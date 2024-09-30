Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Real Simple

    We’re Obsessing Over these 8 Quilted Jackets, and They’re All Under $50 at Amazon

    By Gabriella Maestri,

    2 days ago

    Score puffer, bomber, and oversized styles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXQ29_0vocCCOm00

    Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

    Amazon is always dropping new fashion styles to make sure you stay on trend for the season, and right now quilted jackets are having a moment. We’ve gathered up the top eight styles that are worth adding to your wardrobe this fall—all under $50.

    Inside Amazon’s Fashion hub are tons of stylish, comfortable, and versatile jackets that will elevate your fall wardrobe, with popular finds starting at just $32. Take your pick in cropped and oversized fits as well as puffer or polyester fabrics and textures. Each jacket is easy to layer over a sweater or long-sleeve shirt and can be worn well into winter. Plus, several of these items are also on sale for up to 34 percent off.

    Quilted Jackets at Amazon Under $50

    Related: The 13 Best Jeans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

    Evaless Button-Down Quilted Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pnsj1_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $66

    $32

    Channel all things countryside chic with this quilted jacket from Evaless. The adorable jacket is made with a puffy, polyamide fabric that feels soft and keeps you warm. Its stylish yet functional design includes a collared neck, button-down closure, and four extra large pockets to store your phone, wallet, keys, or other essentials.

    Bianstore Quilted Puffer Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbBwA_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $50

    $40

    Whether you’re heading to the gym or embarking on a gorgeous outdoor hike, this lightweight puffer jacket is the perfect piece to layer over your outfit. The nylon jacket features an oversized fit that offers plenty of room for additional layers. Though it may look like a traditional zip-up jacket, it’s designed with split hems on both sides of the waist for extra room.

    Dokotoo Diamond Quilted Puffer Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXaVz_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $47

    $33

    Not to pick favorites, but this Dokotoo jacket is a classic design that is effortlessly chic when worn. Along with the jacket’s quilted diamond pattern, the top includes a foldable collar, button-down closure, and waistline that accentuates your curves. You can wear it to a variety of occasions, including outdoor concerts, date nights, sporting events, and more. Be sure to snag it while it has an additional coupon available.

    Yimoon Cropped Quilted Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7I5d_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $45

    $36

    Calling all fashionistas! This vintage-inspired jacke t combines an eye-catching pattern and quilted design to make a statement with your outfit. It has a relaxed fit and cropped length that makes it perfect to wear casually with jeans and a T-shirt or dressed up with a sweater, skirt, and tights. You can shop it in nine different patterns, including assorted plaid and floral colors.

    Merokeety Quilted Bomber Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceWcc_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $40

    $36

    Another stylish option that can be easily dressed up or down is this Merokeety cropped quilted jacket . The outerwear  is the perfect piece to add to your capsule wardrobe thanks to its timeless bomber style that’ll instantly make any outfit look cool. Plus, it’s easy to throw on over any outfit. Along with the loose long sleeves and a double-closure front, the jacket’s cuffs are fully adjustable with a drawstring.

    Evaless Hooded Quilted Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XQWW_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $49

    $42

    If you’re taking a trip this fall, you’re going to want to add this quilted jacket to your packing list. One shopper said it’s the “perfect lightweight jacket for traveling” thanks to its comfortable feel and roomy fit. The jacket’s design includes long sleeves, two side pockets, and a hood that’ll be convenient for when you need some extra warmth. Pair it with a sweater, jeans, and booties, or go even more casual with a T-shirt, leggings , and sneakers.

    Kubbon Quilted Pullover Puffer Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4oja_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $40

    $36

    Securing the number one spot on Amazon’s New Releases list , this quilted puffer jacket has quickly become a shopper favorite. The pullover design makes it easy to throw on, and the button-up hood and sleeves make it extra cozy. Details like a single stripe down both sides of the arm and slits down the sides add to the overall retro look. One shopper wrote that the jacket’s quality is amazing, while another shopper added that it feels “super comfortable and lightweight.”

    Dokotoo Button-Down Puffer Jacket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t03hZ_0vocCCOm00

    Amazon

    $50

    $33

    Cute and comfy don’t always go together hand in hand, but they definitely do here when it comes to this button-down puffer jacket . The top is made with polyamide fabric that feels soft and lightweight, and the quilted, wavy design throughout adds a fun texture to the otherwise simple yet elegant jacket. Choose from six fall shades, including khaki, red, and brown, and snag the piece while it’s on sale with an additional coupon.

    For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Real Simple .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    JLove
    2h ago
    l have one, l love it.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Amazon Just Dropped the Price on These Comfy Dress Pants With Nearly 20,000 5-Star Ratings
    Real Simple10 days ago
    We’re Loving Denim This Season, and These Are 12 Pants, Jackets, and Skirts Worth Adding to Your Closet
    Real Simple5 days ago
    9 Ugg Alternatives on Amazon Under $75, Including Tall Boots and Slippers
    Real Simple5 days ago
    12 Fall Dresses You Can Wear for the Office and To Weekend Apple-Picking—All Under $20
    Real Simple6 days ago
    17 Wide Leg Pants That Are 10 Times More Slimming Than Skinny Styles — Jeans, Dress Pants and More
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Aldi Is Bringing Back Their Popular $15 Loungewear Set Similar to Cozy Earth and Neiman Marcus Styles Almost 9x the Price
    Parade1 day ago
    5 Signs That Give Away a Woman's Age: Men Notice Them Instantly
    Dontae2 days ago
    5 Fall Jean Trends You’re About to See Everywhere, According to Stylists
    Real Simple3 days ago
    How to Keep White Socks White—Without Using Bleach
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    I Feel Like I’m Walking on Clouds Every Time I Wear My Favorite Pair of Cozy Slippers
    Real Simple3 days ago
    11 Bold Nail Colors That Make a Statement
    Real Simple3 days ago
    These 3 stores have huge fall sales to rival Amazon's October Prime Day. See the deals
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic13 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    How to Keep Towels Soft and Fluffy—No Matter How Many Times You Wash Them
    Real Simple1 day ago
    12 Air Fryer Side Dishes You Can Make With the Touch of a Button
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    This Amazon Storefront Has Everything You Need to Throw the Ultimate Fall Dinner Party
    Real Simple2 days ago
    7 Best Foods to Soothe an Upset Stomach, According to Dietitians
    Real Simple7 hours ago
    15 Salmon Recipes That Make the Most of Your Leftovers
    Real Simple3 days ago
    Eating Eggs Could Be the Secret to Better Memory, Study Says
    Real Simple5 days ago
    6 Trendy Fall Fashion Pieces That Are Heavily Discounted at Nordstrom Rack
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    6 Ways to Make Pancakes Healthier—and Even More Delicious
    Real Simple2 days ago
    Caramel Apple Nachos Are the Viral Treat You’ll Be Making All Season
    Real Simple4 days ago
    I Tried the 'Save the Day' TikTok Trend for One Week—and It Made My Days Less Chaotic
    Real Simple5 days ago
    Our Guide to Planning the Easiest (and Most Fun) Halloween Yet
    Real Simple2 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Find a Place for Everything With These Clever Storage Finds Under $30
    Real Simple5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy