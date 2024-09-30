We’re Obsessing Over these 8 Quilted Jackets, and They’re All Under $50 at Amazon

Score puffer, bomber, and oversized styles.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Amazon is always dropping new fashion styles to make sure you stay on trend for the season, and right now quilted jackets are having a moment. We’ve gathered up the top eight styles that are worth adding to your wardrobe this fall—all under $50.

Inside Amazon’s Fashion hub are tons of stylish, comfortable, and versatile jackets that will elevate your fall wardrobe, with popular finds starting at just $32. Take your pick in cropped and oversized fits as well as puffer or polyester fabrics and textures. Each jacket is easy to layer over a sweater or long-sleeve shirt and can be worn well into winter. Plus, several of these items are also on sale for up to 34 percent off.

Quilted Jackets at Amazon Under $50

Evaless Button-Down Quilted Jacket

Amazon

$66

$32

Channel all things countryside chic with this quilted jacket from Evaless. The adorable jacket is made with a puffy, polyamide fabric that feels soft and keeps you warm. Its stylish yet functional design includes a collared neck, button-down closure, and four extra large pockets to store your phone, wallet, keys, or other essentials.

Bianstore Quilted Puffer Jacket

Amazon

$50

$40

Whether you’re heading to the gym or embarking on a gorgeous outdoor hike, this lightweight puffer jacket is the perfect piece to layer over your outfit. The nylon jacket features an oversized fit that offers plenty of room for additional layers. Though it may look like a traditional zip-up jacket, it’s designed with split hems on both sides of the waist for extra room.

Dokotoo Diamond Quilted Puffer Jacket

Amazon

$47

$33

Not to pick favorites, but this Dokotoo jacket is a classic design that is effortlessly chic when worn. Along with the jacket’s quilted diamond pattern, the top includes a foldable collar, button-down closure, and waistline that accentuates your curves. You can wear it to a variety of occasions, including outdoor concerts, date nights, sporting events, and more. Be sure to snag it while it has an additional coupon available.

Yimoon Cropped Quilted Jacket

Amazon

$45

$36

Calling all fashionistas! This vintage-inspired jacke t combines an eye-catching pattern and quilted design to make a statement with your outfit. It has a relaxed fit and cropped length that makes it perfect to wear casually with jeans and a T-shirt or dressed up with a sweater, skirt, and tights. You can shop it in nine different patterns, including assorted plaid and floral colors.

Merokeety Quilted Bomber Jacket

Amazon

$40

$36

Another stylish option that can be easily dressed up or down is this Merokeety cropped quilted jacket . The outerwear is the perfect piece to add to your capsule wardrobe thanks to its timeless bomber style that’ll instantly make any outfit look cool. Plus, it’s easy to throw on over any outfit. Along with the loose long sleeves and a double-closure front, the jacket’s cuffs are fully adjustable with a drawstring.

Evaless Hooded Quilted Jacket

Amazon

$49

$42

If you’re taking a trip this fall, you’re going to want to add this quilted jacket to your packing list. One shopper said it’s the “perfect lightweight jacket for traveling” thanks to its comfortable feel and roomy fit. The jacket’s design includes long sleeves, two side pockets, and a hood that’ll be convenient for when you need some extra warmth. Pair it with a sweater, jeans, and booties, or go even more casual with a T-shirt, leggings , and sneakers.

Kubbon Quilted Pullover Puffer Jacket

Amazon

$40

$36

Securing the number one spot on Amazon’s New Releases list , this quilted puffer jacket has quickly become a shopper favorite. The pullover design makes it easy to throw on, and the button-up hood and sleeves make it extra cozy. Details like a single stripe down both sides of the arm and slits down the sides add to the overall retro look. One shopper wrote that the jacket’s quality is amazing, while another shopper added that it feels “super comfortable and lightweight.”

Dokotoo Button-Down Puffer Jacket

Amazon

$50

$33

Cute and comfy don’t always go together hand in hand, but they definitely do here when it comes to this button-down puffer jacket . The top is made with polyamide fabric that feels soft and lightweight, and the quilted, wavy design throughout adds a fun texture to the otherwise simple yet elegant jacket. Choose from six fall shades, including khaki, red, and brown, and snag the piece while it’s on sale with an additional coupon.

