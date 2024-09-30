Shoppers Agree They’ve Found the 12 ‘Best Jeans on Amazon’—and They’re All Under $45

Get designer-like styles for under $45.

If you’re psyched for denim season , raise your hand! Good—us too. There’s nothing better than a favorite pair of jeans to take you through fall, winter, and spring. You know the ones that hug in all the right places and feel like your second skin. And of course, you need to have a couple of pairs to match your changing moods, some boyfriend jeans for everyday comfort, a pair of skinny jeans for a night on the town, and a high-waisted distressed version for when you’re feeling a little flirty.

If you need to re-up in any of these areas (in case your coveted jeans finally wore out), choose from one of Amazon’s best-sellers that shoppers cannot stop purchasing—all under $50 and stacked with stellar reviews.

Best-Selling Jeans at Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a staple pair of denim jeans from a reputable industry icon. Levi’s Shaping Straight Jeans feature built-in shapewear that hugs your bum and prevents waist gapping to ensure you have the perfect fit. These jeans are designed to hold their shape without over-stretching, too, nor will they ride down throughout the day—no more constant shifting to have your jeans stay put. One Amazon reviewer called this pair “the best jeans on Amazon,” and added, “This is my second pair and I will be ordering more!”

These sexy wide-leg jeans from Sidefeel put a spin on your traditional denim go-tos. They feature an exposed button fly and two U-shaped front pockets, as well as slit pockets in the back for a slimming look. The wide trouser legs are cropped, making these jeans perfect for transition season or for wearing with high boots. Pair one of the 13 washes with a crop top, a fitted blouse, or a classic T-shirt for a versatile look that will segue from casual to dressy with a few added accessories.

Sometimes you just want a slouchy pair of jeans for lounging around on the couch or walking the dog on a cool fall day. Well, look no further—this pair of distressed denim from LookbookStore are the ones! Paired with a muscle tank or a slub boyfriend tee, these high-waisted jeans with ripped details create that coveted laid-back look often seen in designer jeans ads. The comfortably fitted waist and the stretch fabric support multiple body types, as one Amazon shopper noted. They remarked, “I’m not one to venture out of my leggings very often, but I really like these jeans.” They loved them so much that they said they would be buying them in another wash, too.

Colored denim provides options for ladies whose wardrobe consists mostly of jeans (because they just can’t bring themselves to wear anything else). Lolong’s ripped flare jeans come in options like lake green, burnt orange, pink, and white to easily mix and match with your favorite tops—should you want to stray from traditional blue jeans. This classic five-pocket style features a raw hem, broken-hole leg design, and some slight fading on the tush. One five-star reviewer mentioned they have a hard time finding jeans that fit their 4-foot-10-inch height, but the cropped styling in these were perfect. They’re “sooo good,” they wrote, adding, “These pants fit like a glove almost like they were made for me.”

Amazon’s best-selling jeans are a best-seller for a reason. Whether you’re petite, curvy, tall—and everything in between—there is a pair of denim that can hug you in all the right places. Shop more Amazon favorites below, all for under $50.

