

    By Nicole Clancy,

    2 days ago

    Because apples are so much more than pie filling.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LpRj_0vpIlRRV00

    Greg Dupree, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Emily Hall

    Apple pie is delicious, but when it comes to desserts, apples can be so much more than a sweet pie filling. With so many different apple varieties to choose from, we implore you to take this beloved fruit and use it to help make crisps, tarts, skillet cakes, and more. Whether you drizzle your apples with chocolate, fill ‘em with caramel, cover them with ice cream, or top with a dollop of whipped cream, get ready for your tastebuds to sing thanks to these apple dessert recipes that go way beyond pie.

    Apple Spice Doughnut Pudding

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElFEG_0vpIlRRV00

    Fred Hardy

    Not many recipes include donuts, so feast your eyes on this treat. It’s the perfect combination of different textures and flavors. Don’t be shy with the cinnamon , either. Top this confection with vanilla ice cream, and you’ll be in dessert heaven.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Ginger Apple Tarte Tatin

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1hli_0vpIlRRV00

    Christopher Testani

    Serve up this pastry and fruit dessert if you want to impress your party guests. The caramelized apples are a game-changer, and the flaky pastry crust is not to be missed. This treat is gorgeous to look at and delicious to eat.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Chocolate-Dipped Apple Slices

    Apple slices are delicious in their own right, but when you dip ‘em in rich, melted chocolate they’re even better. Pick your own toppings, such as chopped pistachios or shredded coconut, and enjoy!

    GET THE RECIPE

    Brown Butter Vanilla Pear Pie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rC4FH_0vpIlRRV00
    Johnny Miller

    Apples don’t get title cred in this recipe, but they really should. This brown butter pie is packed with fall fruits, and is especially delicious a la mode—served with any flavor of ice cream your heart desires.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Baked Apples

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0apz_0vpIlRRV00
    Getty Images

    If you have a craving for something warm, sweet, and super easy to make, baked apples are a great choice. The process couldn’t be easier, and the topping options are endless. Chopped walnuts, slivered almonds, caramel, chocolate sauce, or a simple sprinkle of cinnamon are all winning selections.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Sheet Pan Apple Crisp

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMVZg_0vpIlRRV00
    Caitlin Bensel

    This recipe can be described in one word—easy. This casual, crisp dessert is perfect for book club meetings or any get together with more than a few people. For the best results, don’t skimp on the butter!

    GET THE RECIPE

    Apple Rugelach

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VHca_0vpIlRRV00

    Victor Protasio

    Rugelach is a filled dessert that can be packed with the deliciousness of apples, cinnamon, and almonds . It’s a great option for a holiday dinner party, especially if you want your guests to think you spent all day baking.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Apple Pie Skillet Cake

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7dU0_0vpIlRRV00

    ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

    This different approach to apple pie is easy-to-make and calls for you to use just two dishes. It comes together quickly and is very tasty. For a rustic approach, serve the cake directly from the skillet. Add a dollop of whipped cream for additional pizzazz.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Caramel Apple Nachos

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3de1fL_0vpIlRRV00

    Fahrwasser/Adobe Stock

    Apple nachos? Yes, please! This recipe is delicious, and it’s a must-try if you’re up for a fun, non-traditional dessert for your next girl’s night or dinner party. It’s not bad to look at, either!

    GET THE RECIPE

    Dehydrated Apples

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076XPW_0vpIlRRV00

    Carson Downing, Props: Lexi Juhl, Food: Kelsey Moylan

    Sure, you can snack on dehydrated apple pieces as you would potato chips, but they work for dessert too. Simply cover ‘em with vanilla bean ice cream, or place the dehydrated apples in a pretty glass and layer them with whipped cream or ice cream for a more formal occasion.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Apple Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IG12m_0vpIlRRV00

    Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

    Oatmeal isn’t just for breakfast anymore. Make your own oatmeal dessert with this recipe, which also includes grated apples, pumpkin puree, and a dollop of Greek yogurt. The resulting dessert is crunchy, smooth, and totally scrumptious.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Baked Apple Sundae

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WEmE_0vpIlRRV00

    Greg Dupree, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Emily Hall

    After one bite you’ll wonder where this fun dessert has been all your life. Seriously. This is a perfect treat for adults and kids alike, thanks to ingredients such as a baked Honeycrisp apple, caramel sauce, and your favorite vanilla ice cream. Dig in!

    GET THE RECIPE

    Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEWy8_0vpIlRRV00

    Greg Dupree, Prop Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Food Stylist: Claire Spollen

    Sure, you can kickstart your day with this apple cinnamon chia pudding, but you can also enjoy it after dinner if you’re looking for a (relatively) healthy treat. Here, protein-packed chia seeds are infused with milk that’s steeped with cinnamon and cardamom, and they’re joined by chopped apples, maple syrup, and more.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Raspberry-Apple Galette

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOrEj_0vpIlRRV00

    Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

    Since peach season is over, you can go ahead and substitute apples for peaches in this delicious dessert. This creation also calls for store-bought cookies, fresh ginger, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream for serving. The finished product is flavorful, fancy, and the perfect way to end a weekend dinner party.

    GET THE RECIPE

    Brown Butter Jam Tarts

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoQ4n_0vpIlRRV00

    Fred Hardy

    Tarts make an elegant dessert. And while these tarts call for strawberry or apricot jam, you can easily swap in apple jam for a fall-forward take. Then, serve these treats with sliced baked apples for even more apple deliciousness.

    GET THE RECIPE

